HS analysis Facebook and Apple are in near-full war – this is the controversy that will escalate in the upcoming Iphone update

In spring an operating system update for Iphone phones, among others, has got Facebook at war.

Underlying this is a technology announcement from Apple’s announcement of a feature that will allow users to prevent advertisers from tracking them between apps. Facebook is now working hard to campaign against the change.

HS listed what the case is about.

The update improves awareness of application tracking

In the coming months Apple plans to bring an update to its devices, which changes the way user information is provided to application developers. The feature is set to come in 14.5 versions for phones and tablets, as well as Apple’s TV operating system.

In practice, Apple requires devices installed on devices to send a push notification. It allows users to request an app to prevent advertisers from following them between apps. The application developer can also justify why the tracking is done.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the feature on Twitter in December:

Apple justifies the change by improving security.

For users the reform may seem small, because while many apps collect location and web browsing information, features can already be turned off in app settings.

However, Apple says people are often unaware of tracking because its details are set out in long and easy-to-read acceptable terms of use.

Users of the app may therefore easily come to accept it the location of the phone and e-mail address sharing with third-party companies. In addition, applications may have features that allow advertisers to access information collected by other application developers.

This tracking information may eventually be shared by the app to advertisers who may show targeted ads in the app: for example, young men may see more technology ads.

If the user blocks this tracking, it will not appear as significant changes to him. It depends on the user how much attention is paid to the ads.

However, for large ad sellers like Facebook, blocking tracking is not to their liking.

“ Facebook doesn’t want to give Apple a little finger.

Apple’s and Facebook’s revenue models are the opposite: Facebook collects its revenue from advertisers and Apple earns tens of billions of dollars from app sales.­

The change could be costly for Facebook

Free of charge applications often display advertisements to fund their operations and development work. Almost all of Facebook’s revenue stream comes from advertising and targeting them is therefore an absolutely vital part of the company’s strategy.

Indeed, Facebook seems to have declared an almost complete war against Apple: it bought advertising space in the fall from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, among others, to criticize Apple’s changes.

Last Thursday, the company released a campaign video explaining why targeted ads benefit everyone. The video can be viewed at the tip of this article.

Analysts by Apple’s security changes could hit up a seven percent notch in Facebook’s revenue. It would be up to hundreds of millions of dollars, for Facebook alone profit for the previous quarter was $ 11.2 billion (approximately € 9.3 billion).

Facebook Security Director Steve Satterfield evaluates to the U.S. public service NPR news sitethat the reform introduced by Apple will hurt the earnings model of Facebook and other advertising-funded services.

“This discouraging measure has a real impact on the internet as we know it. We are increasingly moving to paid services, ”Satterfield commented to NPR.

Facebook may respond to users ’security concerns by stating that the company provides a tool on its site that allows it to view and delete data collected by the social service from third parties.

On the other hand, Facebook’s public image is still cracked due to the security outbreak revealed in 2018. At the time, it was revealed that consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had obtained and used data from nearly 90 million Facebook users without permission. Facebook had to pay some $ 4.4 billion in compensation for illegal data sharing in the United States.

Apple’s financial benefits are also underlying

While Apple talks about security, it’s about more.

Facebook has pointed out that Apple will benefit if people buy more paid apps – that is, ads that receive their funding without ads.

Apple and Facebook’s earning models are opposites: where Facebook offers its services for free and collects revenue from advertisers, Apple gets tens of billions of dollars in app sales.

Apple’s App Store gross sales in 2020 were more than $ 60 billion, they estimate Analysts interviewed by CNBC. Apple collects a 30 percent commission on sales. Recently, however, the company reduced its fee to 15 percent for publishers earning less than $ 1 million a year in its deal.

Facebook is therefore accusing Apple of trying to trample ad-funded companies and direct consumers to buy paid apps.

Apple’s Tim Cook has responded to criticism to the same extent.

“It seems that no information is too private or personal to be explored, commercialized, and compiled into a 360-degree view of your life,” Cook commented at a security conference in January.

You can view the full statement below From a Youtube video:

The EU is also working to regulate technological waste

Facebook and Apple’s pecking takes place at a time when both companies have also gotten into the teeth of legislators.

In December, the European Commission presented a package of laws, which includes special regulation for the largest technology companies. They could have to pay up to ten percent of their annual worldwide turnover as a fine for serious violations.

In this way, the EU wants to ensure that services are safe. It is also intended that companies operating in Europe will be able to compete online freely and fairly.

Even then, Facebook turned the matter around to fight Apple.

“Apple manages the entire ecosystem from the device to the app store and apps. It uses this power to harm developers and consumers, as well as large platforms like Facebook, ”commented a Facebook spokesman according to news agency Reuters.

Hard despite criticism, Apple is unlikely to back down from bringing follow-up to better consumer awareness. Even worse security scandals haven’t blocked Facebook’s winning streak, so the upcoming update may not be as bad a blow as the company suggests.

In the end, it may be that Facebook doesn’t want to give Apple a little finger. What if Apple decides in a couple of years to tighten its security policy further?

