HS Analysis | Doctors work an exceptionally short week, and that is a problem for public finances

HS analysis|The problem of welfare regions is a constant labor shortage. It makes balancing the economy difficult, writes politics editor Veera Paananen.

Finns doctors do a lot of part-time work. HS told at the weekendthat at least half of the health center doctors in the North Ostrobothnia welfare region (Pohde) are part-time.

HS also conducted a survey on the number of part-time doctors in welfare areas in September. According to it, it is common for 20–29 percent of all doctors to be part-time. In some areas, the number is even higher.