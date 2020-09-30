HS analysis Communication about coronavirus activities is confusing and should not be blamed only on politicians

The coronavirus is now being controlled in a decentralized way by decisions of the authorities, which has confused communication about coronavirus activities, writes HS policy journalist Teemu Luukka in his analysis.

When and where should face protection be used? Why do the authorities always just recommend and not order? When should I be quarantined?

There are questions about the coronavirus in the heads of Finns, which can certainly be answered – if you can search and listen.

Unfortunately, the virus is so clever that the recommendation has often already changed since the previous regulation was internalized.

Otherwise was in the spring, although of course even then anti-coronavirus measures were rightly criticized from behind the shoulder.

In the spring, especially the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) received much praise for his communication.

Information was facilitated by the fact that, for the first time since the war, the state introduced the fundamental rights of citizens restrictive emergency law. The law transferred to politicians the power normally held by the authorities. The messages came from a single door and as regulations.

However, the Standby Act was a dangerous reminder of how easily politicians can, if they wish, restrict key civil rights, such as free movement.

Finland has been, after World War II, pretty much like Bird House, where there has been very little political violence and terrorism.

The situation is different, for example, in Britain, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, where there have been terrorist attacks for decades.

Partly because of this, these countries have laws in place that allow politicians to quickly restrict civil rights or impose harsh measures. However, mask fines or other harsh measures have not saved countries from a corona pandemic.

Emergency preparedness law is no longer valid. Politicians no longer even show up as often in public.

This is not so much because of hiding behind the authorities, but because there is often a reason for a politician to stay behind the authorities.

Regional authorities are now at the forefront of the interest rate struggle, and politicians must not dictate what kind of individual decisions the authorities make.

The Prime Minister cannot decide how large groups can gather in Kainuu, for example, or who should be quarantined. If the minister tries to do so, he will soon be in supreme court.

Government made on September 3 important decision in principle, which describes how Finland is progressing with the coronavirus.

However, this is not a regulation or law on how the authorities should act. This is a guide that the authorities can, if they wish, rely on when making decisions.

This decision-in-principle roughly defines how Finland should act in the baseline, accelerating and spreading stages of the coronary heart disease situation.

Only in the worst case scenario, the proliferation phase, does the range of means include national restrictions, which often also require political decisions.

Exists two exceptions, with national decisions still being made this fall. Another concerned borders and travel, another restaurants. Regional authorities do not have the right to set opening hours for restaurants in their area, but must do so through national regulations.

Coronavirus control is largely voluntary. If people don’t care about hygiene advice, the disease will spread.

No one can control hand washing. It is known that no European country will be fined for failing to do so.

Credible communication is therefore crucial to overcoming the corona pandemic. At least there is no unambiguous communication now.

The difficulty of communication is not explained by the fact that the Finnish Constitution protects citizens from the arbitrariness of politicians and authorities and that the situation is exceptional.

The fact that no the overall communication of corona operations seems to be dominated by just about anyone, due to the strict territorial division of public administration.

Thus, it has been very difficult for public authorities, journalists, companies or individual citizens to make sense of the details of travel decisions, for example.

Ministry officials answer questions in their respective sectors. No one wants to kill the responsibility for the whole communication. The end result is that the overall perception of what has been decided remains confusing.

It cannot be the case that you have to ask the director of the Department of Health and Welfare in the end From Mika Salminen.

Office is very careful not to make mistakes. This is an understandable and great feature, as the citizen can always pull an official to court.

This also easily leads to rigidity and caution, especially now that decisions about very large crowds of people should be made quickly.

“ It may be that soon the Prime Minister will talk again every week about how citizens’ rights will be restricted.

Regional authorities are not accustomed to stopping children’s hobby visits and banning gatherings or quarantining citizens in large numbers. There are certainly hundreds of civil servants in Finland who would be well suited for politicians to make the nasty decisions of the Korona era for them.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the authorities of different regions have sparked once and for all. STM and many ministers also think that the authorities may react too slowly and that regional authorities give vague instructions.

Only after some time will it be possible to assess whether the authorities have acted quickly enough.

Communication has also not helped that the Minister of Family and Basic Services has communicated the most of the coronavirus among ministers Krista Kiuru (sd), whose multigenerational speech is often difficult to make sense of.

The government and the authorities would have the means.

For example, on Thursdays, health authorities will hold a nationwide briefing on the corona situation, where it could well be summed up what action is being taken in which areas and why. For some reason, this is not being done now.

Finland is in the coronation battle partly in the intermediate stage. An extension of the Communicable Diseases Act is being prepared, which will, for example, give local authorities stronger powers to take decisions. The law is enacted so that the government does not have to resort to the emergency law.

The law should come into force by the end of the year. It may be that even before that you will have to re-introduce the emergency law.

Then comes the time again when the Prime Minister reports weekly on how citizens’ rights are being curtailed.