Kremlin warmongers don’t let facts spoil their narratives, but now they got facts to back up their fairy tales.

Russian in the war of aggression against Ukraine, history is also a weapon, and Canada just shot itself in the foot in an unimaginable way.

It’s about the history of World War II and the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky from last Friday’s visit to Canada.

About With a population of 40 million, Canada is Ukraine’s staunchest supporter – not least because more than a million Canadians have Ukrainian roots. The population of Ukrainian background is politically active, so in that respect Zelenskyi was in Canada like at home.

The visit went well.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced a new military aid package of around 450 million euros. Zelenskyi spoke in Parliament in Ottawa, and MPs repeatedly interrupted him with applause.

On the arbors was the guest of honor at the session, a 98-year-old Canadian-Ukrainian Yaroslav Hunka.

Canadian-Ukrainian Yaroslav Hunka (right) was the guest of honor at the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa last Friday.

Speaker of the Parliament Anthony Rota introduced Hunka as “a World War II war veteran who fought for Ukraine’s independence against the Russians and who, at the age of 98, still supports [Ukrainan] troops”.

According to the AFP news agency, Rota stated that Hunka is a “Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero”.

The audience gave Rota a standing ovation. That’s what Trudeau and Zelenskyi did, that’s what MPs from all parties did.

Only it later turned out that Hunka actually fought in a Waffen SS division.

The issue was brought up on Sunday by the human rights organization Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, or FSWC, which, among other things, promotes awareness of the Holocaust, or the genocide of the Jews.

“There should be no doubt that this military unit was responsible for the massacre of innocent civilians, and it was unspeakable in its evil and brutality,” FSWC stated in his statement.

Yaroslav Hunkan the unit was known as the Galician 1st SS Division or the 14th Waffen SS Grenadier Division.

It was a volunteer division gathered from Western Ukrainians, which from 1943 fought on the Eastern Front under the leadership of Nazi Germany.

Being part of a Waffen SS division does not prove that an individual soldier like Yaroslav Hunka committed war crimes. But Hunka’s division was proven guilty of atrocities such as mass murders of entire village populations.

Hunka being exposed as an SS soldier raised a storm in Canada.

Parliament Speaker Rota rushed to apologize the night before Monday Finnish time.

“Initiative [Yaroslav Hunkan kutsumiseksi] was exclusively mine,” Rota said Toronto Star according to the magazine. “I would like to offer my most humble apology, especially to the Jewish communities in Canada and around the world.”

Damage however, had already happened.

Although inviting Hunka was obviously an unintentional mistake – no homework had been done, no background checks had been done – the end result was that the SS veteran was hailed as a hero in the parliament of Ukraine’s major support base.

The propaganda factory of the Kremlin was guaranteed to have a blast. And the Canadians’ mistake was not left unexploited.

“Such sloppiness in remembering is outrageous,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday in Moscow, according to the news agency Reuters.

“Many Western countries, including Canada, have raised a young generation that does not know who fought against whom or what happened in World War II,” Peskov continued. “And they don’t know anything about the threat of fascism.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin has justified its war of aggression precisely with the fight against fascism or Nazism. According to him, Ukraine needs to be “denazified” because there is a pro-Nazi puppet government in power that slavishly obeys the West and especially the United States.

Russian warmongers don’t let facts spoil their Nazi narratives. For example, the Kremlin ignores the puzzling contradiction that President Zelenskyi, who leads the “Nazi regime” in Ukraine, is actually Jewish.

It was a really sad mistake on Canada’s part to produce facts to support the Kremlin’s fairy tales.