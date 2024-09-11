HS Analysis | Donald Trump walked right into the trap set by Kamala Harris

HS analysis|The Democrats’ Kamala Harris went on a purposeful attack in the first and perhaps the last election debate of the presidential candidates, writes HS Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

Elina Väntönen HS

7:09 am

Washington

Immediately in the first minute of the presidential debate, something happened that Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden sometimes not seen: a civilized greeting.

Democrats Terrible Harris walked with a smile to his rival’s podium, held out his hand and introduced himself.

However, it was the calm before the storm.