HS analysis Companies propose tax alley as a cure for restaurants’ Korona distress – for these three reasons, the government says the proposal does not

According to EK, the 14% VAT paid by restaurants must be temporarily reduced to 5% by 2021. However, the government has three reasons not to prepare for a reduction in VAT in the service sector, writes Teemu Luukka, a journalist for HS policy.

Business the Confederation of Finnish Central Authorities (EK) demands that the government reduce the VAT on companies in the service sector.

EC: n according to the industry ten percent the VAT rate should be reduced to 5%. The 14% VAT paid by restaurants must also be temporarily reduced to 5% by 2021.

The proposal is no surprise. Reducing taxation is a lasting solution not only to EK, which represents companies, but also to the Coalition Party and basic Finns to the problems faced by the economy.

Requirement sounds reasonable, at least at first, as the reduction would go to an industry that has really suffered a lot from the coronavirus.

These sectors include restaurant and catering services, passenger transport, accommodation services, recreational and cultural services, sports services and newspaper and book sales.

“This change would save concrete jobs. The tourism and restaurant sector alone and passenger transport employ 140,000 people, ”says EK’s CEO Jyri Häkämies said in a press release on Tuesday.

Government the restrictive measures decided at the end of september will begin to affect restaurant operations across the country from next night. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the drinking of alcohol must stop no later than midnight. Restaurants must be closed no later than Thursday morning.

The Department of Social Affairs and Health announced new restrictions on restaurants on Wednesday.

On Friday, the government will decide on a decree that will stop the sale of alcohol in areas in the acceleration or spread phase at 10 pm and close restaurants at 11 pm.

Stricter liquor limits and customer seat restrictions will take effect as early as next weekend in five provinces. According to current drafts, the entry into force will take place on Sunday, when restaurants would close this weekend on Saturday night at midnight.

Of the five provinces in Ostrobothnia, the spread of the disease is already underway. The acceleration phase is underway in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa and Kanta-Häme. Restrictions apply to these five provinces. In these areas, restaurants can also accommodate only half of the usual number of customers.

HS data according to the VAT cut has already been on the agenda in the spring, but has already been rejected in discussions with political aides and officials. It is known that VAT has never been brought before ministers to decide.

The government has ended up supporting businesses in roughly two ways: through direct business support and by reviving the economy.

Of the various governing parties, three reasons are listed as to why the government has not seized the tax area.

The first argument is the nature of the corona crisis.

Visits to hairdressers and restaurants, for example, have not decreased so much because of prices, but because customers have either not been able or dared to use these services due to restrictions.

Lowering prices could be a more effective way of dealing with the normal collapse in demand for services caused by the economic downturn.

Second the reason can be found in studies.

State economic research center examined in 2013 what happened when the VAT on barbershops and hairdressers was reduced in 2007 and reimbursed in 2012.

According to the study, 60% of prices did not change at all with the VAT reduction. Instead, with the tax rebate, almost all companies increased their prices.

As such, during the corona epidemic, it could be justified for money to flow into the pockets of small entrepreneurs. That way, they could pay rents and taxes, even if they didn’t hire people with the money and didn’t attract more customers at reduced prices.

However, not all service companies are in exactly the same predicament. A significant part of the support would flow to large groups, which are better able to survive without a reduction in the VAT rate than small businesses.

Third the reason is debt.

During the interest rate crisis, the debt burden of European taxpayers has risen to a whole new level, with governments, the EU and central banks supporting companies with astronomical sums.

A reduction in the VAT rate would reduce government tax revenues and further increase the debt burden of taxpayers.

The government has been said to be trying to find the forms of aid that are most effective for those most affected and increase the debt burden of taxpayers the least. Only in retrospect can it be said whether the government succeeded in this goal.

So far, the government has felt that it is more efficient and cheaper to target debt support directly to those companies that suffer the most than to reduce taxation in an industry in general.

If VAT on the services sector is reduced, it is easy for other sectors to start demanding the same.

There is also a danger that once-calculated VAT is no longer dared to be raised due to business pressure, leaving less public money for education, research or health care.

The government is reforming the rules for direct payments, as many affected companies have been excluded from support. In the next supplementary state budget, more money will be directed to cost support.

It may be that the government is still returning to VAT, but at least for the time being, no tax cut is being prepared.