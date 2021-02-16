The United States would not be happy to give China an opportunity in the Moon or in space, HS science reporter Timo Paukku thinks in his analysis.

Planet There is now going around Mars. It has been wondered.

The UAE sonar Al-Amal braked To the orbit of Mars last Tuesday, February 9th. Immediately after the 10th day, China’s Tianwen-1 became a tour.

The series will soon end with U.S. Mars ATV Perseverance on Thursday, February 18th.

Congestion On Mars! The more than 63-year-old history of space flights feels little like that.

Flights to Mars are not quite bench rides. Even more than 190 million kilometers were traveled by sonar.

Is the gold treasure waiting there? Well no. The red planet is barren, dry and windy. It’s been pretty good.

So why go to Mars now? The best explanation is that the planets Earth and Mars are in place. A good time to go to Mars is always about every 26 months.

Assistant Professor at Aalto University Jaan Praks aptly described this on morning TV:

Imagine that the motion of Earth is like an hour hand and Mars is like a minute hand. They overlap once an hour.

Then you should go.

In July 2020, the hands matched. The clocks of space engineers from three different countries had been tuned in for a moment.

Planet A citizen of the country can still ask what the flight to Mars will no longer give.

Mars already orbited six satellites before the current entrants. Data on the surface of Mars is now provided by two different devices, the U.S. ATV Curiosity and the Landing Insight.

Before that, almost 30 flights were successful, the first as early as 1965. A map of Mars has been made. Mars, of course, has not been completely buried. There are plenty of mountains, valleys, and dried up riverbeds to knock down — like the Utah desert.

We inhabitants of planet Earth would be excited about a flight that would take people there. Billionaire and owner of the space company SpaceX Elon Musk threatens that this will happen soon.

The truth, however, is probably that we will have to wait well into the 2030s before someone speaks the first words from the surface of Mars. We still know that a person going to Mars is almost certainly one or two trades.

Either the United States or China will go there first – but not together. If they did, the countries would have already started cooperating.

Here is the core of the dust particle.

China has made rapid progress in space in recent years. The United States is already starting to get nervous.

The dominance of the United States and its space administration NASA in space was established during the Apollo hearings in 1969–1972.

Before them, the earth defeated the Soviet Union in space. We lived in the Cold War.

The defiance of the superpowers provided great drama throughout the 1960s. There were space flights almost every month. Something new was always done on the flights, such as a space walk or the docking of two spacecraft.

China became a challenger at the latest now in the 2020s. The modern era of space racing began as early as the 2010s.

The Earth first received its Chang’e spacecraft to the Moon in December 2013. The second one sent to the other side of the Moon in January 2020. This has never been possible for other countries.

Last December, Chang’e Series Sonar 5 brought a sample from the Moon to Earth. It was last completed before China by Soviet Luna in 24 months in 1976.

The Russians brought a total of hundreds of grams of moonstones to China, China immediately brought more than 1.7 kilograms.

China is now taking a break from the Moon. In the meantime, it will begin to build a space station on an orbit around the Earth. The body of the space station is already ready for departure.

At the same time, the West is wondering whether the International Space Station (ISS) should be run down in the late 2020s. It has been inhabited on a permanent basis since 2000. Maintenance pays indestructibly.

Funding for the station could be secured by space tourism, and is being planned. China is just building space, because money is budgeted for space.

First builders and finally residents fly to their own station, always three magicians at a time. Five flights have already been agreed for 2021-2023.

When the orbit is inhabited, China returns to the Moon with big stakes. The United States had already left the Moon to its liking. President Barack Obaman the administration looked at Mars.

The target changed president Donald Trumpin during the administration. Trump wanted the astronauts back on the surface of the Moon as early as the end of 2024. President Joe Biden the administration still aims for this, but its grip begins to slip.

The Biden administration also sees money holes on its own continent. Therefore, the hearings threaten to stretch. But if you move them too much, you lose to the red flag.

The Chinese moon program has a quality guarantee. Chang’e flights 6 to 8 will go there about every year. The seventh Chang’e maps the region of the Moon’s South Pole. The eighth will take a 3D printer to the moon in 2027. The robot tests whether the substances on the surface of the Moon could build a residence. And the ninth? The moon can then be greeted on Earth:

Ni Hao! Hey!

Yes, haloo! Why wouldn’t the United States allow China opportunities on the Moon or elsewhere in space? Where there is space, if where.

As we return closer to the Earth’s orbit, cold facts are revealed. The United States and China have their own satellite networks, Gps and Beidou. They transmit data and locate your shops or or car.

But there are also a lot of military satellites in the sky. Not much of these is chatter. In 2007, China conducted an experiment in which it fired its own test missile. The blow scattered a lot of small debris into space.

Even small chips sow destruction in space as they traveled the Earth’s orbit firmly, thousands of miles per hour.

U.S. intelligence has calculated that the destruction test left more than 3,000 pieces of space debris in Earth’s orbit. Even before the experiment, the scrap was in Earth’s orbit until it was a pity.

If China looking at it from this point of view, the Trump administration cleverly decided when it established a new branch of defense.

The U.S. Space Forces or Forces were established in December 2019. This Space Force was a little laughed at. The space force logo was like a copy of a TV series Star Trekin logo. The crowd was also turned into a TV comedy.

However, space forces are not a joke. Its staff monitors, for example, the movements and security of U.S. satellites.

Dispute space control can sometimes be seen, oddly enough, near the south pole of the Moon.

The south pole of the moon has everything an astro or magician needs. There is ice at the bottom of the craters from which drinking water can be melted. Hydrogen and oxygen can be separated from the same water into rocket fuels.

Near the hub are mountain ridges where the Sun shines 98 percent of the time. Elsewhere, the lunar night lasts two weeks at a time.

Indeed, the United States has already decided to take its astronaut near the South Pole of the Moon. China will probably end up the same. There is, of course, room for two.

As a base The United States has proposed the Shackleton Crater area. Its diameter is 21 kilometers. So there are enough counties there for blue and red.

It is to be hoped that sometime in the 2030s, these camps will even shake hands. Cooperation when not achieved at home, more than 380,000 kilometers away. It would be miserable for us Earth dwellers to follow the brawl with another celestial body.