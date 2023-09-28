HS Analysis | Could the government abandon its intention to regulate the wage model by law?

The government has already softened its view on the salary model registration, writes HS’s political editor Robert Sundman.

Trade unions shivered in the summer Petteri Orpon (kok) about the salary model registration of the recent government program.

Through legislation, the government wants to contribute to the fact that wage increases in the export industry determine the ceiling for other sectors as well.

“The law on the mediation of labor disputes stipulates that the general line of wage inspections cannot be exceeded by a settlement proposal issued by the office of the national conciliator or by the conciliation board,” the government program says.

The concretization of the “general line” in the law is a special poison for the female-dominated unions representing public sector sectors – for example, nurses’ and teachers’ organizations. Based on the conciliation board’s proposal, they were the ones who managed to achieve contract increases that were better than the export sectors for several years in last year’s settlement.

By recording the government is trying to promote the emergence of the so-called “Finnish model”.

It is actually the same thing as the “Swedish model”: an export-led wage negotiation system in which industrial sectors exposed to competition determine I marked i.e. salary increase reserve. This is not exceeded in other sectors either – although the public sector employees have signed countless contracts, with which they have locally received excessive raises.

Even in Finland, the business community has in practice coordinated pay rounds in such a way that the export unions’ “headline”, i.e. the so-called general line, has not been exceeded by agreements in other sectors.

Last year’s solution of the municipal sector was an exception that was left to gnaw.

“ In Sweden, the core of the model is mutual agreement.

in Sweden the core of the model is in mutual agreement: the law does not have to prescribe something that employers and employees have reached a consensus on.

Trade unions are upset that a similar model is being tried to be introduced to Finland with mandatory legislation – and they are not alone.

A national conciliator from the employer’s side Anu Sajavaara evaluates already in the summer that the recording is “special”.

“The expectation and assumption was that the labor market parties would negotiate with each other about the Finnish labor market model,” Sajavaara told Helsingin Sanomat.

Also professor emeritus of labor law Seppo Koskinen has considered the recording as limiting the national mediator’s freedom of action.

“Now the mediator has been allowed to take the so-called general line into account, but he has not been forced to stick to it. This has been the case for decades. For example, international agreements are based on the fact that in this kind of arbitration procedure the solution should not be predetermined. With such a law, it would be at least partially predetermined,” Koskinen told HS.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) has already softened the government’s position: there is no need to change the law if the parties can mutually agree on the labor market model.

It is much demanded: in recent years, wage earners’ and employers’ organizations have presented very few common labor market views.

Satonen has called a seminar in November as a warm-up. HS has seen the program of the morning seminar. After the minister’s speech, the director of the Swedish Mediation Office Irene Wennemo and the director of the local Institute of Life Research (Etla), i.e. Ration, tell why the Swedish model was born and why it works.

Then the Finnish mediators, representatives of Etla and the former Research Institute for Wage Earners, i.e. Labore, speak. Before the half-hour final discussion, a panel will be held between union and employer leaders on what could be learned from Sweden.

Seminar does not in itself change the government’s labor market policies.

In many trade unions, however, it is estimated that the salary negotiation model established by law is not really rushed in the Ministry of Labor and Economy – and it does not seem to be that important to the government in the end.

The reform planned by the government has no employment or savings effects. It may well be that the “Finnish model” laid down by law will eventually end up in a long preparation pipeline, from which it will never be completed.