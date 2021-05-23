HS analysis Europe, which is short of halves in Rotterdam’s visas, grabbed 12 points and martyred Britain rightly zero – Foreign languages, traditional tongues and rock aroused

Needless to say, Eurovision would not be a thorough political event. The visas again showed Europe at its bareest, writes journalist Tero Kartastenpää from Rotterdam.

Rotterdam

Performing distribution of points for an exceptional singing competition in Rotterdam.

1 point: Emptiness

The taxi driver regretted that Amsterdam is better known than the Netherlands and that no one ever comes to Rotterdam.

Hardly anyone came again this May.

The Eurovision Song Contest did not turn the port city into a party venue, but a logistics center where people were kept in their own separate containers. The streets were deserted: restaurants and venues were closed to customers. You could have gotten to the terraces, but you had to be a Rotterdam thirsty to be able to defy the latter and the rain.

The empty celebration was a success: tens of thousands of tests became just over a couple dozen positive results. The songs were sung.

2 points: Rotterdam

Worth going later.

The old center of Rotterdam was bombed to the ground during World War II. The rebuilt seaside town has become an experimental field for architecture, which, in order to fully understand the design language of skyscrapers, should be attended by a few urban design language courses at the Willem de Kooning Academy of Design.

The experiment continues. The city is now planning a stadium designed for the giant football team Fayenoord, for example, which is being designed by a star architect Rem Koolhaasin office OMA.

It will be a bit bath-like, like De Kuip Stadium, which has revamped the design language of stadiums since the 1930s, but of course much, much bigger.

Rotterdam gives the same impression as Tampere. There, too, the water flows through, it’s nice to reach up and the Sports Venues are made to be amazing.

3 points: Soaking

The style of Eurovision was reminiscent of wartime propaganda.

The oldest singing visa winners of previous decades were dragged to sing or move to the interim video clips of their youth.

At times, when one of the participating countries has been disgusted with visas, the style has been stingy.

Now the video clips were praised in a disturbing way, even though the Eurovision nation, which loves its own tastelessness, does not need to be told that they are the best in the world.

In times of crisis, the cultural industry is harnessed to produce sleepy nostalgic or teasingly unifying movies and evenings.

In Central Europe, staring at one’s own pole and closing borders has, of course, been a major crisis, for which the Dutch now proposed liberation through music.

4 points: Europeans

Old Europe was hit hard when Italy and France took the lead in the song contest. The entire top five sang in their native languages.

The conceptual cottage of Blind Channel can be considered the national language of Finland, which has become the sixth.

Although the borders have been closed, there is clearly a passion for old turmoil in Europe.

5 points: Britain

The British got credit nul points, from the score. It’s an achievement for a country that has done half of all the best songs.

Last place two years in the tube, well done. This year, two giant horn sets were dragged onto the stage. But why? And why James Newman was anesthetized before the show?

In the early days of visas, Britain snapped victories with beautiful songs. The new millennium has been humiliation. Getting to the top ten has been a place of celebration.

One might wonder if Britain would still belong to the European Union if the country had ever made others fall in love with its song. If it had gotten a little love for Euroscrumb?

No talented British is afraid to go to the race anymore. Some suggested in the forums that they leave Eurovision.

C’mon, if you just repeated a good performance, you’d be excited about it. After all, Israel will also be voted on.

After zero humiliation, sympathies await correction.

6 points: Design

Dutch design stands out from Scandinavian woodiness with its color and experimentation.

It was also reflected in the graphic look of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is not the traditional view of an “artistic” designer.The service-shaped look relied on the beauty of infographics.

The fan logo told how long the distance from the capitals of different countries is to Rotterdam. The city was glued full of flag stickers. Cleverly combining European earth tones creates rainbow-like flag combinations.

Eurovision is not officially allowed to be politicized, but it is ridiculous to say that the event is not entirely political.

In the cycling city that was buzzing with public mobility, the Eurovision Song Contest was even flooded with traffic lights.

As the lights in front of the Ahoy Arena turned green, Abban began to ring Waterloo and a green thistle dancing.

The trick began to strain on the second experience, as did many Eurovision songs.

7 points: Forced co-operation

In the Netherlands, the cooperation of different groups of people is present in everything. The theme of the visas was also community and water. The latter always threatens the country.

The Eurovision broadcast was co-produced by three Dutch television organizations: NPO, NOS and AVROTROS.

The Dutch broadcasting system differs from many others. Different broadcasting organizations have been targeted at different groups of people: Catholics, Protestants and Socialists.

According to the proponents of the system, compartmentalisation has made it possible to reach a diverse Dutch audience widely.

It’s still good when something is produced together between the bins, like now even during an international song contest during a pandemic.

8 points: Statistical truth

Eurovision is a rare art form because it generates extensive numerical statistics.

Watching has become more and more a bench sport-like nerd. The songs are now analyzed so carefully already at the selection stage that it is not easy to surprise.

There didn’t have to be a very hobby psychic to keep track of betting odds statistics.

The survivors were predicted early and Italy was matched by the winner’s cloak for a long time.

10 points: Blocks

Votes are distributed not only on an artistic level but also geopolitically.

This angularity is also expected. Finland will be indignant if there are no votes from its neighbors, as did the Swedish panel of experts this year. (No worries, the Swedish people loved the bad-tempered men of their former east to the fullest.)

Having gone through the data for 2004–2008 research According to the Eurovision Song Contest, Eurovision should be seen as a competition of sub-communities rather than a competition from individual countries.

The telephone vote has also brought in the influence of the diasporas: for example, the German Turkish minority votes for a candidate in their country of birth.

The Eurovision Song Contest is therefore a good way to become acquainted with European powers and to find the nuances of a dull and difficult EU policy.

At the same time, visas reflect the values ​​of countries. While the greatest Rumbles have arisen from sexuality and gender issues, such as women’s kisses, tolerance is inscribed in the visas.

Small languages ​​and people of all ages stand out better than in mainstream popular music.

Now Ukrainian folk music was close to winning the Games. Ukrainian folk music!

12 points: Rock

Måneskin of Italy celebrated his victory with a shred of golden paper floating in the Wise Arena.

Those who want to be a winner must reach for things that go beyond the blocks. Once monstrous, the monstrous rock glued together.

This year it was the Italian rock band Måneskin, reminiscent of the good old days when musicians performed music to a live audience.