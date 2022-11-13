HS Analysis | Finland must not wait for Turkey to accept Sweden’s NATO membership

What will Finland do if Turkey accepts Finland’s NATO membership but wants to postpone Sweden’s acceptance? Does Finland have to wait? Absolutely not, writes Unto Hämäläinen.

Finns and the Swedish ministers assure that Finland and Sweden will join NATO hand in hand. Hand in hand -phrase reminds me of the events of the fall of 1990, which I followed as HS’s political editor.

European integration was getting underway.

Finland and Sweden were part of the European Free Trade Association EFTA, which negotiated with the European Community EC (now EU) on the establishment of a common economic area. The governments of Finland and Sweden assured that they would negotiate hand in hand. Really! Even then, the ministers repeated themselves hand i hand -phrase until…

On Friday, October 26, 1990, the Prime Minister by Ingvar Carlsson the government announced that Sweden is applying for EC membership. The decision meant that Sweden moved to sit on both sides of the table. It strengthened the EC’s position and weakened EFTA’s position.

President Mauno Koivisto and the government had not been told anything about the decision in advance. When making the decision, the Swedish leadership knew that it would not be possible for Finland to follow Sweden’s path to become a member of the EC. Access was prevented by Finland’s yya agreement with the Soviet Union.

The withdrawal was a shock, especially for Koivisto.

In the end, it happened so happily that the countries became EU members at the same time in 1995. Sweden’s selfish withdrawal still affected the relations between the countries for a long time, even decades.

Mutual the suspicion was visible when the NATO leadership began to attract Finland and Sweden to NATO in the late 1990s. Neighboring countries sneered at each other’s NATO intentions, even though they agreed.

Both refused membership so absolutely that the Secretary General of NATO, the former Prime Minister of Norway Jens Stoltenberg admitted last summer that he never thought he would see the day when Finland and Sweden would join NATO.

The decisive turn occurred after Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. President Sauli Niinistö contacted the president Joe Biden and asked for a meeting. It took place on Friday, March 4.

There are two versions of what was said about NATO membership in the White House: a cautious Finnish one and a cheerful American one.

Niinistö said immediately after the meeting: “The purpose is to start in a process-like manner without identifying all the proposals for security and defense cooperation that will be discussed now. It also became very clear that NATO’s open door policy continues and the United States considers it important.”

Biden’s version was heard at the NATO summit in the summer. “He [Niinistö] asked if you support my country’s joining NATO”, Biden told me with satisfaction and continued by describing how he had called the Prime Minister of Sweden in the middle of the meeting For Magdalena Andersson. “I asked if he wanted to come the next day and talk about joining NATO.”

However, Andersson, who was surprised by the call, did not go to Washington the next day, but flew to Helsinki to meet the prime minister Sanna Marinia (sd) and President Niinistöä.

In the meetings, Andersson was told quite directly that Finland will start preparing the application and will probably seek membership already in the spring. Sweden was wanted.

The following week, however, Andersson announced that Sweden is not applying for NATO. Sweden’s negative position no longer affected Finland’s decision-making – even slowly. Already at the end of March, it was confirmed that the Finnish government supported applying for membership. Sweden was wanted. After a couple of weeks, the Swedish Democratic government decided to reverse its negative position.

In the long shared history of integration, Sweden had previously been a pioneer, but last spring it followed Finland.

The decision-making of the neighboring countries was coordinated at the same pace, and on May 18 the ambassadors Klaus Korhonen and Axel Wernhoff submitted applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Applications half a year has now passed since leaving. Out of the thirty member countries of NATO, 28 have accepted the membership of Finland and Sweden, and Hungary has promised to accept them in December.

Membership now depends on Turkey’s position. Turkey has held up the approval and has extorted promises from Finland and Sweden, regarding, among other things, eradication of terrorism and facilitation of arms exports. No one yet knows what Turkey will ultimately aim for or how long the torment of the applicant countries will last.

Right now, it seems applicants have three options: one good, one bad, and one awkward.

A good option is that an understanding with Turkey can be found around the turn of the year. The current parliament would approve the membership before the elections held at the beginning of April and the change of government. Finland and Sweden would become members next winter.

A bad option is postponing the decision beyond the parliamentary elections and the change of government. Sweden’s new bourgeois government has been more flexible than its predecessor to Turkey’s demands, so the example may encourage Turkey to look at the cards of Finland’s new government as well. The negotiation situation may also be messed up by Turkey’s internal politics. Parliamentary and presidential elections will be held in the country next summer. If things go badly, the membership of Finland and Sweden will be postponed until the end of next year.

A tricky alternative condition is that Turkey accepts Finland’s membership but wants to postpone the acceptance of Sweden’s membership.

What will Finland do then? Shall we leave the guy?

NATO membership will not enter into force until Finland itself accepts it after ratification by other countries. In this way, Finland could delay the final acceptance of its own membership until Turkey accepts Sweden’s membership.

Should Finland wait for Sweden?

No, definitely not. States act based on their own interest. That’s how Sweden acted in the fall of 1990, and that’s how Finland should act now, if the situation demands it. Sweden is a protected country and Finland is a threatened country, like a Swedish diplomat and historian Krister Wahlbäck has aptly summed up the geopolitical difference between the neighboring countries.

Let’s go back to the atmosphere of the early 1990s.

I was there when President Mauno Koivisto spoke at the end of his term at the Paasikivi club and ended the speech with his testament:

“You have to strive for the best of your country and people. That is definitely not what others do.”