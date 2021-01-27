HS analysis China’s aggression in sports policy has grown in recent years: the Olympics have been part of the People’s Republic’s policy since the Helsinki Games

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics a year from now. For China, the Olympics have been primarily a policy since the Helsinki Olympics.

There Bing Dwen Dwen is already flashing. Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics, is of course a panda.

Bing refers to the Chinese word ice, it is reported on the Beijing Winter Olympics website. “The word also refers to purity and strength,” the text continues.

The explanation sounds almost like a threat: the party line is clean and strong.

In recent years, China has become increasingly aggressive, not least in sports policy. The entire NBA basketball series was blacked out in China in 2019 because of one tweet. On Twitter, the CEO of basketball club Houston Rockets expressed support for the protests in Hong Kong.

In 2020, the persecution of Xinjiang, the overthrow of the Hong Kong democracy movement and the coronavirus pandemic have exacerbated the situation.

“ Beijing will be the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Beijing Speed ​​Skating Hall exterior. On the right is a tennis center built for the 2008 Summer Olympics.­

Counter however, knock. On the release date of this story, there are 372 days to the opening, that is, one year, one week, and two days.

The Olympic flame is scheduled to ignite in Beijing on Friday, February 4, 2022. Then Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Demands for a boycott of the Chinese Olympics were also heard before the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.

In the early 2000s, expectations for China’s democratization were high. China’s human rights problems were known, but boycott speeches remained marginal.

The Beijing Summer Games are less than 13 years old. They have been for many years. Back in 2008, China appeared mostly as a mediator.

Afterwards, it is the Beijing Summer Games that have been seen as a milestone, after which China found a new nationalist gear. Western countries imagined encouraging China toward democratization. China, on the other hand, found herself getting out of the gate like a dog. The brawl has only intensified since the 2015 Games were awarded to Beijing.

“ For China, sport is a continuation of politics, and in part through boycotts, China has distorted international recognition for itself.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was the biggest star of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.­

Even here times dozens of human rights organizations have called for boycotts. Experience has shown that without political pressure there will be no boycotts.

Last week, the Xinjiang issue rose to a whole new level when the president Donald Trumpin the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its last day defined the oppression of Xinjiang as genocide. Began his reign Joe Biden does not intend to change the definition.

High-level boycott demands have not been heard from the United States, but the genocide uttered loudly lowers the bar considerably.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab already said in October that a boycott of the Winter Games has not been ruled out.

Another party seriously considering boycotts is Australia. Australians are even concerned about the safety of athletes. Australian-Chinese relations have plummeted, and Australians have been abducted in China.

About Olympic boycotts the first to come to mind are the Cold War boycotts in Moscow in 1980 and in Los Angeles in 1984. The former were boycotted by the United States in protest of the war in Afghanistan and the latter by the Soviet Union in protest of the former.

But China’s Olympic history in particular has been one boycott. For China, sport is a continuation of politics, and in part through boycotts, China has distorted international recognition for itself.

Finland also played an interesting role in that.

China’s the People’s Republic competed for the first time at the Olympics in Helsinki in 1952. The matter is presented as a curiosity because the Chinese race day was miserable.

Even on the opening day of July 19, 1952, it was unclear whether China would make it to the scene.

“[Kanadan joukkueen] after waiting in vain for the Chinese flag. The red flag with either the blue-white National China emblem or the yellow People’s Democratic China emblem is gone. Finland tried to involve the youth of the whole world. In the case of China, the IOC made this possible with its decision – but there are no representatives of either China, ”HS wrote the day after the opening.

The disappointment was premature. China was coming.

HS then wrote about the opening that “Finland tried to involve the youth of the whole world.” This meant that Finland also supported inviting the “youth” of communist China to the Games.

The truth was not so clear-headed, but behind it was a brutal Cold War policy. The Soviet Union itself, which participated in the Games for the first time, encouraged China to participate in order to make the Communist front as wide as possible.

At first, China did not even understand what an opportunity it was.

The Civil War had ended in 1949, just three years before the Helsinki Games, Mao Zedongin to the victory of the communists. The government of the Republic of China had fled to the island of Taiwan. (For the sake of clarity, the Republic of China will henceforth be referred to as Taiwan, although in fact the name Taiwan was not yet established in the 1950s.)

“It doesn’t matter if we do well in competitions,” the Chinese prime minister said Zhou Enlai said in February 1952 when recommending the pursuit of the Games.

Zhou meant that for China, the real struggle was in the cabinets. Sports was a side scene.

International the olympic committee had to decide before the Games whether mao china should participate in helsinki. Officially, the place was only in Taiwan.

