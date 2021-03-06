HS analysis Confusion about the postponement of the election is a symptom of a deeper wound in the heart of Finland

The government and the Ministry of Justice failed in anticipating the elections. However, the mess also raises questions about the functioning of the parliamentary party system, writes Jussi Pillinen, HS’s head of economics and politics.

When talking the importance of elections to Finnishness, is usually excavated Ilmari Kianto. In the aftermath of the first parliamentary elections in 1909, Kiannon was published Red line describes how poor salomas get excited about democracy.

In the book, the local election board is led by a young teacher, whose thinking Kianto describes as follows: