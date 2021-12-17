HS analysis EU threatens Russia with sanctions – Behind the threat is uncertainty about how and when to act

It would be hardest to intervene in Russia’s energy exports, but it would be the first to hit Europe itself.

Brussels

Everyone new military action against Ukraine will have massive consequences and a tough price, European Union leaders said at a summit that ended the night before Friday.

As expected, Russia’s threat in the EU’s neighborhood became one of the main topics of the meeting. Consequence and price mean that the EU Commission has prepared sanctions against Russia if Russia “increases its aggression”.

Read more: EU leaders warn Russia of “massive consequences” if the country attacks Ukraine

The EU still imposed economic sanctions on Russia over the takeover of Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine. They have not had the desired effect, which has led Russia to change its actions.

Could you new sanctions have more power? The Commission, together with the United States and the United Kingdom, has prepared a package of sanctions that is being deliberately vague.

We do not want to reveal the arsenal until we know what Russia will do – if it does. There is not much wisdom in the EU or anywhere else about what the President of Russia does Vladimir Putin basically designs.

“ The problem with economic sanctions is that they also happen to their setter.

The “massive consequences” point to the growing isolation of the Russian economy from the West. The way is, for example, to exclude Russia from the interbank payment system Swift.

Economic sanctions the problem is that they also hurt their setter. If, for example, Russia’s energy exports were targeted, the consequences would be felt for the first time in Europe – where rising energy prices are already tightening the surface in member states.

It is illustrative that the summit’s most heated discussions were about how the EU could work together to curb rising electricity and gas prices.

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Blue Flower Island says that one major action in the EU ‘s back pocket could be to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on ice. The newly completed gas pipeline to Ukraine has not yet been put into operation, as the German licensing authorities have taken extra time to approve it.

In Germany, despite the new Foreign Minister, there may be no desire to freeze Nord Stream 2 in the end. Annalena Baerbockin comments. Baerbock said last Sunday that the pipeline should not be opened if the situation on the border with Ukraine escalates.

When should new sanctions be introduced? In the current warfare, one can attack other than by transferring force across the border.

The Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņšin According to him, a series of Russian attacks are already under way, including the refugee crisis created by Belarus on the border with the EU, the sharp rise in the price of natural gas in the autumn and Russia’s disinformation campaigns in neighboring countries.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš (right) spoke at an EU summit on Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

President of Lithuania attending EU meeting Gitan Nauseda considered it possible for Russia to attack neighboring countries via Belarus.

The attitude of the Baltic countries towards Russia is steep from old memory. The same was reflected in the pre-summit meeting of EU leaders with the Eastern Partners, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. It became clear that at least some of the partners would like the EU to react with sanctions sooner rather than later.

However, the EU has in the past insisted that sanctions must have a legal basis, ie a clear reason for imposing them. Gathering troops near the Ukrainian border is not enough.

So far, the Baltic and Eastern partners are right in that the mere talk of gruesome sanctions and their consequences has not been reflected in the satellite imagery. Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the number of troops near the Ukrainian border has rather increased in recent days.

“ Russia prefers to talk to the United States.

In a desk drawer in addition to the sanctions plans held so far, the EU hopes for diplomacy to play a role in triggering the situation.

It was stated in the summit’s conclusions that the European Council will encourage diplomatic action, especially in the Normandy group, which means Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

Russia has not taken the group’s activities seriously recently, but has mainly focused on diplomatic violations by publishing intra-group correspondence.

Russia prefers to talk to the United States. This debate over the heads of EU countries is painful for the Prime Minister of Finland, for example Sanna Marinia.

Read more: Sanna Marin: EU voice to be heard in Ukraine talks – ‘Russia and US can’t talk past EU’

“Russia is not willing to involve the EU and does not want the EU to play a role in security policy,” says Sinikukka Saari.

EU the incoming French presidency will face at least a challenge for its term beginning at the beginning of the year. Russia is threatening, the coronavirus situation is only getting worse, and energy decisions divide member states into two camps.

In addition, France would like to increase exactly what is lacking, namely the EU’s responsibility for its own security and defense.