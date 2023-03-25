HS Analysis | Donating hornets to Ukraine would not be a good job – It could be a disservice

Ukraine needs western fighters with a future. The Finnish Hornets don’t have that, writes journalist Jarmo Huhtanen who follows security policy.

HS reports on Wednesday that A request has come from Ukraine Finland will start discussions about donating Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

The request speaks of Ukraine’s desperation to acquire new fighter jets to support its defense battle. So far, the country has primarily sought American F-16s and Swedish Gripens.

Information has circulated in the public that a few Ukrainian pilots have already been evaluated for F-16 training in the United States and that France is currently giving Ukrainians Mirage 2000 training.

Ukraine primarily wants such F-16 fighters. The picture shows planes of the Polish Air Force.

Hornets donating to Ukraine is of course a purely political decision. Nothing prevents Finland from donating them to Ukraine right away, if the United States, as the original manufacturer of the machines, gives its permission.

It is a matter of political and military estimation how many Hornets Finland would dare to give up without weakening its own defense too much.

Are the current 62 planes the only right number for Finland’s credible defense, or would 42 be enough, for example? If Finland had a hundred fighter jets, the soldiers would certainly consider the current number too small.

South of Finland, the Baltic NATO countries don’t even have their own fighter jets. Other NATO countries handle air surveillance on their behalf.

“ The state leadership now has to seriously think about the significance of the number of Hornets in the situation when Finland joins the world’s most powerful military alliance, NATO.

The state leadership now has to seriously think about the significance of the number of Hornets in the situation when Finland joins the world’s most powerful military alliance, NATO.

The public has hardly considered the effect of Finland’s future NATO membership on the military aid given to Ukraine. Could Finland even increase the amount of its armed aid?

The proximity of the parliamentary elections and domestic domestic politics affect the discussion about donating hornets. Opposing opinions have not been understood or have been misunderstood.

At the same time, it has been forgotten that Ukraine is not about collecting loose votes. A nation is fighting for its life there.

Although Finland can give its fighters to Ukraine, it does not mean that Finland should.

Even if Finland donates only its least flown Hornets, they are already approaching the last years of their life cycle.

The lifespan of hornets is estimated to be 30 years. They have been flown so much and in such a way that they remain in good condition for that period of time. After that, they have to be renovated or they become a risk to their pilots.

Ukraine needs fighter jets, but not just any fighter jets. Ukraine needs western fighters with a future, because Russia will be an existential threat to it for a very long time.

The Finnish Hornets do not have such a future.

The justifications can be found in the final report on the replacement of the Hornet fleet published eight years ago, i.e From the preliminary study of the HX project.

Ukraine has asked Sweden for Gripen fighters. The picture is from the 2021 Ruska exercise.

of the HX project the preliminary report can and should be approached critically, because it has a strong smell of commissioned work by the Air Force, but the parts of the report regarding the condition of the Hornets are believable.

According to the preliminary report, there are three points against extending the service life of the Hornets: the fatigue of the fighters’ structures, the weakening of the availability of product support for the machines, and the deterioration of operational performance over time.

When thinking about the conclusions of the report, it is worth remembering that it looks years into the future. In the short term, the situation is not as critical as described in the text.

The deterioration of the operational performance of the Hornets means that the old machines are at a disadvantage against Russian machines equipped with newer technology.

The report does not reveal how big the relative difference between the old Hornet and the new Russian fighter will be in the future, because such estimates are secret. It’s probably not even known.

Problems related to the availability of product support concern fighter spare parts and replacement equipment, hardware repairs and software support.

It’s about the fact that the other Hornet user countries are also giving up the use of the machines, in which case they are no longer paying new development costs, which arise from, for example, software updates.

However, the report admits that the challenges of product support are not impossible but “are manageable”. It does require money.

Third and the main reason for the Hornets’ end of life is related to the fatigue of the Hornets’ metal structures. Repairs must be made to the Koninen structures in order to extend their life cycle beyond the planned 30 years.

The Finnish Hornets are structurally more tired than the planes with a similar number of flight hours in the United States. This is because the training areas in Finland are close to bases.

The Finnish Hornets’ flight lessons have not been used for time-consuming transfer flights to training areas. Therefore, it has been possible to carry out relatively more air combat exercises, which means that Finnish planes have been stressed more than American ones.

In the United States, a larger share of the Hornets’ flight hours is made up of transition flights that put less strain on structures.

The Finnish Air Force remembers well, what happened to the Hawk training fighters that came to Finland in the 1980s.

The lifetime of the Hawks was planned to be 6,000 flight hours and 30 years. However, fatigue was unexpectedly found in their structures, as a result of which major repairs had to be made to the machines, such as wing replacements.

The benefit of the Hawkie’s expensive repairs was that knowledge about aircraft fatigue phenomena, their measurement and required repairs was born in Finland. It has been fully utilized in the Hornets.

Finnish Hornets participated in the Cobra Warrior exercise organized in Britain this month.

of the HX project in the preliminary study, it was estimated that a life cycle update could be made for the Hornets, in which case their life cycle would be extended by a maximum of five years. It would cost 1.2 billion euros. Remarkably, the preliminary report lacked a breakdown of what exactly the amount consisted of.

HS already reported in April 2020 that a 2-5 year spare has been calculated for the life cycle of the Hornets in case the arrival of the fighters to replace them is delayed for some reason. This was also acknowledged by the then program director of the strategic projects of the defense administration Lauri Puranen.

So the Finnish Hornets are not at the last frontier as is sometimes implied. However, they are very close to it.

The remaining service life of the Hornets is not a simple equation. At the end of the day, it’s all about the money.

In 2020 the resulting discussion about extending the life cycle of the Hornets caused the Air Force Staff to publish a document on the life cycle of the Hornets in the summer of the same year memo.

The memo is strongly tendentious, but once again its parts about the condition of the Hornets are believable.

According to the memorandum, extending the life cycle of the Hornets by five years would cost 1.8–2.4 billion euros.

The costs would consist of software and system maintenance, acquisition of new weapons, repair of structures, spare parts and replacement equipment.

According to the calculation, the new air combat weapons alone would cost at most one billion euros. Besides, it would take years to build everything mentioned above ready for use, i.e. in operational condition.

HS information according to, before the decision to acquire the new F-35 fighter, the Finnish Defense Forces had made three major analyzes on extending the lifespan of the Hornets.

These analyzes addressed the availability of spare parts and product support, the life cycle prospects of the US Navy and other countries using the aircraft, and the requirements for controlling the aircraft’s structure.

The end result was the same in all of them: the service life of the Hornets should not be extended.

Therefore, donating Hornets to Ukraine would not be a good job. That would be a disservice.