The climate of opinion in the separatist regions has become more positive for Russia, and there are demands from Moscow to force the regions into Russia by force.

For opinion polls it is not worth believing terribly in war-occupied territories.

They are like Adolf Hitler The Anschluss vote in 1938, in which 99.73 percent of the free citizens of occupied Austria supported the annexation of the country to Germany, and the turnout was close to one hundred percent. But consecutive and broadly similar queries may be to some extent comparable.

Newspaper The Washington Post on 12 February, it published an opinion poll with the university staff, the Russian Levada Center and the Kiev Center for Sociology in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine. The inquiry interviewed two thousand respondents on both sides of the so-called Minsk ceasefire line by telephone.

In the areas ruled by Ukraine, three out of four respondents were in favor of remaining part of Ukraine.

In areas ruled by Russia and its separatists, well over half of respondents were in favor of annexing the region to Russia. As an autonomous region or otherwise only, it was of little importance to the respondents.

Russia and its aides virtually occupied eastern Ukraine’s Donbass in the spring of 2014 and held the regions in battles next summer with the intention of destabilizing Ukraine, which was struggling to break free from its sphere of influence. To date, the war has claimed some 13,000 lives.

In February a professor at Oxford University was involved in the poll Gwendolyn Sasse, which led in March 2019 to the equivalent, the German Zois Research Institute inquiry.

In that survey two years ago, 55 percent of respondents from separatist regions were in favor of the regions remaining part of Ukraine and 45 percent joining Russia.

In both groups, the proportion of those demanding autonomy was high two years ago. There were no significant differences between the 2019 survey and the 2016 survey.

The population of the region is mainly Russian-speaking but has both Russian and Ukrainian identities. The largest group, a fifth of respondents, consider themselves “primarily both Russian and Ukrainian”. The main source of information on both sides of the front line is Russian television.

In areas ruled by separatists, it is pointless to talk about freedom of speech and one-fifth of those now surveyed answered “I don’t know”, which is often the same as “I dare not know”. Those fleeing the war were not asked.

The results however, it can be safely said that support for autonomous status has collapsed in two years. It seems almost as clear that the popularity of Russia in the Donetsk and Luhansk “People’s Republics” has increased and that of Ukraine has decreased.

The Washington Post’s editorial team concludes that the time is “on the side of those who want this conflict,” that is, the Russian President’s Vladimir Putin and on the side of his allies.

Maybe so, but the change has been rapid. The popularity of Russia and Ukraine has turned on its head in two years, in Russia’s favor.

Top the explanation for Russia’s growing popularity is obvious: the corona situation. The disease situation in Ukraine is appalling and in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine is particularly appalling.

Donetsk’s “People’s Republic” of about 2.3 million inhabitants just over a week ago published figures according to hospitals, there were 918 coronary patients, 456 of whom received supplemental oxygen. Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 2,020 deaths, almost three times the number of Finland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi received a coroner vaccine on March 2 at an eastern Ukrainian hospital.­

Russia began supplying its Sputnik vaccine to separatist areas in January, and voluntary vaccinations began on February 1 at several vaccination points in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukraine started its own, hitherto rather modest vaccination program with Astra Zeneca vaccine three weeks later. At that time, a second round of vaccination had already begun in the separatist areas.

Main The explanation for the decline in Ukraine’s popularity again is the disappointing president Volodymyr Zelensky policy. Zelenskyi considered peace in eastern Ukraine a key issue in his election campaign. Started in 2019 withdrawals and the progress of the prisoner exchange ended last summer and nothing has happened since.

In January-February, ceasefire violations have increased again and the parties last indicted each other on Friday.

Editor-in-chief of the RT channel, one of the leading Russian propaganda chains Margarita Simonjan traveled to Donetsk in late January to take advantage of the situation, reports a Russian news site RBK.

“Mother Russia, get your Donbass back!” Simonjan wound up Telegram channels according to the recording. From next summer, Simonjan demanded an “Russian summer” similar to the “Russian spring” of 2014 in Eastern Ukraine, ie the annexation of the region to Russia by force.

Ruthless yes, the action would fit Putin’s current style, in which constitutions and neurotoxins are instruments of staying in power. Putin’s press chief Dmitry Peskov however, hurried to point out that Simonjan is a journalist and does not lead Russia’s foreign policy.

Putin, for his part, returned to the matter in mid-February, assuring him that “Russia will not abandon the Donbass”. At the same time, however, he said the sacrifices already made show that there is no reason to rush.

“We need to think carefully about the consequences of each of our steps,” Putin told the newspaper Kommersantin by.