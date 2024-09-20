HS Analysis | Finland and Estonia could make the Gulf of Finland a deadly passage

HS analysis|The Estonian Armed Forces Commander’s proposal to defend the Gulf of Finland together with Finland sounds familiar, writes HS’s Jarmo Huhtanen.

20.9. 21:25

Estonian commander of the armed forces, major general Andrus Merilo said Wednesday HS in the interviewthat Estonia wants to intensify military cooperation with Finland in the Baltic Sea.

“Maritime defense is where cooperation between Finland and Estonia is still increasing, and maybe we can come up with more concrete plans on how, if necessary, in the true sense of the word, to completely prohibit the adversary’s activities in the Baltic Sea,” Merilo said.