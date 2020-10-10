HS analysis Elokapina, which has made headlines in Finland, has already spread to more than 70 countries – What does the network want and what has it achieved?

Extinction Rebellion, which uses the means of civil disobedience, shares opinions everywhere.

Saturday On October 3, 2020, the Helsinki police rendered service to the Elokapina movement.

Or in “service” quotes. After all, police action against activists was violent and the use of force possibly excessive. Police sprayed peaceful protesters who stopped traffic on Kaisaniemenkatu with a gas sprayer. The activists were then carried to police cars.

The use of a gas weapon against peaceful protesters who disobeyed police orders became the number one news of the kingdom. The use of force by the police served the purpose of the movement, as the protesters sought the widest possible attention.

The international Extinction Rebellion network had made a breakthrough in the Finnish media landscape.

Elsewhere In Europe, a similar breakthrough was seen at least a year and a half earlier. The first spectacular kidnapping was in April 2019, when Elokapina’s British role model Extinction Rebellion (XR) managed to gather thousands of activists across London.

Activists disrupted London traffic for nearly two weeks. More than a thousand disobedient environmental activists were arrested, and the rapture garnered plenty of publicity. Since then, the Extinction Rebellion network has spread to more than 70 countries, according to the British newspaper The Guardian. The network includes almost 500 local groups, more than a hundred of whom operate in the UK.

What exactly is it about?

Environmental activists lay on the road in Copenhagen in June, symbolizing mass deaths.­

XR abbreviation using Extinction Rebellion is an environmental movement founded in Britain in 2018 that requires immediate, much more ambitious action from politicians and business to halt climate change and the sixth wave of extinction.

According to the network, the current political system or environmental organizations are not doing enough to reduce emissions and solve environmental problems. It is therefore necessary to resort to civil disobedience, which forces the system to change.

The network is not centralized but consists of groups that are committed ten core principles. These include the non-violence of action and the fact that human individuals are not prosecuted or humiliated.

Main objectives there are three: Governments need to “tell the truth” about the climate catastrophe and declare a state of emergency, as well as get net emissions to zero by 2025. In addition, “people’s assemblies” need to be formed to oversee and guide governments in meeting emissions targets.

The latest goal brings a revolutionary nuance into circulation. After all, it calls for changes in the democratic system.

The most visible form of action is rapes based on civil disobedience. Activists have glued themselves to buildings, formed human chains around politicians ’homes, organized artistic performances, painted government buildings blood-colored, and blocked traffic to the parliament building, such as the German XR did on Thursday In Berlin.

Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrated in Berlin last Monday.­

XR and its practices have divided people everywhere. The more conservatives have mocked them and condemned opposition to the authorities. The most liberal have been more understanding of civil disobedience.

For example, the conservative British afternoon newspaper Daily Mail appointed activists during the April 2019 protests as “eco-lowers of the radical far left”.

“Low” can be a misleading definition, as the XR network has also been seen as a preferred, downright middle-class project by academics.

The British are considered to be founding members of XR Roger Hallamia and Gail Bradbookia. Hallam, 54, is a Welsh organic farmer who has prepared a dissertation on civil disobedience and social change at King’s College London.

Bradbrook, on the other hand, is a naturalist with a doctorate. He is said to be inspired by a new kind of political activism after he tried a psychoactive vegetarian drink in Costa Rica in 2016.

Leading figures more controversial is Hallam. Among other things, he has appeared on the Russian state propaganda channel RT to present the idea of ​​the movement. RT has been actively reporting on the activities of the XR, creating the image of Western democracies struggling with insurgent movements.

British newspaper The Guardian by Hallam wanted to develop XR in a more radical direction, but this generated resistance within the network. In late July, Hallam announced that he would no longer be involved in XR’s activities but would focus on the activities of the most radical Beyond Politics movement from now on.

Protesters from Extension Rebellion blocked a street in the Polish capital, Warsaw, in early September.­

What about what has the movement accomplished?

At least in terms of publicity, it can be said that the star moments of Extinction Rebellion were lived last year. In Britain, representatives of the movement were able to meet with the mayor of London after the protests Sadiq Khanin. British MPs too declared the first in the world to meet the requirements of the Climate Emergency – XR.

Surprises have come ahead this year. The pandemic has disrupted protests, and other popular movements such as the Black Lives Matter have taken attention.

At the same time, XR’s demands, considered unrealistic, such as cutting air traffic and slowing down the global economy, have become a reality due to the pandemic.

It it is debatable whether the abductions of Elokapina, or XR, increase awareness of climate change and the extinction wave, or whether civil disobedience provokes backlash.

In Western social philosophy, civil disobedience is left in place if breaking the law is considered morally justified and if it is aimed at a more democratic society. The controversy over where the border is drawn will certainly continue.

It is also interesting to see whether the non-violent environmental uprising inspired by XR will be able to spread significantly from Western Europe to more authoritarian countries. And if he can, what kind of forces will the activists face?