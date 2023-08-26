HS Analysis | Electricity has already been wildly expensive for a week – Why don’t the prices of fixed-term contracts rise?

The market assumes that next winter the newly maintained nuclear power plants and transmission connections will be as they should be, writes HS’s financial reporter Anni Lassila.

Multi In the past week, the electric heater has experienced tremors of anxiety familiar from last winter.

A week ago, the price of electricity suddenly jumped to unexpected heights. The price already rose over the weekend, and on Monday electricity cost as much as 68 cents per kilowatt hour in the most expensive hours.

It was a shock, because during the summer I had time to get used to the prices of only a few cents.

Hurjeen behind the prices were the unfortunate malfunctions in the nuclear power plants.

A leak was detected in the cooling system of the generator of the old 890 megawatt second reactor in Olkiluoto. The reactor had to be shut down the night before Friday the previous week.

The disturbance happened at an inconvenient time, because a couple of days later the normal annual maintenance of the Loviisa nuclear power plant’s reactors also began. Last Sunday, the power plant’s second unit with an output of approximately 500 megawatts was closed for maintenance.

At the same time, the seawater pump of unit one of the Loviisa power plant also failed. Fortunately, the pump was repaired within Monday.

Also A large part of the transfer connections between Finland and Sweden has been out of the game. Northern Finland’s transmission connection has been limited due to the construction of the new Aurora border line. Of the connection’s 1,500 megawatt import capacity, only 200 megawatts are in use.

On the other hand, there were malfunctions in the southern border line. Therefore, it has not been possible to bring electricity from Sweden in the normal way to replace the lost nuclear power production.

The wind turbines would have detected the situation if it had been windy, but it has been quite calm all week. Although almost 6,000 megawatts of wind power plants are already up and running, the production has only been a little over a thousand megawatts at best.

Despite the unstable weather, about 400 megawatts of electrical power has been extracted from the 800 megawatt nominal power of the solar power plants, but the help has been short-lived.

Weak the situation will continue for weeks, unless the winds pick up.

Teollisuuden voi, which owns Olkiluoto, has said that the repairs to the generator of the second reactor will last until the first week of September. Due to maintenance, Loviisa will operate at half capacity until the end of September.

Nor are the restrictions on the northern border line going to end right away. After all, the southern import connection seems to be working again. On Saturday, electricity flowed from central Sweden to Finland with a power of 1,200 megawatts.

Now it depends on the wind what electricity will cost in the next few weeks.

Expensive ones prices and uncertainty have certainly made many who chose exchange electricity to look at other options. The roller coaster of prices can be terrifying before the heating season of the coming winter.

That is why it can be surprising to notice that the price offers for fixed-term electricity contracts have not subsided despite the turbulence in August.

A fixed-price two-year electricity contract could still be purchased over the weekend at a price of 8.3 cents per kilowatt hour. The price is clearly cheaper than at the beginning of summer. The price of electricity can be set at 8.6 cents for a year.

It’s quite logical, because the current prices are partially due to unexpected factors. Some of them are planned, i.e. the annual maintenance of Loviisa and the construction works of the northern border lines.

So the problems can rightly be thought to be temporary.

Temporary the contract prices are based on the electricity market’s future prices, which in practice are electricity producers’ and large buyers’ guesses about the future market prices. The problems of the past week have not swayed these prices.

The market therefore assumes that next winter the newly maintained nuclear power plants and transmission connections will work as they should. Of course, you don’t know about the wind, but on average there is a lot of wind in winter.

In light of the facts, next winter should be significantly easier on the electricity market than last winter was. Olkiluoto’s 1,600 megawatt triple unit has rapidly increased the production of domestic basic power since the spring, and wind power is also in use by a couple of thousand megawatts more than a year ago.

Natural gas reserves in Europe are at a good level and Germany’s gas reserves are almost full, so there should be no price pressure there either. Norway’s water reserves are also in good shape after last year’s drought. It has also been raining in Norway.

It however, it is certain that the price of electricity will fluctuate even more strongly in the winter. In winter, the nominal power of wind power, which is already more than 6,000 megawatts, inevitably means huge fluctuations in the production power of electricity.

When the balance of consumption and production tightens towards winter, winds and temperature fluctuations can have a sharp effect on the price. From time to time, electricity can be free or even at a reduced price, but in freezing weather the price can hurt.

The energy system has not yet adapted to these fluctuations, and for example there is not much storage capacity or flexible consumption of electrical energy so far. That’s why prices fluctuate.

Some consumers are able to benefit from fluctuations, but if you don’t like watching prices and getting excited, a fixed-term contract brings peace of mind.

Read more: Electricity production faced a wave of disruptions, and the price rose wildly – What if the same thing happened with severe winter frosts?

Read more: Exchange electricity is also expensive on Wednesday – the graphic shows when it is worth using electricity

Read more: Exchange electricity is now extremely expensive – the reasons for the price spike are “domestic factors”