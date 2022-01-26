HS analysis Coroner vaccines hit Biontech and Moderna shares – now the valuation of the companies has plummeted and the culprit is

If the vaccine companies’ wild valuation coefficients were based on expectations of repeated rounds of vaccination, investors may be disappointed, writes financial journalist Anni Lassila.

Best nearly 60 percent of the value of the companies that developed coronary vaccines has already evaporated since early December, when the omikron variant began to conquer the world.

The share price of German Biontech, which developed the Comirnaty vaccine, which is the most commonly received by Finns, has fallen from about $ 360 at the beginning of December to about $ 155.

The company’s share is listed on the US Nasdaq stock exchange.

The stock of Moderna, which developed the same type of mrna-based vaccine in the United States, has developed almost hand in hand with Biontech.

A share of Moderna cost more than $ 360 in early December. On Tuesday, its closing price was $ 152.

The collapse of vaccine companies began at the same time as the omicron variant began to take over the world and it became clear that vaccines did not protect it from spreading.

Wild stock market values ​​were based on expectations of repeated vaccination rounds, but with the omicron, uncertainty about the continuation of vaccines has increased. A third round of vaccines is underway in the West.

It appears to be protective against a serious form of the disease, but there is uncertainty about the duration of protection.

Companies valuations have not risen, although they have said they are well advanced in the development of an omicron-active vaccine. On Tuesday, Biontech and its partner Pfizer said they will begin human trials of the omicron vaccine.

It is not clear whether there is a demand for this vaccine.

Experts estimate that a large part of the population in the West will also get the disease this year, and the disease caused by omicron will also be less life-threatening than before.

It is hoped that the pandemic will gradually subside. Thus, a fourth round of vaccination, even with a new vaccine, may not come or at least not be offered to the entire population.

On the other hand, the development of the pandemic has surprised so many times that no forecast is very certain.

Vaccination still continues in any case, especially in developing countries. According to THL, it is possible that vaccines tailored to the variants will be distributed to risk groups in the future, like influenza vaccines.

However, new competitors are constantly emerging for the vaccines used so far, and on the other hand, effective drugs to relieve the symptoms of coronary heart disease are also coming to market.

All of this creates uncertainty about the ability of companies that developed the first vaccines to fund their products in the future.

Until now, companies have been able to charge a high price for vaccines. The EU paid According to the Financial Times last autumn for Comirnaty vaccine EUR 19.50 per piece.

Shares the violent wobble is also explained by the fact that vaccines have been so hugely profitable for their developers. The companies’ operating profit percentages will rise to about 80 percent from last year.

The estimate of the value of companies thus changes considerably depending on whether the wild turnover and profitability are expected to last only a moment or perhaps years into the future.

Biontech and Pfizer, which manufactures and distributes the vaccine, made a total profit of at least € 20 billion last year.

Biontech, which had developed anticancer drugs two years earlier, made a loss.

Last year, the company’s turnover rose to more than 20 billion euros thanks to the coronary vaccine, which is the size of many international drug giants. The company is likely to make an operating profit of well over EUR 10 billion.

Biontech will release its earnings data for last year in March.

Vaccines multiplied the valuations of both Biontech and Moderna at lightning speed a year and a half ago. Both shares cost about $ 30 before the pandemic.

The price peaked at around $ 400 last August. Biontech had a market capitalization of approximately $ 66 billion at the end of November

Now the share price of both is $ 150 known.

Although the companies have many other drug development projects and finished products, no money-like shampoo is expected from them.

Shares of other companies that have developed and sold vaccines have also fallen, but their movements have been more moderate than those of mrna companies.

HS reported in November that drug giant Pfizerk even doubled its revenue last year thanks to the Comirnaty vaccine. Pfizer has been a partner of Biontech in the development, manufacture and distribution of the vaccine.

In the third quarter, about half of Pfizer’s total revenue came from the coroner vaccine.

In connection with the announcement of its third-quarter results, the company raised its estimate of vaccine revenue last year to $ 36 billion, or about $ 32 billion, and the company’s total revenue forecast to $ 81-82 billion (€ 71-72 billion).

Still, the development of Pfizer’s stock has not been as gloomy as that of Biontech. The drug giant has many other successful products than coronary vaccines.

Astra Zeneca’s share price has been relatively stable. The company developed the vaccine with funding from the British government and initially sold it at cost. In most Western countries, the vaccine was stopped quickly due to the rare but severe blood clotting disorder it caused.

However, it is still valid for developing countries.