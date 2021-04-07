HS analysis EU and Turkey continue ‘policy of pretense’ as EU seeks to keep refugees at bay and Turkey sweeps money

EU-Turkey relations have never taken very rapid steps, but this week’s meeting in Ankara is still considered a positive development in the parties’ sticky relations, writes Pekka Mykkänen, HS’s foreign journalist.

Senior people may remember that when The Beatles hit She loves you (yeah yeah yeah) raged youth in the fall of 1963, the predecessor of the European Union EEC and Turkey signed a so-called association agreement. The aim of the parties was, inter alia, a customs union, such as was then established, albeit only 32 years later in 1995.

Against this background, it may seem confusing that on Tuesday this week, EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen discussed with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin how to achieve a properly functioning customs union between the parties.

EU-Turkey relations have never taken very rapid steps, but this week’s meeting in Ankara is still seen as a positive development in the parties’ sticky and often turbulent relations. It is only a few months since there was military tension between the EU country Greece and Turkey over Mediterranean oil and gas resources, and only a couple of weeks ago the EU imposed sanctions on Turkey over the same maritime dispute.

Now both Turkey and the EU seem to have a desire to calm the situation and see how they could help each other or benefit themselves. Senior Research Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute Toni Alaranta says that “trading is probably the term that comes to mind” when interpreting the parties ’new movements.

According to Alaranta, on the EU side, the main reason for rapprochement with Turkey is probably that the 2016 refugee agreement with Turkey is coming to an end. The agreement involved a brutal trade in which Turkey promised to keep millions of Syrian war refugees on its ground and the EU paid billions of euros in “outsourcing fees” for it.

Turkey, for its part, has been ready to ease the situation in the Mediterranean by pulling its vessels out of Greek and Cypriot territorial waters because the country is experiencing economic difficulties and the EU is its main trading partner, Alaranta says. Squeaking has also decreased to some extent.

Roughly speaking, the EU wants to minimize domestic political tensions in its member states by continuing to keep refugee masses out of its territory, while Turkey, with a population of 82 million, wants money to help Erdoğan, who ruled by autocracy, remain popular or at least in power.

Within the EU and in the media, the meeting between Erdoğan and EU leaders on Tuesday is likely to be the most memorable. Erdoğan’s Court had placed only one armchair for his guests to sit on. It was set up by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, who speaks with the voice of the Member States.

Commission President von der Leye, for his part, was made to sit on the couch a few meters away. Opposite him sat the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. In the still life, therefore, a woman named von der Leyen sat herself as the counterpart of a lower male politician and looking at the host of the meeting from the distance.

“Yes, that seems to be the intended thing. It wanted to click something, ”Alaranta reflects on the chair and sofa layout.

In the media, the situation was marked by a symbolic confluence with Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Agreement against Violence against Women by the Erdoğan Decree in March. Von der Leyen and Michel raised this issue at the meeting, after which von der Leyen said:

“Human rights are a non-negotiable issue.”

The sentence sums up the fact that the biggest issue in EU-Turkey relations about Turkey’s EU membership has reached a permanent impasse due to the negative development of human rights and the rule of law in Turkey. Formal membership negotiations were opened with Turkey in 2005, but have not progressed in recent years.

Written in 2016 in the review Alaranta called the relationship between the parties the words “a policy of pretense”. As far as the membership negotiations are concerned, the characterization is at least as topical today.

The EU has not officially declared the negotiations dead, but no EU party considers it timely to promote Turkey’s membership. Turkey, on the other hand, regularly states – as it did on Tuesday – that membership is its main goal in its relations with the EU.

Professor Burhanettin Duran notes published by the Turkish SETA incubator in the columnthat Europeans have never been able to agree on what they want from a common foreign policy. Therefore, in his view, the EU does not know how to decide “whether Turkey should be treated as a neighbor, a partner or a candidate country”.

“The decision not to accept Turkey [jäseneksi] and keeping it in the waiting room for an indefinite period of time is becoming increasingly difficult to control. Turkey is not waiting for EU signs or shapes in its foreign policy, but is taking on a more important regional and global role from the perspective of its own national interest, ”Duran writes.

Researcher at SWP, German Institute for International and Security Policy Ilke Toygür also finds it problematic that the EU’s major powers, France and Germany, do not seem to share a common view on how to achieve the Union’s ‘strategic autonomy’ and how relations with, for example, Turkey and the United States should be developed.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Turkey is part of the US-led military alliance NATO. So, for example, Turkey’s awkward relationship with Greece and Cyprus is being confused by more than one chef. Some members of the Union tend to look in the direction of NATO as military tensions increase, while others prefer to look in the direction of the Union.

“It is difficult to establish a truly functioning Turkey-EU relationship as long as member states cannot find consensus on the big picture,” Toygür write In a column published by SWP.

According to Toygür, it is a matter of concern that Turkey has not been shy about pursuing its own interests, even militarily, even if it comes across cross-ties with NATO or the EU – even on the soil or in the waters of its western partners. In addition, Turkey has intervened militarily in the wars in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, for example.

Upin researcher Toni Alaranta recalls why Turkey was once wanted as part of the EU: it could have significantly increased the Union’s weight in the Middle East and other neighboring areas.

But that has not happened. Turkey will not become a member of the EU in any conceivable time, and Brussels ‘foreign policy will not be weighed down by Brussels’ concerns or aspirations.

“Diplomacy has always been stubborn for Turkey, but what is new is this aggressive display and use of military force. I guess the most common interpretation is that there are power voids in the Middle East that Turkey exploits and exploits. And those interests are not in line with the Union. “