HS analysis Finland stepped up its preparedness – What does it mean?

General Staff Standby Chief, Flag Admiral Janne Huusko revealed on wednesday that the Defense Forces have stepped up their preparedness.

However, according to HS, the Defense Forces do not believe that there is currently any military threat to Finland.

The threat to the Defense Forces is that if Russia decides to launch a larger war in Ukraine, it will inevitably be reflected in the Baltic region.

Russia is probably rather moved its troops from the Finnish border to the Ukrainian border. For example, the Marine Brigade deployed in Sputnik near the Norwegian border in the north has been used by Russia in combat operations elsewhere, such as in the Donbass region of Ukraine and Syria.

According to HS data and public sources, older consignments from the Kamenka infantry brigade and the Luga motorized infantry brigade stationed in the spring of last year may have been transferred to the Ukrainian border.

For example, nothing has been written about the landing forces stationed in the Pskov region in Russia for more than a week, which suggests that at least some of them are in the direction of Ukraine. The nearest Iskander missiles are still in the Luga region and Kaliningrad.

It therefore seems that, at least militarily, the situation is otherwise normal in Finland’s neighboring areas and that Russia is not communicating militarily to Finland.

Defense Forces the announcement of enhanced preparedness received much publicity partly because no changes in readiness have been made public in Finland.

The last time the Chief of Staff of the General Staff came to light was last August, when the then Chief of Staff Kari Nisula reported on the evacuation operation at Kabul Airport.

It is not the custom of the Defense Forces to actively communicate changes in readiness and, in particular, details of readiness. The reason is that the other party does not want to know what is known, and especially not what is not known.

Its instead, Sweden has visibly reported changes in readiness.

Last week, the Swedish Defense Forces released photos of how its Air Force Gripen fighters were tracking Russian landing craft arriving in the Baltic Sea. Meanwhile, Gotland’s defense began to be confirmed moving more soldiers, assault tanks and other equipment there.

The real threat to Gotland posed by Russian ships has also been suspected. The reason is that they did not carry the necessary security department, such as warships.

The transport vessels left the Baltic Sea already this week. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, they are traveling to the Mediterranean for a large naval exercise. They have already speculated that they will continue their journey from there to the Black Sea and take part in a possible new Russian war against Ukraine.

Sweden is using a visible increase in readiness for communication. It says in its transfers to Russia that it will not be surprised and that the strategically important Gotland will not be conquered in the same way almost half-heartedly as it did in Crimea. Sweden, when it would not have the power to recapture Gotland if it lost it, at least not without help.

At the same time, Sweden is trying to send a credible defense to its own people and other neighbors. The problem for Sweden is that it has pushed down its very strong defense in the past decade. Rebuilding defense will easily take another decade.

Finland the Defense Forces is talking about enhancing preparedness rather than raising it. Enhancement sounds less dramatic and also shows that there is no single state of elevated readiness.

For the Armed Forces, standby is not a mechanical on or off mode, but is regulated as appropriate. There is a kind of readiness toolkit with different means.

At the core of the Defense Forces’ readiness are the Air Force and the Navy. In practice, they are both branches of defense run by professionals who are able to monitor potential threats outside Finland’s borders and around the clock. This is especially the case in the Baltic Sea region.

Finland now publishes all airspace violations. The Air Force will also publish photos of the violations if the Hornet pilots have succeeded in filming them or if you want to report that the Air Force is awake.

The Navy also has two battleships on constant duty in case something happens in the Baltic Sea that needs to be investigated. There are a few pictures of these tasks on social media as well.

Everyone The military units of the Defense Forces have their own tasks related to readiness, which are practiced regularly. Improving preparedness means, among other things, increasing the number of emergency and preparedness personnel in troop units and staffs.

The current corona epidemic has caused reorganisations, among other things, precisely in terms of readiness, because in addition to conscripts, the main personnel have also been ill.

Improving preparedness also means that the situation of the top military leadership is supplemented with the information obtained. At the top, of course, is the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, the President of the Republic.

In the Armed Forces in particular, the Land Forces have been severely combed by the training organization in recent years as well as a readiness organization.

Pontimena was when Russia surprised Ukraine in trousers in 2014 and occupied the Crimean peninsula. The “Little Green Men” also came as a surprise to Finnish soldiers.

In January 2017, the Defense Forces began training special preparedness units. Forces of the size of reinforced companies, consisting of conscripts and staff, are tasked with acting as a deterrent to various hybrid operations on the one hand, and being the first to be sent in the event of a surprise attack against an enemy.

There are contingency units in all units of the Army, except for the Uti Jaeger Regiment. However, there are special soldiers from the Defense Forces who are professionals and who are otherwise well prepared. They were also used to evacuate Kabul Airport.

Last year, the Navy also acquired its own ground readiness units for both the Coast Brigade and the Swedish-speaking Uusimaa Brigade.

The coastal icebreakers they train will be the first to set out to defend demilitarized Åland, for example, if a crisis breaks out there.

The Russian Marines of the Guards Marine Corps, located in Kaliningrad in particular, are considered a potential opponent of the Coast Guard.

It is a renowned troop unit with landing or offensive capabilities in the Baltic Sea region. Swedish soldiers on Gotland are also likely to prepare against it.

It is possible that Russian landing craft in the Baltic Sea went to Kaliningrad to pick up this or all of the Marines. It is considered a well-trained force, and the majority of its crew are professional soldiers.

Correction January 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM: The photo in the article was not taken last week as previously described in the caption. The photo was taken in late December.