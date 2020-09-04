HS analysis Does one Finnish fighter fight ten Russians?

Threatening the Air Force is basically about communicating the will to defend a potential enemy, writes journalist Jarmo Huhtanen, who specializes in defense policy.

Are there more than 60 fighters enough to bring a credible air defense to Finland?

The question was raised in a statement released by the Defense Forces last week in the bulletin, which advertised the Defense Forces Radio Spark podcast.

The question is very interesting and the answer to it in the press release is downright amazing:

“The amount is based on the estimated drop ratio. When the home field advantage and relative performance are taken into account, the Air Force estimates that the drop ratio would be about one to ten. That means one Hornet could drop about ten opponents’ machines. So 60 multi-purpose fighters could credibly fight 600 fighters. ”

Even less has raised eyebrows in national defense circles. But the press release is likely to be credible, as the link to it was still at the time of writing this Thursday on the Pile site of the Defense Forces website.

Indeed, the podcast says that the drop ratio is a new thing that the Defense Forces is now coming to the public.

Air Force Operations Commander, Colonel Juha-Pekka Keränen says in the podcast that the goal is in the downturn during the Continuation War. He points out that the legendary Brewster fighters had a drop ratio of 32 to 1.

However, Keränen has legs on the ground, so he calculates that if the drop ratio were ten to one, the Finns would be able to drop about 600 enemy planes.

Keränen is the future general: he has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Air Force from the beginning of next year.

HS: n news coverage after the Air Force Commander Pasi Jokinen rushed to comment on the issue on the social service Twitter.

Major General Jokinen writes that “The Air Force is not waging a war of consumption. Efficiency is sought in all types of tasks. In retrospect, various statistics can be used in the analysis ”.

However, one may ask whether it is possible for the Finnish Air Force to take part in the consumption war during the war. Ukraine, for example, has been at war for years, known as the traditional consumer war, and Ukraine has nothing to do with it.

Jokinen does not dispute the announced drop ratio, but he said the release “at least has been corrected. The drop ratio is one measure of performance quality. The amount is also affected by other variables ”.

That, of course, is the case. Certainly other factors also affect the number of machines. One of these is the Air Force’s four-fighter swarming tactic, which was in place during the Hornet successor selection, the HX project. presented to the public. There are certainly other non-public reasons.

It’s easy understand why the leaders of the HX project, i.e. the program manager for strategic projects Lauri Puranen and Colonel Keränen now brought the drop ratio to the public.

It’s about credibility. The long selection process is coming to an end, which also means that criticism is intensifying.

More and more often, what is the significance of 60 fighter jets in wartime, when the only possible threat, Russia, is multiple superiority?

This is the case even if Russia could not concentrate almost all its machines in one area. In a large country when there are interests under control in many places along its long border and beyond.

Of course, the Air Force has calculated what relative advantage it would have over a potential attacker. The management of the HX project now unveiled one calculation. It would be pretty weird if it wasn’t ambitious.

Whether the advantage is actually a ten to one relationship, no one knows. Equal Eastern and Western fleets have hardly come together in recent decades.

Collector According to him, the advantages of Finns’ superiority would be a management system and a familiar terrain. These are usually the interests of home elves defending.

For example, in Air War, a defender’s flight distances are shorter than an opponent’s, allowing more weapons or, alternatively, fuel to be brought along. In addition, command and air defense have been able to be prepared and built for up to decades for a variety of scenarios. And so on.

Such small interests accumulate in the war into big ones.

However, the biggest advantage is probably the Western state-of-the-art technology used by the Air Force. In Finnish, better fighters. Of this, the Defense Forces will probably have comparative information that will not be disclosed to the public.

Citizens often wonder why the Defense Forces tell the public about their procurements and plans at all? Wouldn’t it be better to keep them a secret?

Publicity is planned to raise the threshold of attack. This is Professor Emeritus Vesa Kanniaisen I said “Communicating the will to defend to the enemy”: creating so-called deterrence.

This signaling of the will to defend the country has been done very prominently by the Defense Forces recently. For example, in the early part of the year the Commander of the Army Petri Hulkko praised the media openly that “the Army is in the best condition in the history of independent Finland, also in relation to the security environment”.

For years, the Air Force has not concealed in its press conferences that it feels that it is at least one rooster crashing into the Nordic sky.

On the last day of the Defense Forces flag celebration, the Air Force sent eight flocks of four Hornets to the sky.

Their invitations formed the English-language message “Fdf defends the whole Nation happy flag day june04,” which states that the Defense Forces will defend the entire nation and wished a happy flag day.

Map published by the Air Force on the day of the Defense Forces flag celebration on June 4.­

The Air Force shared a message on the map of Finland on social media, where it attracted the desired attention.