The People’s Republic of China was not recognized by the UN, but that in itself was not a problem. After all, Finland had already participated in the Stockholm Olympics in 1912, even though it was part of the Russian Empire. The baron himself Pierre de Coubertin had spoken of the “geography of sport,” which does not always follow national boundaries.

After complex stages, the International Olympic Committee decided that both China were allowed to participate. Half a year had passed since the twist. Official invitations were issued on July 18, 1952, the day before the opening of the Games.

China had, of course, assembled his team in advance. However, the football and basketball teams were already late when the mallet knocked on the table, as the ball sports had begun before the opening.

China ‘s trio (Mao, Zhou and President Liu Shaoqi) allowed Taiwan to make its transfer first. That was just right for China. Taiwan would boycott the Games because Communist China would be involved.

Thus, the Chinese team of 40 people – 38 men, two women – set off on July 25 and arrived in Helsinki four days later.

Almost everything was already over. Finland played Friendlies against Chinese football and basketball teams.

“ Officially, the entire Chinese competition team in Helsinki had one athlete, Wu Chuanyu.

The Chinese hero of the Helsinki Olympics was swimmer Wu Chuanyu.­

To the actual Only a 23-year-old swimmer took part in the competitions in Helsinki Wu Chuanyu.

Indonesian Chinese Wu had managed to represent the Republic of China at the age of 19 at the 1948 London Olympics.

So the following year, the republic collapsed and the Mao Communists took over China. But Wun’s actual homeland, Indonesia, also became independent in 1949, when the Netherlands decided to withdraw permanently from its colony.

For two years, Wu competed in an Indonesian team whose other members also had a Chinese background.

The team returned from a race trip from Berlin in 1951 via Beijing. The reception was so joyful that Wu and two of his teammates decided to stay to build the People’s Republic of China swimming team, even though none of the swimmers even spoke Chinese.

Officially, there was one athlete in the entire Chinese racing team in Helsinki, Wu Chuanyu. The one-man team participated in the preliminary rounds of the backstroke at the Swimming Stadium on July 30, 1952.

The Chinese Olympic sky lasted 72.3 seconds. During this time, Wu missed out on his first round and was eliminated from the sequel.

China however, had won, and now there is no talk of a noble race but of a rock-hard international politics. The Chinese red flag fluttered in the flagpoles of the race village.

“It is a victory that the colors of the People’s Republic were visible in the Olympic Village. The delay was not our fault, ”Prime Minister Zhou Enlai said.

Wusta became a celebrated hero in China. He died in a plane crash in 1954 at the age of only 26, but President Mao himself kept the name of the Olympic hero on display for a long time.

“ If a Taiwanese athlete wins, an unofficial flagship song will be played at the Olympics instead of Taiwan’s national anthem.

Taiwanese taekwondo Olympic champion Chen Shih-Hsin at the 2004 Athens Olympics.­

Sport was and is an instrument for China, not an end in itself.

Despite Chinese attempts, Taiwan’s participation was still allowed in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, and now it was China’s turn to start a boycott. China was not seen at the Olympics for more than 30 years, nor was it needed. Its position had been strengthened enough.

Eventually, the UN also recognized the People’s Republic of China in 1971. Taiwan lost its seat at the UN to China, which immediately began to cause Taiwan to go deeper and deeper into the margin.

In 1979, China put pressure on the International Olympic Committee to drop Taiwan as a state from the Olympics as well. Taiwan has since competed under the name Chinese Taipei.

If a Taiwanese athlete wins, an unofficial flagship song will be played at the Olympics instead of Taiwan’s national anthem. This was first the case in Athens in 2004, when Chen Shih-Hsin won the women’s taekwondo 49-pound series.

The name of Chinese Taipei is sometimes translated into Finnish as Chinese Taipei. It sounds more natural in Finnish, but the translation is absolutely incorrect.

That suggests that Taipei, or Taiwan, would belong to China. And that interpretation is by no means for Taiwan.

China and Taiwan shook hands on the name in secret meetings for ten years, and eventually the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping adopted a Taiwanese translation in 1989. When writing in Chinese characters Zhonghua Taipei and not Zhongguo Taipei, the word refers to Chineseness in a cultural or ethnic sense. Both can be interpreted in a way.

Chinese Taipei Olympic flag and real Taiwan flag.­

Also Hong Kong will participate in the Olympics with its own team, or at least has participated so far. That, too, first appeared in Helsinki in 1952 under the name British Hong Kong.

Since the British colonial era ended and Hong Kong returned to China in 1998, it has competed as China’s Hong Kong.

In the Winter Games, the size of the Hong Kong team has averaged one athlete. It remains to be seen how big the Hong Kong team will be in Beijing in a year’s time.