HS analysis EU countries set new interest rates again – talk of coordination forgotten as soon as governments rush to protect their own citizens

Italy also intends to require a negative test result from vaccinated EU citizens.

16.12. 13:09 | Updated 16.12. 15:51

Brussels

Europe is again the center of coronary infections. In line with the annual cycle of the virus, the situation has worsened since the onset of winter, and now the omicron virus variant has also begun to spread in many countries.

That is why the subject will once again be on the list for the first time when European leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday.

At the beginning of December, the European Commission called on the countries to have a better coordinated corona policy and to speed up the third booster dose.

The latter seems to be coming true, but coordination is far from over.

Just During the EU summit, Italy announced that it would start requiring proof of a negative test result from pre-entry passengers, including EU citizens.

Finland, on the other hand starting from next week to demand test results from third-country nationals, ie those from outside the EU and the Schengen area.

Greece will also impose a test requirement on vaccinated EU citizens from Sunday, but says it only applies at Christmas time. France intends to demand the most recent test result from the British tested by omicron and will require newcomers to isolate themselves for a week, which will be freed by a test taken in France.

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) said at a meeting on Thursday that he did not see a problem in the test requirements. He said he believed that the test result would be more widely used in the EU as part of border security. According to Marin, Sweden, for example, is coming to an end.

In any case, Italy’s decision provoked outrage in some Member States, as it also affects EU citizens and came without warning.

But here it is again: talk of coordination is forgotten when governments are in a hurry to protect the citizens of their own country and show them that they are acting now and not frowning. Countries are introducing their own restrictions more or less in disarray, and it is up to the passenger to find out what certificate, entry declaration or other means each country requires.

Italy, on the other hand, is gaining understanding for its quick decision, as the first round of the corona in the spring of 2020 hit the country hard. For the second time, policymakers in the country do not want to see health care drift close to the point of collapse.

With the spread of Omikron, it has also become clear that beautiful talk about the importance of vaccinating citizens in developing countries is coming to a halt. Now, Europe will first ensure the third doses of its own citizens and then look at whether a new vaccine still needs to be modified for omicron.

Summit another major issue is external relations, the top of which is concern about Russia’s intentions on the Ukrainian border. Marin anticipates the debate in more detail than EU leaders visited with Eastern partners on Wednesday.

As early as Wednesday, Marin commented that Europe cannot remain a bystander that Russia and the United States are talking over. He praised the president Sauli Niinistö recent activities.

Niinistö has said that he discussed the Russian president this week Vladimir Putin, The President of the United States Joe Biden than the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin with.

At their meeting, EU leaders intend to warn Russia that an attack on Ukraine would have dramatic consequences for the Russian economy, among others.

According to an EU source, Commission President von der Leyen has a package of sanctions in place if an attack occurs. These would be strong and precise sanctions that would come into force quickly.

“Sanctions are a tool we are prepared to use if it is necessary, but of course we must also try to find a solution through other means,” says Marin.