HS Analysis | Child benefits for the rich have been talked about for decades, but no one dares to intervene

HS analysis|The current government’s chances of interfering with the child benefits of the wealthy are pretty slim, writes HS’s political reporter Teemu Luukka.

Finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) once again took a position on the child benefits of the rich Central Chamber of Commerce at the event on Thursday.

Purra wondered if social benefits could be transferred to tax-deductible benefits at some point in time.

“Would it be good, for example, to emphasize the child tax deduction for work instead of child allowances for rich and wealthy people,” Purra said.