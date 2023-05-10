HS Analysis | Finland is making Eurovision history this year – Käärijä’s performance is a wonderful whole

Suomen Käärijä has succeeded in creating a phenomenon of the size of Finland’s Eurovision representative, which besides Lordi, no one else has been able to do the same, writes HS’s culture editor Juuso Määttänen.

Swedish and the battle between Finland in Eurovision is getting tight.

Sweden is represented by a former five-time winner, who has been declared a strong early favorite to win the competition again. As the storms approach, the situation has begun to make me think. Is the Swedish representative even too perfect, too confident? Would the Eurovision audience want a more surprising winner?

The neighboring country Finland is responsible for the surprise. It has sent a special performance to Eurovision, which differs in every way from the other competition songs of the same year. Finland’s representative ends up the target of a huge media raid. You can’t have a moment in peace. It’s as if Finland is stealing the attention right in front of Sweden’s nose.

This is not a description from 2023, but almost 20 years ago from 2006.

Sweden’s representative was the 1991 Eurovision winner, the Wind Machine Queen Carola Häggkvist. He was supposed to win the Eurovision Song Contest held in Athens with his song Invincible. Then Finland sent the hard rock band Lord to the Eurovision Song Contest.

The rest is Finnish music history. Lordi brought our country’s only Eurovision win to Finland so far. They met at the market, the crowd went crazy. Still known as Mr. Lord for a couple of decades after his victory Tomi Putaansuu is allowed to comment annually to the media about their thoughts about Finnish visa representatives.

Carola, on the other hand, fell to fifth place, when not only Finland, but also Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania went ahead with their strong songs.

Is great temptation to think that history could repeat itself this year, because the conjunct signs are undeniable.

Swedish representative Loreen is a five-time winner from 2012. The song Tattoo is a skillfully written pop song with an undeniably stylish performance.

But is Loreen a bit boring after all? Too calculated? Isn’t it annoying that he has more time to put together his stage set than the other performers? Could these things ultimately affect how the voting public feels about Loreen on Saturday when the five-time winner is chosen?

It is still undeniable that Loreen’s performance in Tuesday’s semi-final was really strong. Even though Loreen had to reduce her stage structure significantly from the giant tiles seen in Melodifestivalen, the small structure was made to look very good with the right camera work.

The illusion of wide tiles was shattered mostly towards the end of the performance, when Loreen stood up between the tiles, so in the widescreen it looked more like the singer was standing inside a split cube. In the end, it is such a small part of the whole that it hardly takes any points away from Loreen.

And we can’t help but mention that Loreen’s song sounded really good on Tuesday.

An alternative provided by Suomen Käärijä, Jere Pöyhönen, green bolero shirtless riots. From Tuesday’s semi-final, both Käärijä and Loreen progressed to the final as expected.

This year, the wrapper has stolen the attention from everyone else’s nose. No one on his team was guaranteed to be prepared for the extent of the attention. No, even though Käärijä has said from the beginning that he is aiming for a Eurovision win.

Cha Cha Cha countless articles have been written about the song. For a moment, in the middle of them, even my own reflection forgets the basic question. What a song Cha Cha Cha really is?

It was wonderfully pondered by the poet Fairy tale Erra In the essay he wrote for HS.

Read more: Finland’s Eurovision candidate is like a good poem whose name and content do not match, writes poet Satu Erra

“Like a good poem, no Cha Cha Cha agree to surrender to one interpretation. While it recognizably describes the joy and hope of liberation, there is a sad tone to its description,” Erra wrote.

In the same text, Erra stated that the best Eurovision songs are not the three-minute ones that can be chewed to the end and quickly digested.

It is a very important point and tells something important as well Cha Cha Chan and Tattoo of differences.

Cha Cha Cha has been interpreted in certain circles as a one-shot party song where you drink Piña colada, go to the track and finally pour champagne over it.

It’s taken a toll, no matter what. Doesn’t anyone think of the children who at any moment are spinning around the track with a Piña colada in their hand while listening to Kääriä after ten in the evening?

Funnily enough, here too there is a clear connection with Lord Hard Rock Hallelujah to the song. Horrified citizens wanted to see the song as a satanic song that would lead its listeners straight to perdition.

We are in the middle of both.

If you want to see Käärijä’s song as a one-off song encouraging drinking, no one can deny this interpretation. It still seems like a very clumsy idea, because Cha Cha Cha contains exactly the deeper shades that Erra reflects on in his essay.

It is even quite distressing and at the same time a very recognizable description of a situation that many young people may have been in at some point.

Hard Rock Hallelujah I haven’t found similar levels in the song, but it’s a hard rock praise song that cleverly uses religious vocabulary. If anything, even when listening to it, you’ll be left wondering what the song is really about. It has nothing to do with Satanism.

Loreen’s Tattoo is a very traditional song about painful love, like most of the songs that end up in Eurovision.

Very few people who watch Eurovision end up with such thorough reflections while watching on the couch at home. They hear the songs exactly once, and then the decisive factor is what impression the song leaves after three minutes.

Based on Tuesday’s performance, it can be said that Käärijä will undoubtedly be remembered. The stage show differed from all the other performers in Tuesday’s semi-final, only in a good way. It’s rare to see such an inspiring, boisterous and crazy performance at Eurovision. The silhouette at the beginning of the presentation and the large box structure make the whole look impressive enough.

The biggest problem for the wrapper is the purity of the vocal performance. By the way, there is also a certain connection with Lord. In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi years after winning the Eurovision Song Contest, Putaansuu remembered how his voice was not in the best shape during the Eurovision Song Contest in Athens.

“The sound didn’t really come out in the semi-final or the final, which was annoying. In Hallelujah, the note should go up, but if my voice is tired, I can’t throw that top note, I have to pull it down,” Putaansuu told IS.

Right after, though, he added that it didn’t matter.

“However, it would have been the same as what would have been shouted there. Even today, most people mishear that chorus. They don’t hear my lead vocal melody drawn with morkö vocals, but listen to the backing vocal melody.”

Maybe Käärijänki’s vocal performance has been worried too much. The most important thing is to get the atmosphere to the ceiling, and Käärijä undoubtedly succeeded in that on Tuesday.

Besides, Käärijä’s singer had improved considerably by Tuesday’s semi-final, when compared to, for example, Monday’s first dress rehearsal. According to reports, the development has taken place show by show.

Still, judging the purity of the vocal performance, Käärijä is far from the best. In the difficult parts of the end, the song sounds very careful. Fortunately, background tapes help moderately. This will reduce the points from the expert courts on Saturday.

All right it is already clear that Finland will make history at Eurovision this year.

Käärijä has succeeded in creating an international phenomenon of the Finnish Eurovision representative that, besides Lordi, no one else has been able to do the same, not even Blind Channel in 2021. If we get to second place in Eurovision, it is already an incredible success.

It is also appropriate to believe that time has moved on in the Finnish Eurovision culture in the sense that since 2006, Käärijän does not need to exclaim his success in the same way as Lordi.

Years after his victory, Putaansuu said In an interview with HSthat the only downside of the victory has been “the endless shame inflicted by the Finns”.