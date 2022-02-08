HS analysis Either again? The French president was told to talk about Finnishization as a solution to the crisis in Ukraine – the idea is surprisingly common in the West

Finnishization, launched as a barking word, is now a more positive term in the West than Finns are used to thinking, writes HSa’s foreign journalist Vesa Sirén.

Joko again? The President of France Emmanuel Macron was told he had told the press in Moscow before his meeting Vladimir Putin with the fact that the Finnishization of Ukraine was one of the models on the table.

Later Macron denied having used the word Finnishization. However, the damage had already occurred.

For example, The New York Times and Politico. According to The New York Times, Finnishization would mean that Ukraine would never join NATO and that Russia could significantly influence its choice of political solutions.

Former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt Macron ‘s statement flashed quickly on Twitter: according to him, Macron’ s statement is not looked at well in Finland or in Ukraine.

The former Prime Minister of Finland and Foreign Minister soon tweeted Alexander Stubb. According to him, Finnishization is an offensive term and old terms rarely work in new situations.

But this is not the first time that Finnishization has been treated in the West as an alternative solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

This was also the case in 2014, when the crisis began.

“FINNISH MODEL” offered as an “ideal response” to the crisis in Ukraine as early as February 2014 a geopolitical guru Zbigniew Brzezinskiwho served as president of the United States Jimmy Carter as a security policy adviser from 1977 to 1981.

Brzezinski suggested this just a day after the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych had fled the country and shortly before Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Immediately in March 2014, the “US way” was also proposed to Ukraine by the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger In an article by The Washington Post.

“That country [Suomi] he leaves no doubt about his uncompromising independence and cooperates with the West but carefully avoids institutional hostility towards Russia, ”Kissinger said.

The veterans of diplomacy did not use the most controversial word for Finnishization, but actually spoke of it – just like Macron did in Moscow.

President Urho Kekkonen was opposed when Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev arrived at the Helsinki OSCE Summit in July 1975.

Term Finnishization (in German FinnlandisierungFinlandization) was introduced in West Germany at the turn of the 1950s and 1960s, for example by Professor Richard Löwenthalin texts as well as the Chancellor Willy Brandtin In the critique of “Eastern politics”.

The term meant becoming like Finland, often in a warning sense. Finland was seen as influenced by the Soviet Union in a way that limited its scope for action.

This was largely seen in Finland as well, but the term offended and still offends.

From experienced diplomats Jaakko Iloniemi responded in 2014 to Brzezinski and Kissinger In the Financial Timesthat the Finnish model would be very difficult to copy. René Nyberg estimates In The New York Timesthat Brzezinski had misunderstood the term and Finland’s position.

In Politics magazine at the time in a poll even outraged comments were received from the researchers.

Finns do not always tolerate domestic critics of Finnishization, at least if the criticism is perceived as straightforward. It was noticed Cold War Finland TV series awakening analyzes.

Today’s Finnishization is in our country accused for example, the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Mika Niikko (ps). He suggested on Twitter on Tuesday that Macron or someone else should now “go public and say Ukraine is not joining NATO”.

“Of course, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee should not go to Twitter to put such things on,” corrected his party comrade Chairman of the Basic Finns Riikka Purra.

“He should represent Finland in these matters, and it is Finland’s right that all independent states have the right to decide on their own security policy choices.”

History Commercials also include the fact that Finnishization, which was once launched as a barking word, is now a more positive term in the West than Finns are used to thinking.

Senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies (Diis) Hans Mouritzen presented in 2017 that “Finnishization is a better option than its reputation in Western expert and public debate – especially if the options may be chaos and war”.

He did not suggest Finnishization to Finland and freely admitted that the approach could be controversial, cowardly and cynical.

But in some small states, options are scarce when “the world is multipolar and international organizations are weak,” the researcher argued.

And that’s not the end of it. Middle Eastern researcher Albert B. Wolf proposed in 2020 Foreign Policy article, that Iraq should be translated. Last week, for example, Le Monde published long article Finnishism and the Ukraine crisis.

The term has thus departed far from its origins – and from Finland.

Terrible however, is if Macron sees one option as freezing the situation in Ukraine so that it cannot ally with whomever it wants.

If Ukraine aspirations to join NATO negotiated over the head itself, for example, between Macron and Putin, this could next apply to Finland and Sweden.

This is often overlooked by Western Finnish recommenders.

“Is exactly three non-NATO countries on Russia’s western border. These are Belarus, Ukraine and Finland. If Belarus is already swallowed up by Russia and Ukraine is translated, Finland could be next on the list of demands, ”says the director of the Foreign Policy Institute. Mika Aaltola.

He sees three lines in Finland. The isolationist believes that Finland is so different from Ukraine that there is no need to think about Ukraine from this perspective.

The internationalist believes that it is good to negotiate, and if the OSCE rules and Russia’s security requirements are to some extent compatible, it can at least be thought of.

“And in the field of prevention, which I am largely on the line with, it is seen that things related to Ukraine are also indirectly and directly related to Finland, and must be really strict. The alligator’s hunger doesn’t end with being given a small piece of meat. It wants more right away. ”

Or like the president Sauli Niinistö is often stated: The Cossack takes what is not firmly attached.