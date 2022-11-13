HS Analysis | Finland made huge deals in state-of-the-art rockets – Few seem to have realized the significance of the news

of the United States The Pentagon announced at the beginning of this month that the United States is ready to sell ammunition for heavy rocket launchers to Finland for 535 million dollars. The deal still requires formal congressional approval.

The news went surprisingly little in the Finnish media. Few would have realized how significant the deal is.

Finland is buying ammunition for more than half a billion euros. That’s a huge amount spent on ammunition for just one Army weapon system.

The desire of the United States to sell rockets once again shows how strongly the United States trusts Finland. It also tells about how well the geographic and geopolitical position of the future NATO ally is understood there.

United States sells ammunition for heavy rocket launchers as so-called pods, i.e. cartridges or containers containing rockets.

Finland’s purchase would include 400 rocket cartridges, each containing six rockets. In total, it is therefore about 2,400 rockets. That’s a very large amount.

The ammunition is the same state-of-the-art gmlrs rockets (guided multiple launch rocket system) with which the Ukrainians are currently mauling the Russian troops with the world-famous Himars lavets.

The sale of so many pods outside the United States is a very big deal for rocket manufacturer Lockheed Martin as well. Usually, expensive rocket cartridges are sold abroad only in dozens or even in batches of less than ten.

The United States has published data on gmlrs cartridges sold abroad from 2005-2019. During this time, no sale has been anywhere close to the size of Finland’s intended sale. The largest single deal during that time was when Britain bought 168 rocket cartridges in 2008.

In Finland, it is good to remember that gmlrs rockets are now in very high demand. There has even been concern in the United States that the arms aid given to Ukraine is dangerously depleting its own weapons stockpiles.

Long-range and accurate gmlrs rockets have been poison for the Russians.

Gun giant Lockheed Martin has been manufacturing for the past decades more than 60,000 gmlrs rockets. The peacetime production capacity has typically been around 5,000 rockets per year. Finland’s purchase amount would therefore correspond to no less than half a year’s production.

As a result of the war in Ukraine, Lockheed Martin is increasing its production. According to publicly available information, the US Army would like annual production to at least double.

The number of gmlrs rockets donated to Ukraine has not been made public other than that it is in the thousands. These rockets are taken from the US military’s own arsenal, which is estimated at 25,000-30,000 rockets.

An interesting detail in the Pentagon’s announcement about Finland was that, if necessary, the United States is ready to hand over half of the rockets that Finland wants from the United States’ own warehouses.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Finland, this would only be related to the US way of selling weapons abroad as interstate trade, in which case it doesn’t matter whether the rockets come from the warehouses of the armed forces or directly from the factories.

Another possible explanation is that Finland does not want to wait perhaps years for Lockheed Martin to produce the rockets that Finland wants. Lockheed Martin’s entire order backlog is already more than 9,000 rockets.

Rockets may be wanted in Finland as soon as possible, in which case it doesn’t matter, even if they are not the latest production batch, but warehouse goods.

Defense forces commander Timo Kivinen said on Monday at the press conference for the opening of the national defense courses, that the money for the wholesale will come from the additional funding promised by the government to the Defense Forces last spring.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine shows that crises are not necessarily short-lived. Our ammunition quantities will be permanently increased,” Kivinen said.

The planned rocket purchase shows that the Defense Forces have been closely following the events in Ukraine. Long-range and accurate gmlrs rockets have been poison for the Russians.

Regarding heavy rocket launchers, the difference between the Finnish and Ukrainian armed forces is that Ukraine’s most famous launcher is Himars and Finland’s M270. However, M270 wagons and its different versions have also been delivered to Ukraine from the West.

Both systems use the same gmrls rockets and rocket cartridges.

The heavy rocket launcher of the Defense Forces, i.e. M270 moving on tracks.

Finland the heavy rocket launcher used, or the M270 Lavett, has not been produced for another couple of ten years. The newer Himars was once planned as its successor. The biggest difference between the pallets is in mobility and carrying capacity.

The M270 moves on tracks and can carry two rocket cartridges, i.e. 12 rockets. Himars is built on a truck chassis and carries only one cartridge, i.e. six rockets.

The wheeled Himars is more agile and faster in its movements on the road than the M270.

According to its own announcement, the defense forces have 41 heavy rocket launcher launchers. However, some of them are probably only for educational use. Lavettes have been purchased used over the years from Holland, Denmark and the United States.

Pictured is the Himars (high mobility artillery rocket system) of the United States Marine Corps.

Pregnant women the story of the rocket launchers in Finland is an example of how long-term the development of defense capability is.

Originally, the reason behind their purchase was the Defense Forces’ strike capability study conducted at the beginning of the 2000s, in which heavy rocket launchers were found to be the most effective weapon system in terms of Finland’s overall defense.

Finland decided to buy the first 22 used M270 rocket launchers from the Netherlands in 2006. The problem immediately became that, in addition to training rockets and mine rockets, no other ammunition was available for them.

At that time, rocket launchers generally used cargo rockets, or cluster bombs, as ammunition. However, international opinion strongly turned against cluster bombs, and Finland did not want to acquire them either.

It was also planned to buy Atacms missiles for the rocket launchers, which Ukraine has also been interested in, but the Atacms turned out to be too expensive for Finland in the end.

Only after the update of the firing control system carried out in 2012–2015, it was possible to buy modern GMLRS ammunition with a range of more than 70 kilometers and using GPS positioning for the rocket launchers acquired by Finland.

Finland bought a total of about fifty rocket cartridges at the end of the last decade.

In February of this year, just a couple of weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense announced the dealwhere Finland buys Lockheed Martin’s newest rockets that can fly as far as 150 kilometers (extended range guided multiple launch rocket system, er gmlrs).

Finland bought these rockets for 70 million euros, which is enough to get well over a hundred rockets. Their deliveries will start in 2025. The nature of these rockets is such that they can also be called missiles.

In the observation picture, Lockheed Martin’s er gmlrs rocket, the kind that Finland has also ordered.

Only now, about 15 years after its purchase, the performance of the heavy rocket launchers is starting to approach the desired level in terms of ammunition as well. The war in Ukraine has also shown that the investments in the system have been correct.

Is Finland buying more heavy rocket launchers that proved to work in the Ukrainian war? Perhaps Himars?

It was reported from the Ministry of Defense that the intention now is to acquire only ammunition.

However, this was followed by the final note: “Situations can change, of course.”