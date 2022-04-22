HS analysis Ferrari has developed an engine that is also a great pleasure for Valtteri Bottas

Formula the beginning of the number one has been exceptionally surprising. For years, there has been no situation where cars in the shade of top stables are taking over the top spots. Ferrari has wedged to number one with a rumble, and it plans to keep this position in its home scenery on the Imola track over the weekend.

Ferrarin Charles Leclerc has won two of the three races of the season and been second once. The second driver in the stable Carlos Sainz has been once a second and once a third. In the previous race in Australia, Sainz stopped in the starting meters.

How can Ferrari’s success be explained?

While Ferrari was fast in the winter tests, several F1 experts believed that by the start of the season, Red Bull and endurance success Mercedes would rise at least alongside and past.

This was not the case, especially with Mercedes.

“ “They’ve been so damn slow for the last two years.”

Explanation is ultimately simple. Former F1 driver and current F1 judge Mika Salo notes that Ferrari has been working resolutely for the last two years.

Mika Salo

“They’ve been so damn slow for the last two years and suffered a lot from it. There has been no success for many years. The result of the development work is now visible, and it is not a surprise, ”says Salo.

However, Salo sees something surprising at the current pace of Ferrari.

“The superiority has, of course, come as a surprise: that they are so fast.”

Ferrarin the engines are also in Alfa Romeo and Haas stable cars. It is therefore not surprising that both teams have been more successful since the beginning of the year than they have been for years.

“Ferrari’s engine is really good this year,” Salo says.

In other words Valtteri Bottas the strong start to the season (rankings: sixth, interruption and eighth) is also largely explained by the power source, which is now clearly better than last season, Kimi Raikkonen could only dream of similar investments.

“Yes, I believe so,” says Salo about the impact of Ferrari’s engine on Bottas ’investments.

Last season, Red Bull drove to become the F1 champion Max Verstappen, which was also a strong success for the coming season. The car has been fast enough and the only one able to hit a clear wedge in Ferrari’s stroller. Saudi Arabia also won.

The problem with the stable, as such, is the reliability of the car. The percentage of suspensions in the first three races is as high as 50: Verstappen suspended twice and Sergio Perez once.

“That’s really not what you can afford when fighting for a championship. There has always been a different problem, ”says Salo.

Sliver however, doesn’t exclude Verstappen from the championship race – nor the Mercedes duo Lewis Hamiltonia and George Russellia.

The superiority of several seasons at Mercedes has shifted to the position of challenger, where even Hamilton’s skills have begun to be questioned. Was it the car that brought the championships after all? Salo believes Mercedes will improve as the season progresses.

“However, Russell is second in the series and Hamilton had one bad race [Saudi-Arabiassa]. They are both still involved in the championship fight. This will be an interesting season to get rid of the stiffness of the early season. ”

All in all, during the early part of the season, the differences between the stables have leveled off, but at the same time, for example, the Aston Martin stable has been in great difficulty.

The leveling of the differences has been affected by the budget ceiling of EUR 128 million and changes in the rules, such as the reduction of the elements controlling the air flow.

“The rule change has been good. Cars can drive closer to each other, but there are still problems. The cars bounced and the traction has been really bad. The cars suddenly start to slip, and it’s hard to fix, ”says Salo.

“ “Imola is a difficult track.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen drove in a row in Melbourne until Verstappen had to stop.

Can you new changes in the balance of power between the stables to come already this weekend in Imola? The first sprint race of the season will be run there on Saturday.

The track is different than in the three races of the season: it’s pretty old-fashioned and narrow, where it’s hard to overtake. The speeds are high, and one essential thing is the depot visits: a lot of time is wasted in Imola – the effect is about 25 seconds. In addition, there is only one drs area where the rear wing can be opened to reduce air resistance.

Salo, who acts as a judge in the Imola race, especially praises the atmosphere of the track.

“Pretty, the atmosphere is absolutely amazing,” Salo says.

“Even in Ratana, it’s quite interesting. Imola is a difficult track, as you have to drive over the curbs and have good traction. It’s also tough on the tires. ”

But will Ferrari’s strong track record and Red Bull’s challenger status continue? According to preliminary estimates, the front of the track is a strong area for Red Bull, but Ferrari’s powerful engine is a hard currency in other parts.

“I think the same [tallit] are at the forefront, ”says Salo.

“However, it’s Ferrari’s home race, but Red Bull operates on lines like Imola. I don’t know about Mersus yet. If the car doesn’t work, it just won’t work. ”

The fourth race of the F1 season in Imola: the sprint race on Saturday at 5.30 pm and the race on Sunday at 4 pm Viaplay and V Sport will be broadcast live.

Read more: Now it can be said at the latest: Ferrari has wedged ahead of everyone

Read more: Charles Leclerc repeated Kimi Räikkönen’s feats in Australia, which eventually led to the championship: “It’s fun to hear”

Read more: History shows that clear leadership is a huge advantage for Charles Leclerc in the World Cup battle

Read more: F1 team Haas and Russian ex-sponsor in dispute – the team is not going to pay back and demands additional compensation itself

Read more: Max Verstappen’s rude assessment of his own potential – justified for two reasons

Read more: Only the legendary Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost have made it better than Valtteri Bottas: “It felt weird to watch on TV”

Read more: A long lecture was given to F1 drivers about the importance of long underpants: “If they want to inspect My Butt, just for free”