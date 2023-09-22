HS Analysis | Fierce disagreements are tearing Republicans apart, and this time the consequences could be dire

The closure of the state administration is starting to look inexorable, writes HS’s Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

Washington

Internal ones disagreements are now tearing House Republicans apart, so that’s the situation invited already into a civil war.

Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy has long been trying to find a solution to the dispute over federal funding that would also be acceptable to the extreme wing of the party.

On Thursday, McCarthy suffered a bitter disappointment when five rebellious Republicans unexpectedly blocked the passage of a Defense Department funding bill for the second time this week. The difficulty of the situation is indicated by the fact that the group of opponents was not exactly the same as before.

The quintet snubbed their leader by voting alongside the Democrats instead of their own party, despite the fact that the progress achieved by the Republicans had recently been celebrated in public.

It wasn’t about a decision yet, but only about taking the motion to the House of Representatives. When that didn’t work either – well, it made the chairman’s inability to control his own embarrassingly clear.

On Thursday, McCarthy already vented her frustration to the media.

“I don’t understand why anyone would be against just having a conversation. – – There are individuals here who just want to burn the whole place down. It doesn’t work,” McCarthy said.

Now, only short-term funding is being negotiated, the purpose of which is to give lawmakers more time to find a more permanent solution. However, it should also suit the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, the Democratic majority in the Senate, as well as the President For Joe Biden – and time is running out.

Ills were only a matter of time.

When McCarthy rose hardly as Speaker of the House of Representatives in January, it was clear that troubled times lay ahead. The election of the president is usually mostly a formality, but it took several days and as many as 15 rounds of voting to elect McCarthy.

It was a foretaste of what was to come: a rebellious Republican crowd has since made things difficult that are usually routine.

The unwritten rule has long been the following: vote against your party’s motion if you have to, but don’t oppose bringing the motion to the House of Representatives.

After 1995, this was the case visited only eight times – but when McCarthy became Speaker, the total rose to eleven in less than a year.

About 5 to 10 right-wing Republicans – the same group that caused McCarthy gray hairs already at the beginning of the year – have therefore started to put the wheels in the cart in the hope of political concessions.

It not only violates the traditions of party discipline but also threatens the ability of Congress to function.

It’s like that even now. Defense spending funding is typically one of the least contentious spending items, so another failed vote could be a sign of even bigger problems approaching.

Shutting down the government is not unusual. The last time this happened was during Donald Trump’s presidency, and the shutdown lasted 35 days. The picture shows the closing sign in front of the US National Archives in December 2018.

McCarthy is in a difficult situation.

The US government shutdown will begin on October 1st if no deal is reached before then. At that time, for example, hundreds of thousands of state employees would be out of work, some of them without pay.

At the core of the problems is the narrow majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives, 222-212. As a result, the rebels have more influence than their size: McCarthy needs their support.

McCarthy has tried to seek a compromise in many ways, but the same crowd has fought back. Thursday’s kidnapping already caused many party members to lose their temper and to criticize widely own.

The situation has been complicated by the leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trumpwhich is urged to oppose McCarthy’s proposals.

There is no clear way out of the dead end. The Capitol has already started preparing for the shutdown.

Inflamed the situation has caused a few to look for help on the other hand.

On Thursday, two House Republicans announced that he is considering working with the Democrats. It’s still not enough, but it can be a conversation starter that speaks to some.

Of course, the right wing didn’t like the idea, which jumped right away. “Trying to stop Republicans from promoting Republican policies? That doesn’t sound healthy,” stated for example, a House Republican Bob Good.

It hardly attracts McCarthy himself either: if he were to pursue cooperation with the Democrats, the right wing of the party would almost certainly try to evict him from the position of chairman.

McCarthy made it quite easy for himself, as he agreed to a major concession in his desperate bid for the presidency: nowadays only one Republican representative can force a vote of no confidence in the president.

Regardless of how the current controversy is resolved, McCarthy’s position will always be on the trigger.