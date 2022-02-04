HS analysis Climate and environmental decisions tear the government apart this spring: Tough negotiations are ahead

The government will start negotiations on possible new emission reductions as early as mid-February.

Government will soon embark in advance on a very difficult seeming twist of the spring climate decisions.

The public has had the most promise made by the government in March to examine whether its emissions decisions in the autumn are sufficient for the government’s common goal of a carbon-neutral Finland in 2035 to be realized.

In reality, this is not one big negotiation in which the government locks in to the Estate House to wrestle with climate issues, but about a month of negotiation.

Negotiations will take place between mid-February and the Minister of the Environment Emma Karin (Green) Ministerial Working Group on Climate and Energy.

Government Climate studies are due to be received by the end of next week from the Climate Panel, the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke), the Natural Resources Agency (Luke), the Finnish Meteorological Institute and the Finnish Technology Research Center (VTT).

The studies must show whether the emission measures mentioned in the government ‘s medium – term climate policy plan (Kaisu) are sufficient to achieve the EU’ s emissions target for 2030 and the carbon neutrality target for 2035 in accordance with the government ‘s program.

In disarray defining emissions measures in the so-called burden-sharing sector.

The burden-sharing sector means, among other things, transport, heating, construction, agriculture and waste management. They are outside the EU emissions trading scheme.

The groups have also been asked for recommendations for further action if Kaisu’s actions are not enough. The estimate is that scientists find the government’s emissions decisions too hopeful, at least in part.

The more additional action is required, the more difficult it will be. The Center has even questioned the validity of such frequent investigations.

FOR OPINIONS In the outgoing version of Kaisu, the emission target for the load-sharing sector by 2030 is 5.6 million tonnes. It is missing 0.1 million tonnes after the planned activities.

The number seems small, as the government announced in the autumn that it had outlined decisions that would reduce emissions from all sectors by a total of 14-15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

However, the starting point for negotiations will be difficult if it turns out that the government needs to do more.

Downtown the basic message has been that sufficient reductions have already been made in the autumn and that citizens must not be burdened with additional environmental burdens and taxes.

The Greens, for their part, stress that the government must adhere to the climate target agreed in the government’s program if scientists say further action is needed.

For both for parties, climate issues are important for the future of the planet. In addition, they are particularly important for their parliamentary election success.

The center thinks it will win if there are no further decisions, the Greens will win if they come.

Center is after the regional election result reportedthat it intends to stick even harder to its own goal.

The Greens, on the other hand lost in the election ja sees that he too must reinforce his own goals. The starting point for compromises is weak.

It may well be that the ministerial working group will not reach a consensus if further action is proposed by the research teams.

After that, the problems are taken to the first ministers of the governing parties, namely the prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) to lead the so-called five to decide.

Although A solution would be found for pollution and emissions, more climate twists are ahead in the spring.

The government is due to submit the Climate Act to Parliament at the beginning of March, which defines Finland’s climate goals for 2030, 2040 and 2050.

The law has already been consulted. It is now being assessed by the Legislative Review Council, which means that there will no longer be any fierce fighting.

The situation under the Nature Conservation Act is more difficult. It should go to parliament at the end of February, but the ruling parties are still arguing over the purpose of the law. There is also a number of details about the dispute – such as whether white-fronted geese are allowed to eat.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, led by the city center, did not seem to find a spot in the statement in the statement.

And not here’s all.

In addition to Kaisu, the government must also complete two other major climate plans this spring. Officials had to get Kaisu and the other two plans ready by last fall at the latest, but it was different.

The climate and energy strategy should finally be ready in April.

It covers all emission sectors and carbon sinks, but it mainly deals with emissions from the emissions trading sector, ie it is largely a question of how much reductions have been made by companies.

In the case of the emissions trading sector, decisions are easier because they are largely based on decisions taken by the EU and do not directly target actions on citizens’ wallets and everyday lives, even if they do so indirectly.

ClimateSpring culminates in the Government’s report on the climate plan for the land use sector, which should be in parliament in May-June.

In the case of the land use sector, a particular problem is that the government has decided to shift some of the emissions from the burden-sharing sector to the land use sector.

According to the EU, this trick is possible, but it is a completely different matter whether it succeeds from a government where the Greens and the center are fighting.

The plan identifies ways to reduce land-based climate emissions and strengthen carbon sinks and storage.

If the government has survived the dawn of summer, it should still, so to speak, outperform the land use sector.

The action is right at the heart of downtown supporters, so it won’t be easy. Even then, there is only less than a year left for parliamentary elections.

