HS analysis Elliott’s demands, which put pressure on Sampo’s management, reflect the thoughts of many large investors, but there would also be problems with the distribution of dividends.

Small investors are not encouraged by the share dividend demanded by activist investor Elliott because of taxes. Sampo used to be a pet for investors, but I don’t think it is anymore.

Shampoo Elliott Management, an activist investor with his own eyes and at least 600 million euros in money, reiterated his view on Tuesday that Sampo should hastily divest its holding in Nordea. Elliott first became the owner of Sampo and filed his claim in November.

According to Elliott, the divestment of Nordea should be done by distributing half of the shares as dividends to Sampo’s owners already in the spring. The remaining shares in Sampo should be sold before October. Sampo owns 15.9 percent of Nordea, valued at EUR 4.5 billion at Thursday’s share price.

Elliott, on the other hand, owns more than three percent of Sampo. In its view, the sale of Nordea shares would increase the value to Sampo’s shareholders by EUR 8 billion.

The argument is strong, given that Sampo’s market capitalization is approximately EUR 20 billion. But even if the basic argument is true, it is another question whether the course of action put forward by Elliott would make sense.

Elliott acts like a pure activist investor. Representatives of the company had had discussions with Sampo’s representatives, but the media were contacted next. The first exit last November – just a day after Sampo said it had sold four percent of Nordea’s shares – was a mere Sampo CEO Torbjörn Magnussonin praise.

Elliott praised how great work Magnusson had done at the insurance company If, making it the most shimmering gem in its industry.

Now the sound on the clock has partly changed. Elliott, for example, criticizes Sampo’s management’s decision last year to buy the British insurance company Hastings and, in particular, its disclosure. According to it, it is unclear how the EUR 1.3 billion purchase will create added value, as Sampo has not opened it.

Elliott criticizes Sampo’s management communications anyway: Nordea has communicated far too much attention to Sampo’s management when it should have praised If’s excellence. It is also unclear what the company intends to do at all.

It may be a bit childish to urge Sampo’s management to communicate “confidently” about If’s strengths. Or calculate, as Elliott has done, how many times more often Nordea is mentioned in Sampo’s investor call than If.

In his presentation, Elliott also quotes the Chairman of Sampo’s Board of Directors Björn Wahlroosin utterances over the years.

Indeed, the point of criticism seems to be directed at Wahlroos, who has a greater role in Sampo than the chairmen of governments in general. He has been known in investor circles as a value-creating gold finger, but now that confidence seems to be cracking.

Elliottin many major investors seem to agree with the main argument. The argument is that Sampo would be much more valuable without Nordea, and Sampo has not acted quickly enough.

Both the giant banks Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank have written similar comments in their analyzes. Also OP’s chief analyst Antti Saare believes that Sampo loses a significant part of its value due to Nordea.

“The estimate of eight billion euros is, in my opinion, quite optimistic, but it is a fact that Nordea is a burden for Sampo. Non-life insurance companies have profiled themselves as very stable players. Banking is much more cyclical and regulation is strict. The same investors may not want to invest in both, ”says Saari.

According to him, about half of Elliott’s estimated eight billion is based on the fact that If’s value as part of Sampo is about 20 percent too small compared to its competitors, if the value in relation to the result is used as a benchmark, ie the so-called p / e ratio.

“Competitors like Gjensidige or Tryg have a p / e ratio of around 20-21, If ​​is estimated at 15-16. The other half of Elliott’s estimate is based on the fact that If has been so successful that it should be 20 percent overpriced compared to its competitors. I think that is a bit of an optimistic view, ”says Saari.

He himself estimates that the price of Sampo’s share after the Nordea exit should be around EUR 43, compared to around EUR 36 at the beginning of last week. That would mean an increase in the value of the company as a whole of almost four billion euros.

Magnusson Prior to his appointment as Sampo’s President and CEO, he served as If’s CEO and trimmed the company into a very well-functioning and efficient non-life insurer by all measures.

Before Sampo’s CEO began a year ago, Magnusson was appointed Chairman of the Board of Nordea and was given a full-time study of the bank for nine months.

Magnusson reportedly came to the conclusion that there is a lot to be done at Nordea, but it would not become an extremely lucrative dividend machine. Therefore, Nordea should be abandoned.

Bank result Yes, it is since then improved and next year costs should be further reduced.

Somewhere At this stage, Sampo will give up its bank investment, it has already become clear. But when and how?

There has been no talk of a timetable or special urgency. Last November, Sampo said it had sold four percent of Nordea’s shares. In connection with the share transactions at the beginning of November, the company undertook not to sell any more Nordea shares before the beginning of May.

As a dividend, it could distribute shares. But is that a good idea? It depends on who you ask.

First, the distribution of shares to Sampo’s owners would weaken Sampo’s solvency. Estimating the exact figures is not easy, but the impact would perhaps be in the order of 15 percentage points, which would be a significant drop to the current level, after the Hastings transaction, of around 185 per cent.

It would not yet jeopardize Sampo’s solvency, but would reduce the company’s room for maneuver at a time when there is a lot of uncertainty in the market anyway.

Small investors CEO of the representative Share Savers Victor Snellman is not at all excited about the stock dividend.

“It would be a bad solution from a small investor’s perspective if the shares are not in a share savings account. If they are in a regular book-entry account, the dividend distribution would be subject to a tax of about 25 percent. In addition, the payment would include a transfer tax, which the company might pay, but all that would be a pointless deduction to Sampo’s value, ”he says.

By the way, he does not see the point in Sampo selling Nordea quickly and possibly at a discount.

“I trust Sampo’s board and management that they are on the business of all owners and looking at the whole. Elliot Management’s goal is probably rapid realization of value and subsequent exit, while from the point of view of a typical Sampo shareholder, long-term and long-term value creation is more desirable, ”says Snellman.

OP: n According to Saarenka, it would not be wise to distribute the shares as a dividend, at least in full, because Sampo would have a good use of the money from the sale of the shares.

“Sampo would need that money. I think they should buy the rest of them from Topdanmark, ”says Saari. Sampo has owned almost half of Topdanmark for years.

Elliott Management expects Sampo’s management to announce detailed plans for exiting Nordea in a capital market day in three weeks’ time. In addition, Sampo should promise to pay the proceeds as dividends to its owners. With these expectations, Elliott may be disappointed.

It is hardly wise for Sampo’s management to lock in plans or dates. The shares will be sold gradually when the price is appropriate, unless a good-paying buyer or some other attractive alternative appears for the entire pot.

In the autumn, Nordea intends to pay all dividends deferred due to the corona epidemic and Nordea’s President and CEO Frank Vang-Jensen is well on its way to the bank’s development projects. There should be no worries about leaving Nordea.

While investors looking for quick returns, the wait is certainly not pleasant.