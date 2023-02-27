HS Analysis | Finland succeeded in reducing emissions – by creating new emissions elsewhere, and that’s why our climate policy is now in trouble

Finland succeeded in reducing the use of fossil fuels, but started burning wood on the farm. What happened to emissions, asks HS environmental producer Piia Elonen in her analysis.

Finland along with the rest of the world, has been fighting climate change for over thirty years.

Finland’s climate action can be said to have been a success: In 1990, climate emissions (without land use) were 71 million tons converted into carbon dioxide. In 2021, emissions had decreased by a third and amounted to 48 million tons.

In 2003, climate emissions were at their highest, almost 86 million tons. The turnaround happened around 2010. After that year, instead of going back and forth, emissions started to steadily decrease.

A year The decrease in greenhouse gas emissions that started around 2010 is primarily due to the reduction in the use of fossil fuels.

Different governments have done guidelines are halved by the use of imported oil or the use of peat. Actual decisions have also been made: For example, taxes have been set according to emissions. Juha Sipilä The (central) government banned the use of coal after the transition period. The EU’s emissions trading system has set an additional price for fossil fuels.

In Finland, we have succeeded in reducing the use of all climate evils, i.e. oil, coal, natural gas and peat. Nice performance! Or is it?

At the same time, total energy consumption has not shrunk.

So what has replaced the climate villains?

Solar and wind power, yes. But above all wood. Since 1990, the consumption of wood fuels has increased by almost 60 percent.

At the same time, the current 30 percent share of wood fuels in energy means that the majority of Finland’s renewable energy is wood fuels.

It can therefore be safely said that Finland has dug into its emissions reduction from its forests. The burning of fossil fuels has been reduced by burning wood instead.

Isn’t it is this not a good thing? Polluting fossil coal dug from the depths of the earth has been replaced by renewable, domestic and emission-free energy?

The wood is domestic, and renewable, but its emission-free nature is subject to agreement.

If you climb on the roof of a wood-burning factory, house or thermal power plant and measure the emissions, you should expect carbon dioxide from the end of the chimney. The same thing that warms the climate.

On top of all that, there are even emissions per heat produced from burning wood more than fossil fuels.

These wood emissions that are released into the air from chimneys do not appear on the emission side of the greenhouse gas inventory. How big are the emissions?

In the year In 2021, the burning of wood caused emissions of 42–45 million tons of carbon dioxide, depending on the calculation method. At this point, we can recall how much emissions were in the greenhouse gas inventory that year: 48 million tons.

In 2021, there were almost as many emissions from burning wood as from oil, coal, natural gas and peat.

This picture shows the carbon dioxide emissions of all biomass, but the vast majority of biomass is different wood fuels:

A tree combustion has increased, and as a result, the emissions resulting from it have also increased.

But is it really the case that these huge emissions are nowhere to be seen? No. That is not true.

They do not appear where the emissions of oil, coal and other fossil fuels are calculated. But they appear on the other side of greenhouse gas inventories, i.e. in the land use sector (in EU language lulucf).

When the gaze is moved there, the effect is seen. Forest carbon sinks have shrunk year by year (green bar). The decrease seems to have started around 2010, i.e. at the same time as Finland’s fossil emissions were reduced.

The emissions caused by burning wood do not show up in the statistics when carbon dioxide rises into the sky, because humans at this stage have agreed to be emission-free. Instead, emissions are generated when the wood is taken out of the forest.

And wood has been removed from the forest in increasing quantities (pink curve).

from wood used in Finland almost 60 percent is burned into energy, when the matter is measured as wood dry matter. 12 percent was used for sawn timber and 10 percent for export pulp and other wood pulp. The next largest uses were cardboard and paper.

Even twenty years ago, the share burned for energy was clearly smaller.

This the conversion of fossil emissions into wood burning partly explains why Finland has mourned the loss of carbon sinks and thought feverishly about ways to save the carbon sink.

It also explains why Finland netemissions – that is, emissions including land use sector – have not decreased at all.

Where all this wood is really burned? In home fireplaces and stoves?

Well there too. But less than 15 percent of the wood fuel used in Finland burns wood in homes.

The big picture can be seen here:

The burning of wood in heating and power plants has increased in recent decades. Power plants have replaced peat and other fossil fuels with wood.

The amount of black liquor has also increased. The forest industry processes only a part of the felled trees into products that it sells on. It burns a large part of the wood it buys into heat and electricity in its own processes.

The black liquor produced in pulp production contains, among other things, lignin, and the black liquor is burned in the pulp mills’ soda boiler for energy.

“ You don’t have to pay for emissions from land use.

It would be of course, it would be a big problem if the emissions from burning wood were nowhere to be seen. But does it matter that instead of the emission hump, they are visible in the land use sector: instead of the end of the chimney, already when the wood is taken out of the forest?

At least from that point of view, it’s a problem that you don’t have to pay for emissions from land use. Emissions caused by land use are not covered by the EU’s emissions trading system – and neither is Finland’s emission-based energy taxation (such as in road traffic and fossil heating fuels).

You often have to pay for the carbon emissions calculated from the end of the chimney or pipe. Coal has a price, they say. Causing climate change costs.

Many heating plants and industrial companies have to buy emission rights from the emissions trading system when they burn fossil fuels and release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Instead, when they release carbon dioxide from burning wood into the atmosphere, they don’t have to pay anything.

That is why, for example, the burning of peat has been replaced by wood. There is an incentive to burn wood, it is cheaper.

If emission rights had to be purchased for more than 40 million wood-based carbon dioxide tons, it would have cost more than two billion euros at the 2021 emission rights prices.

Leading investigator Marita Laukkanen A couple of weeks ago, the State Economic Research Center (VATT) highlighted the taxation of wood burning in heating plants and industry in the Suomen Dasgupta report.

On Thursday, the Finnish Climate Panel proposed a tax on solid wood fuels used by large energy plants, like other fuels.

Read more: They want to start taxing wood burning – With these means, Finland might achieve the climate goals

Read more: Finnish version of the famous nature report: Energy tax for burning wood, pictures of farm animals on food packages

Taxation on solid wood fuels would only target part of the energy obtained from wood. For example, wood energy that travels as various broths and side streams in forest industry processes would not be taxed. It accounts for more than 40 percent of wood fuels.

One option for pricing these emissions would be to extend emissions trading to bio-derived emissions. Then, of course, the same emissions would no longer be calculated for the land use sector.

For example, VTT announced in January of its theoretical modeling, in which it examined what the pricing of bio-derived carbon would do to the Finnish forest industry. The fiber industry in particular would be hit hard, or rather the industry would become unprofitable in Finland.

Forest industry companies are already involved in fossil emissions trading as such, but they have been exempted from payments as a sector with a high risk of carbon leakage, meaning that such industry is feared to move outside the EU. In some places, free emission rights have been obtained in excess of one’s own needs, in which case there have been enough for sale.

However, this is getting tighter. It has been agreed in the EU on reforming emissions trading so that plants that mainly use bioenergy would be excluded from emissions trading. For these facilities, it would mean the end of free emission rights and the income from them. In Finland, this would particularly apply to the forest industry.

Different sorts of proposals, changes and more and less silent signals about the pricing of wood-based carbon emissions are now coming from many directions.

It is a sign that the emission-free nature of wood energy is not the final truth.

For Finland’s tree-based climate policy and Finnish industry, the pricing of bio-derived emissions would mean huge changes.

The emissions caused by burning wood have been analyzed together with Luke’s Senior Research Director Antti Asikainen and Statistics Finland’s Chief Actuary Kari Grönfors.