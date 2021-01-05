HS analysis “Fight for Trump” – In the distorted reality of Trump’s campaign, the people believe they are fighting to save democracy

Supporters of the Trump campaign say they believe in democracy but not that the November election was democratic, writes HS Washington correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner.

Dalton

The United States democracy is in danger. There is a battle going on between good and evil. Everything is at stake. It is about life and death.

Such words were used by the Americans I interviewed Donald Trumpin at a campaign event in Georgia on Monday night local time.

“If the truth doesn’t come out, we won’t have democracy,” Alabama came to the scene Christine said. “And without democracy, there is no hope.”

And what is the truth here? Of course, the fact that Donald Trump won the November presidential election.

“That’s why all the people are here. They believe in democracy, ”Christine said.

But not to the fact that the November elections were democratic.

They have been lied to as Trump being the real winner of the election. More was lied to them on Monday. Speakers from local politicians to the U.S. president took the stage to say the election was stolen.

Trumpin first sentence:

“There is no way we have lost in Georgia.”

Second:

“I have been nominated for two elections, and won both of them.”

Trump’s visit was meant to encourage people to vote in Georgia’s Tuesday senatorial election. However, none of the people I interviewed said they had come to the Senate Kelly Loeffler or David Perduen because of. They wanted to show their support for Trump.

When Trump introduced Loeffler and Perdue, the audience burst out shouting.

“Fight for Trump, fight for Trump, fight for Trump!”

U.S. Senate aspirant Kelly Loeffler and President Donald Trump at a campaign ceremony in Dalton on Monday.­

Those who do not fight are disappointing and weak. With those words, people described the Republican governor of Georgia, for example Brian Kemp and the Republican leader of the Senate Mitch McConnellwho have accepted the election result.

Trump promised in his speech that he would come to Georgia in a year and a half to campaign against Kemp. Two years ago, I was there when he was campaigning in the state for Kemp.

“I heard that the Chinese Communist Party had paid Kemppi $ 103 million. That’s why he’s quiet, ”says a real estate agent wearing a red Trump shirt Cindy Camargo said.

But the battle is not over yet, he believes, among many others.

“We’re still hopeful.”

On Wednesday, she plans to attend her husband Thomas Camargon with the capital Washington as the first demonstration of his life.

Multi spoke of Wednesday on the decisive day. They hung their hopes that President Trump would still be ahead for another four years.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Congress is scheduled to confirm the votes of the electorate and the election result. It is yet another symbolic step in the change of power in the United States. One that no one has paid attention to before.

But when Senator candidate Kelly Loeffler took to the same stage with Trump on Monday, she began by telling the news. Loeffler vowed to challenge the Georgia election result in the Senate.

The audience immediately knew what it meant and cheered.

“Fight for Trump!”

A number of other Republicans have promised to do the same. They are playing a cynical game of power and are ready to question the election result because they believe Trump will remain in the party as a king-maker for a long time to come.

To Washington a demonstration by Trump supporters and the far right is expected on Wednesday. Two have already been seen since the election, but both were smaller than expected.

This time, the National Guard has been activated in case of unrest. The mayor of the capital has reminded us not to carry weapons on its streets.

Maybe everything will go smoothly. Also in January, supporters of the candidate who lost the presidential election four years ago marched in the streets. That’s when the Women’s March brought hundreds of thousands of disappointed citizens to the capital.

When Trump supporters describe their feelings, it is reminiscent of how Democrats spoke four years ago. Disappointment, shock, anger.

Republican audience at a campaign ceremony in Dalton on Monday.­

“I’m so worried. I dare not even think about it, ”Cindy Camarago replied when I asked what if Biden rises to power.

“I’m so angry, I’m so angry. We have to be heard, ”says the grandmother of her fifties Andrea Rine said.

He believed that a solution could still be found through the courts. Others were more radical.

“I wouldn’t be unhappy if a revolution started on Wednesday,” the Massachusetts John Noyes said.

He also said he accepted “physical” resistance. What does it mean?

“You know. I don’t want to say anything that I might be arrested for. ”

Monday the campaign event was held in the northwest corner of Georgia, near the Tennessee border. The mountains of the Appalachians can be seen on the horizon as people dressed in red skied the country road from the parking lot to the small airport.

Here we go to church and believe in the weapons and the homeland in addition to God. Rarely do you know Democrats. They live in a bubble where the urban democrats, shocked by Trump’s election victory four years ago, are. Now they cannot believe the election result.

However, care must be taken in alignments. Four years ago Hillary Clinton did not try to undo the election result. Democrats cried out in anger and shock but also went to themselves. Self-examination was practiced. Attempted to “listen to another America”.

Tried to understand. Activities were channeled above all into political organization: the democratic process.

Trumpin during the campaign, only images of enemies were heard from the other party. Donald Trump Jr. called Democrats “damn idiots” and “communist bastards”.

The message is: Democrats who have become communists will destroy America if they are not stopped.

President Donald Trump at a campaign ceremony in Dalton on Monday.­

“Radical” is a Republican favorite word to describe a Democrat. But a respected policy journalist for Politico magazine Tim Albertan believes that political terminology needs reform.

He would call Republicans who dispute the election result “radicals” and “extremists”.

“There’s nothing conservative about undermining democracy,” Alberta wrote on Twitter.

On Monday also the future president Joe Biden visited Georgia. He tries to be like running isn’t one of the most special plays in U.S. history.

Biden did not mention Trump. He did not speak of a call recording released on Sunday in which Trump asked the Georgian election authorities to “find” the votes needed for his victory.

When the adversary rages about the Communists and the stolen elections, Biden talks about unification and optimism.

“Georgia – so bleak as these winter days seem, I am still optimistic on the future of this country than I have ever been in my life,” Biden said on Monday.

He wisely avoids fighting. Or closes your eyes. Depends on who you ask.

In 1986 Republican President Ronald Reagan UN Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick wrote about the dangers to democracy.

In totalitarian ideology, truth is constantly readjusted to the needs of power, Kirkpatrick wrote. According to him, in order to destroy society, “it is necessary to deprive its institutions of legitimacy”.

Something like that Trump is currently trying and it seems to be working. His supporters do say they believe in the rule of law, democracy and the constitution.

They believe they will defend.

But they do not trust the courts, which are “afraid” and have therefore rejected Trump’s campaign lawsuits.

They don’t trust the media to “keep quiet about the truth”.

They do not trust officials who say the election was fair.

They do not trust politicians who accept the result of the November election.

They trust God and Donald Trump.