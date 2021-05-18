HS analysis EU-Russia relations are at a standstill, but the worst is probably yet to come

Brussels / Moscow

Of the European Union and Russia’s relationship has recently plunged into ever-increasing deadlocks. Not a month has passed without the Russian invasion, to which the EU has responded with at least verbal threats.

The most recent example came last week when Russia set the Czech Republic to its new ‘list of unfriendly countries’. The countries plunged into a diplomatic crisis in April after the Czech Republic announced Russian spies blew up a stockpile of ammunition in 2014.

However, that is just one point on the long list. Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin the rush that began with the poisoning has been rapid. High Representative of the Union for External Relations Josep Borrellia Squat in Moscowt Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already threatened Russia’s readiness to cut off the EU.

Sanctions have also been tightened. The EU imposed sanctions following the arrest of Navalny and opposition demonstrations, to which Russia responded by giving the President of the European Parliament David Sassolille and seven other entry bans.

The Union would therefore have a great need to update the state of its common front with regard to Russia, but there is never a very good moment for discussion. At the previous summit, the corona pandemic drove over the Russia debate, but at next Monday and Tuesday’s meeting, EU leaders will try again. However, the purpose of the debate is still unclear.

European Union in 2016, outlined five basic principles for its relationship with Russia.

Interaction is limited: diplomatic relations are maintained only on matters that are in the EU’s own interests. There will be no regular bilateral meetings between the EU and Russia. The EU will continue to abstain until the Minsk agreement on Ukraine is complied with. However, the fighting in eastern Ukraine has never ended.

Although there is agreement on the principles, they have never been formally endorsed at EU leadership level. EU countries are also very divided. Where, for example, Finland and the key EU member states are pushing for the continuation of the dialogue with Russia, it would be more appropriate for some of the Central and Eastern European member states to freeze relations.

According to Borrell, the EU will push itself to the margins if it does not talk to Russia. Some EU countries knocked out Borrell’s attempts to talk powerfully. The cross-pull between the member states has pushed the interaction into bilateral discussions between Russia and the member states, which also fulfills Russia’s wish to weaken the EU.

In Russia The EU is seen as part of the collective West, with which relations are at their worst since Soviet times. There is a broad consensus in Moscow that the bottom of the relationship has not yet been seen.

An additional element of the EU relationship is that Russia sees it as a weak organization. This is particularly the case in external relations, which, however, are most in the public domain. Borrell’s visit to Moscow was already considered futile in advance, and humiliation was not thought to have any consequences. When the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto visited St. Petersburg a little later, the treatment was quite different from what Borrell received.

There is also a fundamental view in the background. For Russia, the most important actors in world politics are states that compete for power.

In practice, of course, the change in US leadership will also have an impact, for Joe Biden the relationship with Europe is closer and more positive than its predecessor. Of course, even a temporary strengthening of the Euro-Atlantic relationship does not please Russia.

In Russia’s public speech, the EU and EU countries are now increasingly portrayed as some kind of US vassal. There is propaganda involved, but apparently at least some of the elite actually think so. It is less often said out loud that Russia itself may become the bridgehead of another great power, China.

Russian and the crisis in the Czech Republic is a surprise, as until recently the Czech Republic was placed in a camp in the EU for a soft-minded Russia. Admittedly, there have already been signs in the air; now the most prominent allegation of state fraud accuses the journalist of providing information to the Czech Republic.

The gaps have cooled in many other countries as well, but the biggest thing is the severance of the “separate relationship” between Germany and Russia. A prominent turning point was the Navalny poisoning, but there was a long-standing irritation behind the political assassinations in Berlin, among others.

In Russia, it is still not fully understood that the background was the British difference with the EU, the Brexit. As a result, Germany’s role in the EU grew and EU unity became more important to Germany. Thus, Germany cannot have a “soft” relationship with Russia that is softer than the EU. In Moscow, however, the change was seen primarily as a reaction to the Navalny, which is why the leadership took the matter personally.

Germany’s relations with Russia are now in a state of flux, as a new leadership is coming to power in Germany. Angela Merkelin in transition aside from the fall election.

Russian foreign policy is also “multidisciplinary”. Officially, it is carried out by the Kremlin and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but in practice the actors are also other ministries, security agencies, state-owned companies and companies and groups with various ties to the state. They act as president Vladimir Putin under the authority of.

The targets, of course, include Russian foreign policy into mercenaries, hackers, bombings, poisonings and any kind of destabilization of other countries, no matter how Russia denies its involvement.

The share of these non-traditional diplomacy activities has increased while the role of the State Department has narrowed. In a bigger role than before is the part of the elite force in whose eyes the West has already declared war on Russia. By all means are possible.

Getting stuck every now and then doesn’t hurt, as Russia said the West did, however. Russia also does not see sanctions as an attempt to control behavior but as a feature of Western Russia policy.

Admittedly, Russia is not trying to isolate itself, though it may seem. Russia’s goal is to be treated as a superpower, that is, to sit at the tables where decisions are made.

Neither The EU does not expect a rapid improvement in relations.

The EU and Russia are still important trading partners. It has contributed to the reluctance of many EU countries to impose strict sanctions. Russia, however, counts the countries as separate trading partners.

The possible discussion of Russia by EU leaders next week would in itself be a message to Russia. However, it is still uncertain whether it can be used. A skinny agreement at the end of a contentious debate when it could only further complicate relations with Russia.