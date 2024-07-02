HS Analysis | Comrade declared war, the government remained silent

HS analysis|Future MEP Pekka Tover’s claim about the war between Finland and Russia is, to say the least, embarrassing for the coalition, writes HS journalist Teemu Luukka.

2.7. 20:00

Helsinki The messages most read stories on Monday was a member of parliament from the coalition and a future member of the European parliament Pekka Toverin the claim that Finland is at war with Russia.

The comrade told about his understanding of the war in the beginning message service in X on Saturday while writing about the government’s conversion law. The comrade thinks that the opponents of the law do not seem to understand the times in which we live now. In the same context, he said that Finland is at war with Russia.

Comrade confirmed his view on Monday, when HS checked, does a former high-ranking professional officer really think that Finland is at war.

“Russia plans, prepares and carries out sabotage all over Europe on a large scale. For example, weapons depots have been blown up, assassinations have been carried out, cables have been cut, and there are constant information wars and cyber attacks. In addition, the West is threatened with nuclear weapons, a refugee weapon is used, GPS jamming is done and so on. And this is constantly accelerating”, Toveri explained his position to HS.

“Now there is a new way of waging war, not a traditional war. However, we are at war because Russia is doing everything it can to influence us,” Toveri tells HS.

Comrade declared, the war between Finland and Russia is not a trivial matter.

Major General evp Pekka Toveri is not just any rank-and-file politician, but the coalition’s key expert on defense issues and thus also on war. Toveri worked in the Defense Forces from 1985 to 2020. In 2019–2020, he was the chief of intelligence at the General Staff.

Toveri would not necessarily have become a Member of Parliament and been elected as an MEP in June without it Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Comrade has commented on the war in Ukraine numerous times in the media and especially on Yleisradio.

He also seems to have learned what kind of speech works in the media.

Always his assessment of Russia’s capabilities has not been correct.

He estimated in December 2022 that Russia’s munitions would be sufficient to continue the war of aggression only until the end of 2023.

In his opinion, switching to three-shift work in munitions production could prolong the adequacy of Russia’s stocks until the summer of 2024. However, he considered this an unlikely option. Comrade did not believe in Russia’s ability to undertake three-shift work.

Russia’s war of aggression has continued, and the country has been able to seize new territories in Ukraine.

At least it has not been noticed in Ukraine that Russia has run out of ammunition. Ukraine itself, on the other hand, has had a shortage of ammunition and problems responding to Russian attacks.

“ In Russia, Tover’s statement has probably been received warmly.

Divination is difficult, and for Russia it is especially difficult.

The failed predictions do not change the fact that, as a former respected officer, Tover is also listened to outside the borders of Finland.

With his opinions, he also represents the coalition, but also Finland as a current MP and future MEP.

In Russia, Tover’s statement has probably been received warmly. Comrade’s understanding of the war between Finland and Russia is good to refer to when Russia wants to provoke Finland again.

For the Congress I think the comrade’s statement is embarrassing to say the least, although the party can always plead that issues need to be discussed.

The party has almost a straight line in defense matters. In defense decisions, the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense play key roles. All ministers in the field are members of the coalition. The president is a former member of the coalition.

According to Finnish law, war is not decided by Toveri, but by the president of the republic with the consent of the parliament.

In Parliament, the central committee in terms of war is the defense committee, which is chaired by a member of parliament from the coalition Jukka Kopra.

Only the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee messes up the defensive line of the coalition Kimmo Kiljunenwho is an Sdp member of parliament.

HS asked the president of the republic on Monday Alexander StubbiaPrime Minister Petteri OrpoaMinister of Foreign Affairs Elina from Valtose and the Minister of Defense Antti from Häkkäsen to refute Tover’s point of view, if it is not true.

Stubb’s and Orpo’s cabinets were informed that they would not comment. Valtonen and Häkkänen did not respond to a request for comment.

From the president’s point of view, the refusal is understandable, as it could have increased the public value of Tover’s statement also abroad. From the point of view of the party leadership, it is not so understandable.

Copra was abroad on Monday and returned to the matter on Tuesday.

He too was hesitant to comment at first when he heard that it was Tover’s statement. As for the other members of the coalition, HS already explained in the request for comments what the matter is about.

Copra says he is I disagree with my friend. He says directly that Finland is not at war with Russia.

So far, Kopra is the only key member of the coalition who decides on defense matters, who has publicly commented on Pekka Tover’s point of view.

Finns now have two different coalition views on the state of war, but still no coalition leadership’s assessment of the situation.

The war the definition can theoretically be discussed endlessly. Most Finns certainly know that Russia is causing serious trouble to Finland, but in street polls, hardly many people would believe that Finland is at war.

“However, we are at war because Russia is doing everything to influence us”, Toveri justified his view.

Maybe that word is all an exaggeration, but didn’t the Soviet Union also do quite a lot to influence Finland’s internal affairs.

Sound also strange that, according to Tover, hybrid influence and intervening in another country’s affairs without an actual war would somehow be new.

Anyone who has read even a little bit of history or even watched American movies knows how states have seriously influenced each other’s affairs throughout the ages. For example, the United States has organized coups and influenced the affairs of other countries in any way.

The high reading value of HS’s news shows that war is still a serious word, whose theorizing confuses when it is done by someone in a decision-making position.

What expression would Comrade and the coalition leadership use if Russia really attacked Finland with weapons?