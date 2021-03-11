HS analysis Ethiopian internal conflict threatens to trigger African giant war on Nile water

Sudan and Egypt are putting even more pressure on Ethiopia, which has been embroiled in a civil war, to curb the controversial dam project on the Blue Nile.

In Ethiopia there has been a civil war since November, with only fragmentary information seeping into the outside world due to restrictions and data closures.

The war has centered on the Eritrean-Sudanese border in the state of Tigray, where the Ethiopian federation sent troops in November to defeat troops from the rebellious TPLF.

Based on scattered data, it appears that massacres have been committed and civilians shot at random. The fighting has remained local, but Eritrean troops are known to have taken part in the fighting alongside Ethiopian troops.

However, there is a risk that the conflict will spread even wider and trigger regional tensions, involving not only Ethiopia and Eritrea, but also Sudan and Egypt.

This broader figure is about the water of the Nile, the longest river in the world, and its management.

People gathered to look at a body that eyewitnesses said Ethiopian security forces shot during a curfew in Tigray in late February.­

112 Ethiopia, with a population of one million, has been making the countries of the lower Nile nervous for ten years with a massive dam project launched by Ethiopia in the upper reaches of the Blue Nile in 2011.

For Ethiopia, the dam is an opportunity to lift the people out of poverty and secure regional superpower status in the Horn of Africa. For the countries downstream of the Nile, and Egypt in particular, the dam project is downright a threat to existence.

The dam has been given the grandiose name of the “Great Dam of the Ethiopian Renaissance,” and it is almost complete. Since last summer, Ethiopia has begun to fill a dam basin located right on the border of Ethiopia and Sudan.

The power plant is set to accelerate industrial construction and improve living standards in mostly Christian Ethiopia, where an estimated 65 percent of people live without electricity. Thanks to the dam, Ethiopia will also become the largest electricity seller in Africa.

To Egypt The Nile, the longest river in the world, has been a lifeline for thousands of years. The Nile satisfies 98 percent of Egypt’s water needs. The Blue Nile branch of the Nile, which flows from the Ethiopian highlands, brings up to 85 percent of the water downstream.

Until now, Egypt has had the sovereign right to determine its share of Nile flows, but Ethiopia, whose rapidly growing population, is now beginning to regulate the flow of the Blue Nile for its own energy use.

Ethiopia would like to fill the dam basin as quickly as possible, but a quick timetable will in practice mean a rapid reduction in water supply, which will affect, among other things, the areas under cultivation in Egypt.

An attempt has been made in vain to turn an agreement between Ethiopia and Egypt in which Ethiopia would commit itself to regulating the flow so as not to threaten Egypt. However, negotiations have failed time and time again.

There has even been talk in Egypt of destroying the dam, and Ethiopia has set up the dam no-fly zone.

In the next few decades, the heat and drought brought by climate change combined Africa’s rapid population growth butter according to climate researchers further deplete water resources at Nile sources in Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda.

But already, the struggle for Nile water management has embarked on new rounds. This development is linked not only to the internal unrest in Ethiopia but also to the border disputes between Ethiopia and its border neighbor Sudan.

When A civil war broke out in Tigray, Ethiopia, in November, with tens of thousands of Tigray people fleeing across the border to the Sudanese side.

Recent weeks have also seen violence between Ethiopian and Sudanese armed forces. The subject of controversy is a fertile area called Al-Fashaga west of Tigray. Officially, the region belongs to Sudan, but Sudan has so far allowed the Ethiopian Amharic people to cultivate in the region.

Since December, Ethiopian and Sudanese armed groups have gathered in the region, and clashes have also been seen. It is now feared that a border war could erupt between Ethiopian and Sudanese forces.

“The risks are high in Tigray, and the number of civilian casualties can be significant,” the researcher following the area Cameron Hudson wrote the U.S. think tank The Atlantic Council last week pages.

“But there is another scenario that could potentially require even more casualties and is overlooked by many observers: a conventional war that could break out at any moment between Sudan and Ethiopia and its many allies.”

Last days, there have been signs that Sudan’s longtime ally, Egypt, is also becoming more active. Last weekend, the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan for the first time since the revolution in Sudan in the spring of 2019 and the President accused of war crimes Omar al-Bashir was overthrown.

Just before al-Sis ’visit to Sudan, Egypt and Sudan, ruled by the Interim Administration, signed an agreement on military cooperation.

Sudan has also recently been more reluctant to demand that Ethiopia comply with the international agreement on the use of Blue Nile water. Sudan fears that the Ethiopian dam could increase flooding on the Sudan side or affect the operation of dams built on the Sudan side.

Last month, Sudan withdrew its ambassador from Ethiopia and said filling the dam is “a direct threat to Sudan’s national security,” AFP news agency reported.

Nassa satellite image of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance dam and dam basin on the Blue Nile in November 2020.­

Also Al-Sis ’visit to Sudan was specifically related to the Ethiopian dam project. In Khartoum, al-Sisi gave its support to Sudan in the Al-Fashaga region border dispute with Ethiopia and demanded that an agreement on the operation and water use of the Ethiopian power plant be reached by the summer.

However, the internal turmoil in Ethiopia could mean that the Ethiopian leadership and the winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, who ordered the military operation in Tigray, Abiy Ahmedilla there are other rushes.

Chilling predictions have been made about the confusing situation. Well-known scientist following the Horn of Africa Rashid Abdi wrote on Twitter on Monday that a regional war could break out before the summer.

“War breaks out between Ethiopia and Sudan. Eritrea and Egypt will almost certainly join. Ethiopia is assembling troops and equipment. Conflict possible before July. ”

Ethiopia is scheduled to start the second filling phase of the dam basin in July.

Abdin the grim development predicted by it is, of course, not inevitable, but preventing it may require an international effort.

Sudan and Egypt have called on Ethiopia to negotiate a dam project with the United States, the EU, the UN and the African Union, but Ethiopia has said it will only accept negotiations brokered by the African Union.

But at a time when information about the Tigray violence and possible war crimes has seeped in, Sudan and Egypt seem confident that Ethiopia is now more vulnerable to international pressure.