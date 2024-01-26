HS Analysis | Donald Trump is now using The Smiths' music in his campaign, and the rock star's protest may not help

In the past, the music of The Rolling Stones and Neil Young has been heard against the will of the stars in Donald Trump's election campaigns, and the lawsuits have not always helped either.

In The Smiths band guitarist-songwriter who rose to stardom in the 1980s Johnny Marr disapproves of the band's use of the former US president's music Donald Trump's in the primary campaign.

A 40-year-old song by The Smiths has recently been heard at Trump's campaign events Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want.

Marr gave his opinion on the matter message service in X (formerly Twitter).

Mar tells in his message to stop it immediately, but probably to no avail.

Trump's campaigns have generally ignored requests from stars or their agents to stop using the music. The deceased stars have also been represented by their heirs.

The list is longand according to Variety magazine it includes, for example AdeleAerosmith, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Leonard CohenLinkin Park, Neil YoungNickelback, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, PrinceQueen, R.E.M., RihannaThe Rolling Stones, Tom PettyVillage People and the White Stripes.

In some cases, the Trump campaign has announced that it respects the will of the artists, but the use of music has still continued from time to time, reminds The Guardian.

Trump's campaign has also occasionally claimed that it has made the necessary payments to licensees. In the US, the rights to use millions of songs are controlled by, for example, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI). However, according to the organizations, there have not always been permits.

Organizations and legal scholars have also pointed out that a songwriter or performer can try to prevent the use of their music with the help of other sectionseven if everything was done correctly in terms of licensing.

It requires its own effort. In addition, some of the cases do not yet have an established case law.

Therefore, only a small fraction of artists have tried to sue Trump's campaign organization for the use of music, for example by means of a cease and desist order.

They include, for example Eddy GrantThe Rolling Stones, by Tom Petty perikunta and Neil Young, who nevertheless withdrew his case from the court proceedings in 2020.

Morrissey and Johnny Marr at The Smiths gig in London in the summer 40 years ago.

by The Smiths singer and other key songwriter Morrissey at least as of Thursday afternoon had not commented on Trump's campaign music choices.

In 2017, Morrissey was said to have “killed” Trump In an interview with Der Spiegel.

Morrissey insisted that he is misquoted about this and many other things and because of that he will never speak to any print magazine again.