HS Analysis | Espoo and Vantaa have to change their top politicians at the same time – Here are the successor candidates

The presidencies of the city governments of Espoo and Vantaa exceptionally change at the same time and in the middle of the election period.

Is it is rare that the most important position of trust in municipal politics is changed in the middle of an election period. It is especially rare that it happens simultaneously in Finland’s second largest and fourth largest city.

Terrestrial the new board’s appointments have caused a stir in the constituencies of Espoo and Vantaa, because in both cities a new chairman must be elected to the city boards.

Headed the Vantaa city government for six years Sari Multala (kok) has been appointed Minister of Science and Culture for the next two years.

Chairman of Espoo City Council Henrik Vuornos (kok) is the appointed prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) as a political special assistant, and he also serves as the secretary of the coalition’s government group. Vuornos has led Espoo’s city government since 2021.

Both will leave their positions as chairmen in August, when the councils should appoint new chairmen in their place.

Municipal election results based on that, the seat belongs to the assembly. In Vantaa, Multala’s possible successor could be the chairman of the council group Sakari Rokkanen (kok), but Rokkanen, who worked in Säätytalo’s government negotiations, can get a special assistant from the coalition’s ministerial group.

If Rokkanen does not accept the position of chairman of the Vantaa City Council, in the board Mika Kasonen (kok) or chairman of the urban environment board Ansi Aura (kok) could be interested in it, according to HS’s information.

Multala’s appointment as a minister can therefore cause a chain reaction in positions of trust other than just the chair of the city council.

in Espoo the situation is more multidimensional in Vantaa, as two of the five members of the city board are MPs: Pia Kauma (cook) and Mia Laiho (cook). Also vice-chairman of the council Jarno Limnéll is a recent member of parliament.

All three are also regional councilors of the welfare area, and Laiho is the chairman of the regional board.

Members of Parliament may have difficulty finding enough time for city government duties in Espoo. In Espoo, this position is a paid part-time job, and the chairman of the board also participates in the meetings of the divisions.

The three other coalition members of the city council are Simon Elo, Mervi Katainen and Mikko Laakso.

Chairman of the council group Markku Markkula (kok) has led the city government of Espoo before Vuorno. In recent years, Markkula has chaired the provincial board of the Uusimaa Federation.