HS Analysis | Cuba went full on Putin’s bandwagon

Energy and money shortages have forced Cuba to rely on Russia, which sells it oil and forgives debts, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Tommi Hannula.

Conflict was quite.

The late leader of Cuba Fidel Castro barked at imperialists all his life. Last Tuesday, his likeness statue was unveiled in Moscow Vladimir Putinwhich has invaded its neighboring country with the goal of a utopian Greater Russia.

The problem was, of course, that Castro never saw the fault of the imperialist in Putin’s role model in the Soviet Union, but only in the United States.

A statue of Fidel Castro, the Cuban leader and figurehead of the revolution, was unveiled on Tuesday in Moscow.

Soviet Union support kept Cuba afloat amid the Cold War and the US embargo.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has never had such strong support. Thus, the Cubans’ standard of living quickly deteriorated and has remained miserable. At the moment, the fastest emigration in decades is underway.

Still, relations between Cuba and Russia are now perhaps the closest they have been in decades.

Tuesday In Moscow, the leader of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel repeated Putin’s false mantra that the West pushed Russia to invade Ukraine.

“The reasons for the current conflict in this region must be found in the aggressive policy of the United States and the expansion of NATO towards Russia’s borders,” Díaz-Canel said, according to the Reuters news agency.

“Both countries – Russia and Cuba – are subject to unfair and indiscriminate, continuous sanctions. Both have a common enemy: the Yankee empire, which manipulates a large part of the world.”

Many despite Putin’s war of aggression, the countries strive to balance between the West and Russia, but Díaz-Canel’s words confirmed that Cuba is fully on Putin’s bandwagon.

This could be strange, especially in the current situation, where the course of the war seems to have turned against Russia.

It’s not about a translation, but about the consolidation of a ready-made course. Díaz-Canel and Putin were discussing already last January about “strategic partnership” and “broader coordination of joint actions in the international field”.

The whys and wherefores are old acquaintances: money and energy.

Burdened by Western sanctions, Russia has been looking for new buyers for its oil and gas. Since last February, it has sent 4.3 million barrels of oil to Cuba, or more than 350 million dollars, told news agency AP at the end of October.

It is about the largest oil deliveries from Russia to Cuba this century. According to independent experts, it will help cover about 40 percent of Cuba’s energy deficit – and more was already on the way.

Cuba has always relied on foreign oil. After the Soviet Union, it relied on Venezuela, but imports from there stopped due to Venezuela’s own collapse in the last decade.

“We know that Russia’s storage tanks are full… They need to get things moving,” an expert who follows oil shipments Jorge Piñon of the University of Texas told the AP. “So good news for Cuba. And it’s good news for Russia that Cuba is in this situation.”

Just before its invasion of Ukraine, Russia postponed Cuba’s debt payment period until 2027, because the expiration of the due date was driving Cuba into insolvency.

Havana has an old debt of gratitude: In 2014 – when Russia occupied Crimea and started a war in eastern Ukraine – Russia invalidate 90 percent of Cuba’s total debt to it. At that time, the amount corresponded to 29 billion dollars.

So for Russia, it is clearly not only about trade, but also about a reliable partner in the US’s neighbor. In January, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov flashed even the deployment of Russian troops in allied Latin American countries.

However, Russia desperately needs its soldiers closer to home, and Cuba would hardly want that, because it would bring the threat of war to its own soil. Hardly even Putin wants a repeat of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Read more: Biden: Nuclear weapons as a threat for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis

Longer in the long term, Cuba’s economic plight is unlikely to significantly improve, unless the United States gives up its trade embargo, which has made life miserable for Cubans for more than 60 years and which almost the entire world opposes. UN General Assembly requires year after year ending it with the support of almost all countries.

Relations between Cuba and the United States warmed temporarily Barack Obama’s in the season. He visited Cuba in March 2016 as the first US president in 88 years. Among other things, he eased travel and remittance restrictions. The countries opened their embassies in Havana and Washington after more than 50 years of separation.

The hope was that after the Castros at the latest, Cuba would start on the road to openness and democratization.

Fidel Castro died in November 2016. His younger brother and successor Raúl Castro handed over the post of General Secretary of the Communist Party to his chosen Crown Prince Díaz-Canel in April 2021. He had already received the less influential post of President of Cuba in October 2019.

However, at no point did the US significantly lift the embargo, and Obama’s successor Donald Trump tightened sanctions again. The current president Joe Biden relaxed sanctions last May, but very little.

Part of the reason for Biden’s caution is precisely the rapprochement between Cuba and Russia. The second is that, contrary to the wishes of the West, Díaz-Canel looks – if possible – like a more brutal despot than the Castros.

The communist regime has always persecuted the opposition, but a wave of protests in the summer of 2021 caused it to imprison and charge hundreds of ordinary citizens who dared to protest on the streets.

Read more: Fidel Castro died and Raúl Castro abdicated, or did he? The same clan still makes the decisions, say the Cubans interviewed by HS

It is clearthat the main goal of the Cuban leadership is not the well-being of the people but to secure their own power.

Filling the immediate need for energy will help with that, because in addition to food and medicine shortages, extensive power outages have spawned new demonstrations, which also frighten the Communist Party.

It would not necessarily help to lift the trade embargo, for which the United States would demand an end to the persecution of dissidents and steps towards dismantling the dictatorship.