HS Analysis | China’s diplomats have been evasive, but now they are already suspected of violence

The fierceness of China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy stems from the state leadership’s demands to be firmly on China’s side, writes HS Asia correspondent Mari Manninen.

Beijing

In the papers based on the published photos, it may be that the Chinese Consul General himself thrashed a hairy protester at the gate of the Chinese Consulate in Manchester on Sunday.

Like this argued British parliamentarian Alicia Kearns.

The lower part of Riuhtoja’s face is covered by a mask, but the glasses, hair and ears are very similar to the consul general.

A group of men from inside the consulate dragged one protester to the consulate area and beat him. The man had to be hospitalized overnight. This is what the Manchester police officer who was at the gate and saved the protester says report.

The video shows a nujaka in front of the consulate:

A group of 30-40 protesters had carried the leader of China in front of the consulate Xi Jinping signs against Among other things, the signs showed Xi in a noose.

According to the police, the demonstration was legal and peaceful. The situation escalated when consulate staff came to tear down signs and when a group of men at the gate pulled the protester inside.

British politicians are very upset about what happened all week, and the government is thinking about further actions. On Wednesday, China, on the other hand, expressed its displeasure to Britain over the “malicious interference of illegal material”.

Chinese consulate staff came to remove protesters’ placards mocking Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

This it would not be the first time that Chinese diplomats were in a violent scene in the world.

Two years ago in Suva, Fiji, two Chinese diplomats came uninvited to the Taipei mission’s National Day celebrations. China, which claims Taiwan as its own, does not like such celebrations.

The Taiwanese hosts tried to remove the hoe guests who were filming the revelers, and a fistfight ensued. According to Taiwan, the Chinese were aggressive, according to China, the Taiwanese. The Fijian police did not investigate the incident.

China also has its own version of the Manchester incident, according to which protesters invaded the consulate. The police report does not support China’s view. This case is being investigated by the police.

When asks the Western diplomats working in Beijing what really bothers the Chinese diplomats, they are met with confused expressions.

In recent years, the world has already gotten used to the fact that Chinese diplomats can be really rude, even insulting, in public.

But that physical violence?

The last time we saw this from Chinese diplomats was decades ago. Financial Times magazine remembers that during China’s chaotic Cultural Revolution (1966–1976), Chinese diplomats in London clashed with the police.

In recent years, China has had and still has several so-called wolf warriors as diplomats in the world. They bark at China’s critics in undiplomatic ways.

The Chinese embassy in Paris characterized the China researcher on Twitter Antonio Bondazia into a mad hyena. French ambassador Lu Shaye is known for his pointed tongue.

Former Chinese ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou was interviewed dozens of times by the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He compared the relationship between Sweden and China to a lightweight boxer challenging a heavyweight: “What options would you expect the heavyweight to have?” So the heavyweight continued his verbal punches.

Warrior diplomats have been incited by Chinese leader Xi’s staunch demands that Chinese diplomats must show fighting spirit. It ties into Xi’s mission to elevate China to the top of the world by mid-century.

However, he has also said that China must portray itself as “reliable, wonderful and worthy of respect”.

Today, Thursday, it became clear that Xi’s first order is more important. Vice Foreign Minister of China Ma Zhaoxu told at a press conference in Beijing that “courage to fight is the hallmark of Chinese diplomacy”.

Diplomats benefit from their loud mouth. As you know, one of the evaluation criteria of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for the success of the work is how strictly the diplomat has sided with China.

In China, there has been propaganda for a long time, according to which Western countries have humiliated China. Now China is rising and will no longer agree to be trampled. Propaganda is well absorbed by the people, so why not diplomats as well.

Can you could it be that Xi’s important policy speech at the Party Congress on Sunday inspired the Manchester consulate crowd to a fistfight? In the speech, Xi warned of the storms ahead for China and emphasized the will to fight.

Or maybe a great, constantly fed sense of nationalism was just bubbling up in Manchester? Or the fear of barking if the desecration of the country’s leader at the consulate gate is not addressed?

American professor studying China and its foreign relations Harry Harding The University of Virginia thought last year in the HS article that the background of warrior diplomacy may also be the hierarchy related to Chinese relations.

The lower-ranking one must be obedient and the higher-ranking one can behave ugly. As its position grows, China and its diplomats would therefore assume that others would bow when China orders.

Warrior diplomacy has weakened China’s reputation among the citizens of many countries, but its audience is larger in China than abroad. The citizens seem to value their warriors who refuse to be humbled.

Warrior diplomats are visible and make a mark on their country, but it is good to remember that they are in the minority of Chinese diplomats. For example, the Chinese diplomats in the Finnish embassy have shown no signs of aggression.

The new Chinese ambassador sent to Sweden reportedly behaves like a traditional, calm diplomat.

It is not certain whether China orders some of its diplomats to behave in a tough manner, or whether bigotry is a personal, possibly career-advancing choice of each diplomat.