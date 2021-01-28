HS analysis Do we see the whole picture of Koskela’s homicide or just the one the authorities want to show us?

Confidential public interpretations of the police prevent an assessment of the actions of the authorities.

16 years old the boy’s violent death in Koskela, Helsinki, has shocked people. The horror has been compounded by the knowledge that the boy had been bullied since primary school.

According to police, the boys suspected of the murder have beaten and treated the victim even sadistically even before the homicide. Humiliating the victim seemed to be a common hobby of the boys. They described the assaults on the phone.

Read more: Koskela’s murder investigation completed: Bullying became more violent during the autumn, the suspects intended to drink the victim drunk

The course of events is beginning to become clear to the authorities, but a big question awaits its answer: what had the authorities done to stop the humiliation and protect the victim?

Did the bullying come to the school’s attention, for example, and if so, what was done to it?

Authorities have responded to media inquiries with some form of shellfish defense. The principal of the school and the director of education and training at the City of Helsinki Liisa Pohjolainen do not agree to comment on the case.

The Nordic has said he cannot comment on an individual case because it is about the affairs of one student. The Nordic citizen therefore invokes the protection of privacy.

Interpretation must be understood as such, as the Public Act defines very broadly matters of people’s privacy.

However, it is not unequivocally clear that the school should keep quiet about how the case of bullying has been handled. So says an expert in public law, Professor Emeritus of Administrative Law Olli Mäenpää.

“Under the Public Disclosure Act, it is open to interpretation whether bullying is a private life.”

The Basic Education Act, on the other hand, stipulates that information about the personal circumstances and financial status of students or their family members may not be disclosed.

This provision is also far from the question of how the authorities have handled the issue of bullying, Mäenpää says.

“So there is no unambiguous reason for confidentiality.”

A case of bullying can also involve health information and is kept secret. However, it is not possible to refuse to provide information on procedures on this basis, Mäenpää emphasizes.

Essential is also whether the authority provides information about the named person. If the name of an individual does not appear, the information cannot, in Mäenpää’s opinion, really fall within the scope of privacy protection.

“In any case, public information is how bullying matters are dealt with in an individual school.”

Publicity is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, the aim of which is to enable the activities of public authorities to be monitored. As a result, all government activities are, in principle, public.

The law imposes the necessary restrictions on publicity. These restrictions must be interpreted in a pro-public manner.

“One of the basic purposes of the Public Access to Information Act is to be able to control the authority’s activities – and also their inaction,” Mäenpää emphasizes.

It seems that in the case of Koskela, secrecy actually protects officials. They hide behind secrecy, so it is impossible to judge whether they have acted in accordance with their official duties.

Time shows whether even the police pre-trial report provides answers to questions about the actions of the authorities.

Police have revealed a surprising amount of information about the events and the victim’s background during the pre-trial investigation. With the permission of the guardians, the police, for example, said that the victim was a child welfare client. He had been placed to live outside his home in Helsinki.

However, it has already been reported to the police that this information will be kept secret from the pre-trial investigation report.

Why on earth?

According to the Public Access to Information Act, even confidential information may be disclosed with the consent of those whose protection is covered by secrecy. The victim’s guardians could thus give their consent to the disclosure of the information, just as they gave their consent to the disclosure.

Police all in all, intends to blacken the pre-trial report with a hard hand, as instructed by the Police Board.

A year and a half ago, the police government released a publicity handbook that encouraged investigators to conceal anything that in the slightest detriment to privacy.

The interpretation is new and very radical. With this interpretation, for example, an eight-year-old The murder of grain Erika the 2012 protocols would now be largely kept secret. They would not show information that the girl had been the subject of a dozen child protection notices but was still returned home with dire consequences.

The Helsinki Administrative Court decided under Christmas that the Police Board’s interpretation of the Public Access Act is illegal. The legislature has meant that privacy-related information is only encrypted in criminal cases if it is sensitive.

The publicity controversy continues, as police have appealed the administrative court’s decision to the Supreme Administrative Court.

In an individual In this case, the investigating director currently has two options. He may blacken a lot of information on the basis of the instructions of the Police Board, or he may comply with a more public decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court.

It seems that broad encryption is better suited to government concepts. This, in turn, means that we citizens do not get an overall picture of the situation and the actions of the authorities.

So we get the picture that the authorities want to show us.