HS analysis Demands to restrict demonstrations such as Elokapina are impossible – Expert: “As a national politician, Antti Häkkänen cannot have this”

The protest of the August Rebellion is stirring emotions many times more than many other protests. According to legal scholars, there is a lack of understanding of how European democracies can express their political opinion and how much harm it can do.

Thursday the environmental movement Elokapina’s protest began continues for now. The protesters left Mannerheimintie on Friday evening at eight o’clock and erected a new roadblock on Unioninkatu, where they also spent the night between Friday and Saturday.

Why did the demonstration and the blockage of Mannerheimintie get many going?

Many politicians insisted Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisaloa (vihr) when he had stated in his tweet that the protesters had their rights and the matter fell within the competence of the police.

A similar public debate did not arise when peat trucks blocked traffic On Mannerheimintie to Urheilukatu.

Even less grunt caused by fresh cultural and event protest, where the people of the sector grouped in full black outfits in front of the Parliament House to demonstrate.

Was it the duration of the traffic jam or the fact that the protest was directed at a climate crisis where there is no single clear culprit or opponent?

Helsinki Sanomat interviewed three jurists, two of whom did not want their names disclosed. The legal scholars interviewed recall that most of the politicians who took a stand on the protest, not to mention social media commentators, are not interested in what the law says about the demarcation between the right to protest and other rights that are part of people’s fundamental rights.

The position is formed with emotion, and one does not even want to hear or understand the opponent’s arguments. In the political game, the situation is seen as an opportunity to capture the support of groups favorable to itself.

“The public doesn’t even know about the power relations between the operational activities of the police and the Ministry of the Interior – and doesn’t want to know,” one interviewee sums up.

Demonstration is strongly secured in both Finnish and EU legislation.

Last October, the Elokapina movement organized a demonstration at the intersection of Unioninkatu and Kaisaniemenkatu.

Police dispersed that demonstration using pepper spray. The reason at the time was that the demonstration was considered to pose a threat to traffic and public order.

The legality and order of that decision will be clarified, and this time the police, perhaps anticipating a future decision, have chosen a more peaceful way of dealing with the protesters in Elokapina.

Demonstrations duration is not unequivocally limited in Western democracies.

If traffic is blocked or disrupted, the main rule in Finland is that the police must be notified of the protest.

If the protest continues for a week, the police will weigh whether the protesters ’primary purpose is to protest or block the street.

If the primary purpose of a demonstration is not to protest but to seek conflict with the police, for example to gain maximum media attention, the situation changes from a demonstration to civil disobedience.

Likewise, if the main purpose is to block traffic, it is not acceptable.

Docent of the Constitutional Court Pauli Rautiainen.

Constitutional law docent Pauli Rautiainen says that, legally, freedom of assembly should be dismantled from the division into public events and general meetings regulated by the Assembly Act.

“General meetings bring together to exercise fundamental political rights, at the heart of which is the right to demonstrate.”

In Rautiainen’s opinion, the word demonstration is not quite right in Finnish.

“In England, for example, the corresponding legal term is peaceful protesemphasizing that this is a peaceful demonstration. “

“Free in society, people can gather in public places to express their peaceful political opinion, ”says Rautiainen.

That right is at the heart of the European concept of democracy.

“That’s what we saw on Mannerheimintie: a general meeting where people had come together to express their minds, and they did it peacefully.”

According to Rautiainen, it is the fact that such general meetings are at the heart of the concept of democracy that prevents the police from interfering in their conduct in the same way as at public events.

In Europe The guidelines of the Council of Europe play a key role in considering what the demonstrations might look like.

In Finland, the threshold for the police to intervene has been raised to a slightly higher level than the lower limit of the Council of Europe’s guidelines, Rautiainen estimates.

That is why, for example, the former Minister of Justice, Vice-Chairman of the Coalition Party Antti Häkkänen According to Rautiainen, demands for (far-reaching) rapid and rapid intervention of demonstrations such as Elokapina are in no way possible within the limits of the pan-European regulations that oblige us.

“As a national politician, Antti Häkkänen cannot have this.”

Dunnock also holds a debate on how long the protest of Elokapina may last, in the throes of the ignorant.

“If a protester feels that he needs to express his opinion, for example for the rest of his life, he must have the opportunity to do so.”

However, a protester is not allowed to sit for the rest of his life, for example, in front of a door and thus obstruct the passage, but when he has moved or moved next to the door, he may be no matter how long.

“Because we are at the heart of fundamental political rights, this harm must be tolerated very significantly in society.”

Dunnock cannot directly answer why the protest of Elokapina caused such a great emotional reaction.

“I’m surprised.”

In his view, as a means of political influence, it has very few disadvantages when compared to strikes in the transport sector or general strikes, for example.

“The inconvenience to those moving from Lasipalatsi to Munkkiniemi was very small, and that inconvenience was removed by negotiation.”

“Nevertheless, the demonstration caused almost greater resentment than the extensive strikes or the severance of logistics chains,” Rautiainen reflects and estimates that the reaction is related to the message.

“The traditional emphasis on pushing for the interests of workers is perceived as more acceptable than saying the climate crisis.”

Rautiainen In his opinion, the Elokapina boom also shows that Finland’s approximately 25-year-old assembly legislation should be updated.

When the current legislation is largely written by jurists born in the 1990s, it no longer encounters the world of thought of Antti Häkkänen and Maria Ohisalo, born in the 1980s, Rautiainen estimates.

The public debate, on the other hand, does not know how to look at action in a separate European or local context.

Dunnock gives two examples of how a conversation is too local or threatening.

Green local politician Hannu Oskala deplored the fact that the Elokapina people had also blocked the passage of trams, and the protest thus hampered public transport.

This perspective was highlighted by Rautiainen.

Supplier of HS Paavo Teittinen Elokapina, for its part, wrote on Twitter that Elokapina could be read as part of an international movement that abuses freedom of assembly by tying police to such an operation.

Rautiainen for example, the fact that protesters choose to sit on tram tracks may be a conscious strategy that mimics European practice.

Yet the view of restricting freedom of assembly on the grounds that it may eat up police resources may be narrow.

The police themselves did not say that the demonstration or the blocking of tram traffic would have tied up its resources, Rautiainen points out.

“It seemed that there were more police officers on site than necessary. You don’t need many police to put concrete piglets. ”