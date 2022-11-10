HS Analysis | DeSantis’ landslide victory is Trump’s nightmare – But how did this happen?

The Republicans should have been able to do better, writes HS Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

Democrats were prepared for the slaughter.

On the eve of election day, the party was gripped by fear. According to polls, the Republicans were solidly in the House of Representatives, and in the Senate the party had every chance of getting a majority.

But no. Looks like the red tide didn’t materialize.

It is already clear that the Democrats have performed better than expected. The mere fact that the election result is still unclear is a victory for the party.

The Republicans are likely to take the House and the fate of the Senate will be decided in Georgia in December. So it could still happen that the Republicans eventually get both houses of Congress and the president Joe Biden the rest of the season will be embarrassing.

Still, Republicans now have to look in the mirror. They should have been able to do better.

Prognostic signs were against the Democrats.

In midterm elections, the party of a sitting president almost always suffers a defeat, and the aftermath is often ugly. When the president Bill Clinton led the Democrats to the midterm elections in 1994, the Republicans won 54 seats in the House of Representatives. Barack Obama’s in the lead, the reading was no less than 63.

Biden was burdened not only by his own unpopularity but also by extraordinary inflation. The rise in prices under Biden’s leadership has been the most drastic in decades, and that was exactly what Americans thought was the most central issue of the election.

On the eve of election day, the Democrats mentally prepared for defeat and the Republicans for victory. “This is what panic looks like,” a popular host on the conservative Fox news channel Tucker Carlson starved just a day before the election.

In spite of all this, the Republicans did not get a noose from the Democrats.

“This is a cutting sentence. Voters looked at what the Republicans had to offer and said no thanks.” characterized conservative commentator Marc Thiessen, who previously served as a Republican speechwriter in the White House. He characterized the election result as a disaster for the party.

Who so there is blame? Why did Republicans underperform?

The overall picture of the results will only be confirmed later, but you can already speculate.

First, the strength of the Democrats was underestimated. They outperformed the polls, and apparently succeeded in galvanizing young voters brought important victories in at least Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Secondly, the Supreme Court’s abortion decision really activated Americans – almost three out of ten voters said that the right to abortion was the most important thing for them in the election.

A majority of voters moving to the third favored according to door-to-door polls, Democrats instead of Republicans. The difference was only a couple of percentage points in favor of the Democrats, but it was still an exceptionally good figure for the ruling party in the midterm elections.

Although voters were dissatisfied and wanted change, they unequivocally did not like the alternative offered by the Republicans.

And to this one can well say that Donald Trump was at least partly to blame.

Trump put his political capital on the line by distributing his support to candidates he saw fit, that is, those who agreed to spread his lies about “stealing” the presidential election in 2020.

That was fine in the kind of constituencies where Republicans win anyway. Elsewhere it was known as gambling – and it is still open how badly the gambling backfires in the end.

If Trump’s protégés were to win the still-open senatorial races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, he might be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

If all three of them lose, Trump’s position will be awkward. Many would certainly argue that his bluster led to the defeat of the Republicans.

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in Tampa in 2018.

Active with his participation, Trump turned the midterm elections into a kind of referendum between him and Biden. Biden is unpopular, but Trump is even more unpopular.

The result is sure to get Republicans thinking about the 2024 presidential election. There has been speculation that Trump would announce his candidacy next week.

Trump himself, of course said on Election Day, that if the Republicans succeed, it will be due to him, but he should not be blamed for the losses.

However, worse than expected election success is not Trump’s only problem. by Ron DeSantis the landslide victory in the Florida gubernatorial election was Trump’s nightmare.

DeSantis can now bask in the spotlight of success and deserves all the credit in the eyes of the Republicans: Florida has turned solidly red during his governorship. DeSantis has done his part, unlike Trump.

Would he be a better leader for the party? Could he channel Trumpism better than Trump himself?

“It would be fun to watch when they measure the man,” Biden grinned at the thought on Wednesday.

Even though the relationship between Trump and DeSantis is frozen today, they would not necessarily be very different as candidates. DeSantis is a populist and value conservative – just like Trump, he is his former protégé and a kind of apprentice. He has also supported electoral idealists, albeit more subtly than Trump.

A kind of Trump 2.0, maybe.

On the other hand, Trump, if anyone, has the ability to explain even a defeat as a great success. Maybe he will still find a way to frame things in the best way for himself.

But it is still clear that Trump’s position is now weaker than it was before the election.