HS Analysis | Even a small nuclear power plant is a nuclear power plant, the construction of which requires careful preparation

Sweden has already phased out its nuclear power base, and nuclear power may experience a renaissance in other Western countries as well. At best, series-produced nuclear power plants lower the price of nuclear power and speed up schedules. Still, you shouldn’t be in too much of a hurry, writes HS financial editor Anni Lassila.

All can apparently rebrand, even nuclear power. In the presentation photos of small nuclear power companies, nuclear power is made to look almost cute. The nuclear reactors are packed in beautifully designed, light-glistening casings instead of the traditional dark steel and concrete boxes.

The Estonian company Fermi Energia, which is working on a small nuclear power plant, shows on their website, how cute even the tiny uranium pellets used as power plant fuel actually are. That’s right, they can be rotated safely even with a gloved hand.

The cuteness does not change the fact that when the uranium-235 atoms contained in the pellets are split in the chain reaction of the nuclear power plant, the pellets become highly radioactive and highly toxic nuclear waste.

Attitude for the construction of new nuclear power, at least in some western countries, is changing.

Sweden’s new right-wing government called off already to inform, that the decision to decommission nuclear power made decades ago can be forgotten. On the contrary, the state energy company Vattenfall is ordered to build new nuclear power.

In Canada, the Ontario energy company is acquiring the first SMR reactor, or small nuclear power plant, built by GE-Hitachi. Projects aimed at additional construction have also been launched in many Eastern Central European countries.

New Inno is largely driven by small nuclear power plants, the idea of ​​which is to be mass-produced so that each power plant does not need to be customized and approved separately through the most difficult process.

Construction should also be faster than traditional nuclear power plants. The trial operation of the Olkiluoto triple reactor, which has already been built for 17 years, showed new problems again on Tuesday, when damage was found in the feed water pumps of the turbines.

Small nuclear power plants are also aiming for so-called passive safety systems. It means that in the event of a malfunction, the reactor is able to run itself down and cool itself without external power or water supply.

In traditional reactors, it is the external safety systems with multiple backup systems that have been expensive and complicated to build.

Not all so-called small nuclear power plants are very small in size, but for example the GE-Hitachi plant has an electrical output of 300 megawatts and larger ones are planned.

Also in Finland many parties are interested in building small nuclear power. This week, Fortum launched a report on the additional construction of nuclear power. Helen is interested in producing district heat with nuclear power.

It cannot be ruled out that a new nuclear power project will be launched at the ruins of Fennovoima. Among industrial companies that use a lot of electricity, Outokumpu was a shareholder of Fennovoima. The company is still without a significant nuclear power division.

For the time being, TVO, which owns the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, is focusing on the start-up phase of the newly completed triple unit. But the company says that “the development of the industry is closely monitored”. So the eye is also on the future.

Small nuclear power cost-effective construction requires a thorough re-evaluation of the nuclear power plant permit process.

Until now, every nuclear power project has needed permission from the parliament, and the authorities have approved each drawing and construction phase separately after a time-consuming inspection.

If you want to speed up construction and reduce costs, the process must be simplified, for example, so that a once-approved power plant model could be duplicated with a lighter permit procedure.

The Ministry of Labor and Economy, which is responsible for legislation in the field, is now being pushed from many directions to speed up the work on reforming the nuclear energy legislation, which was supposed to be completed only in 2028.

Rushing is understandable. In place of Russia’s lost fuel and electricity imports, more domestic emission-free basic power is urgently needed, especially when the energy future of Central Europe looks very confused.

Also, the rapid growth of fluctuating wind and solar power needs more electricity production that supports the stability of the grid as a counterweight.

But also the ministry’s caution, even a slight wait for those in a hurry, is understandable. Although the development of series-produced power plants can simplify the approval procedure for plants, the basic questions related to nuclear power remain unchanged.

The facilities must be absolutely safe in all imaginable disasters. The storage, processing and final disposal of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive waste must be carefully planned before new power plants can be built.

These solutions have to be made over a span of centuries or even thousands of years. That’s why nuclear power, even small nuclear power, can never be taken lightly.

Because it is also difficult to imagine that the construction of small nuclear power plants would become the business of startups or other very small companies, such as individual district heating companies in medium-sized cities.

The builders of nuclear power must have broad and strong shoulders, who are certainly able to take care of the nuclear waste and also the government’s use of the power plant itself for tens of years.

In Finland, nuclear power plants have therefore traditionally been built in cooperation. The background of TVO, which owns the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, is industry and municipal energy companies.

A similar structure is also in place at Fennovoima, whose power plant project in Pyhäjoki, however, failed.

This type of interconnection is certainly needed for the construction and management of small power plants, even if the reactors are scattered here and there.

