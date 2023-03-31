HS Analysis | Finland escaped the torture, but what did Turkey win with its NATO spin? At least one thing

Turkey finally let Finland through the NATO door. With its delay, it has gained wide visibility and listeners for its most central security concern.

For months after waiting, Suomen’s NATO road was opened on Thursday at 23:55 one decision, when Turkey ratified Finland’s membership as the last of NATO’s 30 member countries.

The decision means that Finland can be a full member of NATO within days or weeks at best.

For Turkey and the president To Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Approval of Finland’s membership and the president Sauli Niinistön the high-profile visit to Ankara offered a way to show NATO partners that Turkey is not basically against NATO expansion and that it does not sing Russia’s songs.

Especially the relations between Turkey and the largest NATO country, the United States, have recently been strained for several reasons. Now Turkey wants to signal that it stands in the camp of its allies.

But has Turkey achieved anything concrete with its NATO slowdown?

One answer it could be that just a little.

At least for the time being, the United States has not promised Turkey the F-16 fighter jets it desperately wants, which have been speculated to be one of Turkey’s goals.

United States Senators attached deals to accept membership, and letting Finland out of the NATO door is hardly enough. It remains to be seen whether the line will change if Sweden also escapes the torment.

Finland and Sweden have also not handed over to Turkey the many terrorism suspects it had hoped for. Surrenders have been handled in the normal legal process. In Turkey, of course, one might hope that the NATO discussion will make the authorities look at the cases with more detailed eyes.

At least Sweden is annoyed by the Turkish administration Supreme Court decision not to extradite the Turkish former journalist Bülent Kenesia. Erdoğan put his own prestige on the line with Kenes, when he publicly named him on the list of extraditions that Turkey wanted in connection with the NATO process.

In the process the question of what Turkey has gained by delaying NATO is complex and does not boil down to certain concrete actions.

Waiting for the ratifications has most obviously been an opportunity for Turkey to seek many different kinds of attention and benefits both internationally and domestically.

The criteria and goals may have also changed along the way.

It can be considered clear that Turkey has received at least one key benefit from its actions: its most significant security concern, terrorism, came to the fore very widely both among NATO member countries and internationally in the media.

When Finland and Sweden announced their membership wishes last spring, NATO was updating its strategy and shifting its focus more and more clearly to countering the Russian threat.

From the point of view of Turkey and also the other southern NATO member states, the most important security concern, terrorism, was getting a little sidelined in the alliance.

Now, however, Turkey has received constant attention for its own central theme and listeners for its views on terrorism. Erdoğan has also been able to show his home audience that he is strict in the fight against terrorism.

At the end of the day, the NATO question has hardly had much importance in terms of domestic politics, says the director of the Turkish think tank Edam Your Ulgen for HS on Thursday. It is difficult to assess. However, other themes such as the tragic earthquake have overshadowed it.

in Finland, In Sweden and NATO countries, political decision-makers and citizens now have even more fresh in their minds what the Turkish administration thinks about the nature of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK, the Syrian Kurdish fighting organization YPG or the Gülen movement.

Turkey considers all of these to be terrorist organizations. The view of the EU and the US has been that only the PKK is.

And when Finland and Sweden signed a so-called memorandum of understanding with Turkey in Madrid, they also committed to longer cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Turkey will surely appreciate it.

Finland has emphasized that the document signed with Turkey did not change Finland’s attitude towards terrorist organizations or require changes to the law.

However, it remains to be seen how much Turkey will appeal to the document and its formulations in different contexts in NATO or otherwise in the future.

Right after signing the document, it was clear that the loosely worded paper could be interpreted in very different ways in certain parts.

Concretely as a concession, Turkey has also been granted its wish regarding arms exports, while Finland and Sweden have changed their previous line in the name of the future alliance.

In Finland, it has been emphasized that decisions have been made on a case-by-case basis and there has been no arms export ban.

However, the granting of new arms export licenses was put on the shelf in 2019, when Turkey had attacked northern Syria. Now the export license has been granted again despite the fact that Turkey has raised the possibility of a new ground attack.

And it can be considered as a kind of concession to Turkey, how careful it seems to be, at least now, in terms of publicly criticizing it. This was shown, for example, by the case of the Erdoğan doll in Helsinki

Swedish – which is still in NATO’s lobby because of Turkey and Hungary – has also changed its terrorism legislation during the NATO process in a direction that pleases Turkey. It is also changed its constitution.

However, changes to the law had already been planned before, so they have not been made only because of Turkey’s demands.

The pace would hardly have been as fast in Sweden as it is now. The rush has attracted criticism in Sweden.

For example, the most recent law, which intends to prohibit participation in the activities of a terrorist organization, was brought to the Diet quickly despite the fact that the local legislation evaluation council saw serious flaws in the bill.

In its opinion, there is a clear risk that the law takes criminalization too far and does not meet the requirements of clarity set for penal legislation.

It is hoped that the law in question will solve Sweden’s NATO deadlock when it is due to enter into force at the beginning of July.

Turkey closely examines the implementation and application of the law, so it has had a clear instrumental value for politicians.

Next the focus is on how to get Sweden a member of NATO by the July summit in Vilnius.

The pressure towards Turkey and also Hungary is growing among the NATO partners.

Nothing is certain. You can still bet that the diplomats will finalize the matter with some kind of deal before the flashing lights of the summit.

Turkey would be able to show itself as the pace-setter for NATO and friendly to its allies. NATO, on the other hand, would be able to appear united when the war was raging in Europe.

In this process, Turkey may still have time to squeeze new benefits for itself.