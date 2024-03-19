HS Analysis | Few criticized the sensitive Scholz directly, and that's why Elina Valtose became an important messenger

Finland's foreign minister's comments about Western troops in Ukraine and the freezing of the conflict are a way of conducting a European debate in which dissatisfaction with Germany grows, write Suvi Turtiainen and Jarno Hartikainen in their analysis.

Berlin/Brussels

Finland foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) is known to speak excellent German, but he has also adopted another way of speaking that is trending in Europe.

He fluently criticizes Germany and the Chancellor By Olaf Scholz politics without mentioning either by name.

The most recent example is from Monday, when Valtonen participated in the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

“When it comes to the war in Ukraine, there is no room for concessions or freezing the conflict,” Valtonen said at the meeting at the beginning of.

The statement is a direct jab at the Bundestag representative of Germany's social democratic SPD by Rolf Mützenich comment, even though the Finnish foreign minister did not mention the German politician by name.

Last week, as part of the Taurus debate of the German Bundestag, Mützenich wondered if it wasn't time to look for ways to “freeze” the conflict in Ukraine and not just continue fighting.

The statement caused a huge uproar in Germany and raised questions as to whether Mützenich's party colleague, Chancellor Scholz, also shares the same view. Mützenich is not a rank-and-file representative, but the chairman of the ruling party's parliamentary group.

Scholz has repeatedly refused to deliver long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine because, according to him, German soldiers would be needed to operate them. The claim has been challenged, but Scholz has a red line in Taurus.

“This is a line that, as chancellor, I don't want to cross,” Scholz said last week.

in Europe specifically the boundaries and red lines drawn by Scholz have started to arouse even wider frustration.

When the French president Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly raised the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine last month, Olaf Scholz rejected the proposal outright. According to him, no ground troops from the EU or NATO will be sent to Ukraine.

Macron later explained his comment that no option should be ruled out if the goal is to defeat Russia in Ukraine.

Also related to the same discussion is Valtonen's comment to Nat Sec Daily, which Politico magazine reported you quoted.

“It's important that we don't rule anything out in the long term, because we don't know how serious the situation will become,” Valtonen said.

However, he added that sending soldiers is not relevant now.

Valtonen's statement was part of a discussion in which other European leaders are trying to erase and erase the red lines drawn by Germany's Scholz.

France's Macron said in a television interview last week that it is not worth drawing red lines because it looks like weakness in the Kremlin's direction.

Also, from the point of view of the Baltic countries, Europe should not tell Putin in advance what it will or will not do, and therefore they welcome Macron's exit.

in Finland the fact that the leaders of France and Germany do not have a common picture of the situation raises concern. When the two largest member states are on different lines, and it divides the whole union.

French President Macron sees supporting Ukraine and defeating Russia as “existentially important” for the security of Europe and France. Even in the early stages of the major offensive, Macron entertained thoughts of a dialogue with Russia Vladimir Putin with, but as the war progresses, his thinking has completely changed.

There is no corresponding change in Scholz's thinking. He still believes that caution in sending Tauruses, for example, will restrain Putin.

“ “I am the chancellor, and therefore it is like this” – Olaf Scholz

Scholz's coldness is also due to internal politics. The ruling party SPD's softening speeches are partly aimed at the homeland. In Germany, populist parties on the right and left criticizing support for Ukraine are on the rise before the summer European elections.

Scholz's pursuit arouses growing frustration in the EU countries that are Russia's border neighbors. Nevertheless, in other capitals, they are wary of criticizing Germany or Scholz directly.

The Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile was presented in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria, in March.

Scholz is obviously sensitive to injury, and he feels the criticism is unfair. In euro terms, Germany is Europe's largest provider of arms aid to Ukraine.

On one visit to the school, he responded to Taurus criticism in a way that appealed to his position rather than valid arguments.

“I'm the chancellor, and that's why it's like this,” Scholz stated.

Foreign minister Valtonen has become a significant counter force to Scholz in the European debate due to one special feature.

Thanks to his excellent German, the foreign minister is constantly interviewed on German current affairs programs.

He is able to participate directly in the German debate and challenge Scholz's line. Due to his language skills, Valtones has rare influence, and he uses it.

Last week he said To the German channel NTV, that Putin only understands intimidation and force and that the war in Ukraine is about the security of the whole of Europe. According to the minister, the war in Ukraine is an “existential” issue for all of Europe.

On Monday, the South German public broadcaster BR asked Valton directly how Finland sees Germany's Ukraine line.

As Finland's leading diplomat, he placed his words carefully in the radio interview, but between the lines came a message to the German leadership.

He welcomed Germany's increased responsibility.

“I don't want to give any suggestions or tips, but I want to make it clear that we, as a neighboring country of Russia, an EU country and a NATO ally, hope that Germany's role will remain large in the future.”