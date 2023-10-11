HS Analysis | Can there be research results without research?

HS published preliminary data on the study last spring, which drew criticism. Since then, it turned out that there had been a mistake in the investigation, writes Marko Junkkari, HS’s political editor.

Which which came first – the egg or the chicken? There seems to be no answer to this circular question. The question, can there be research results without research, sounds much easier.

Can not. This is the opinion of the professor of public economics at the University of Helsinki and the State Economic Research Center (Vatt). Roope Uusitalo.

In some situations, it can, he estimates Mika Maliranta, who is the director and professor of the research institute Labore. He elaborates that sometimes there can be interesting and important things to say, even if the research project is still in progress.

Uusitalo takes a stricter approach to the matter. If research results are made public, there should be some kind of research report.

On Monday, the two argued about it During the days of scientific publication in an organized panel.

But before we get to the panel, let’s do a little primer.

I wrote at the end of March the thing whose title was: Is Tiktok the reason that young people support basic Finns?

I had access to it for writing Bubbling beneath the surface preliminary results of a survey conducted by a research project called

More than a thousand 15–29-year-olds were interviewed in the survey conducted by the Economic Survey.

Basic Finns was clearly the most popular party among this group – despite the fact that young people did not necessarily agree with basic Finns on individual issues related to politics.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the results was that, in fact, the young people’s opinions were very similar – regardless of party position – for example on environmental issues and other political areas.

The survey also revealed that among young Tiktok users, the support of basic Finns was no less than 32.5 percent. It was clearly higher than among young people who did not use Tiktok (21.8 percent).

I’m talking after the publication, professor Roope Uusitalo started ahis comments on Twitter, the current messaging service X.

Uusitalo had no complaints about the results of the study. Instead, he would have liked to see how they had ended up. For example, was the sample of the survey conducted for young people representative? He could not find this information anywhere, because an actual research report had not yet been made on the results when the magazine story appeared. Only the survey results existed.

“There should be a study before news stories are written about it,” Uusitalo wrote.

Bubbling beneath the surface – project leaders, professor of economics at the University of Turku Janne Tukiainen and the Dean of Social Sciences at the University of Tampere Juho Saari and Laboren’s Mika Maliranta, who manages the project, began arguing with Uusitalo. As such, the trio agreed with Uusitalo on the basic principles of science – the results must be assessable by others and the methods must be transparent.

However, according to them, in some cases it is justified to rush the publication, if the results are particularly current. In this case, the topicality was due to the fact that the parliamentary elections were just coming up.

According to Uusitalo, topicality is the reason to rush research, not information.

Since it was a social media messaging service, the conversation quickly became quite heated.

Bubbling beneath the surface -project leaders received support from, among others, the docent of the University of Helsinki and the vice dean of the Faculty of Political Science From Hanna Wass.

Wass wrote, that in this case the published results were mainly observations of the material, not actual scientific analysis. Therefore, in his opinion, the publication of the survey results was justified.

Roope Uusitalo continued to process the case in his column in Suomen Kuvalehti, published last Friday.

“The reliability of scientific research is based on the transparency of the methods and the repeatability of the results,” Uusitalo wrote.

According to him, the minimum requirement is that the research is publicly available when it is reported. In addition, the results should be peer-reviewed or at least have undergone some kind of critical evaluation.

On Monday In the Science Publishing Days panel, Uusitalo, Maliranta and Hanna Wass continued to discuss the matter.

Maliranta said that in the spring, instead of the actual actual research report, the research team had made one Powerpoint set, where the matters concerning samples and estimation of preliminary results were found. Uusitalo replied that the set in question was hard to find when the newspaper story appeared, because it was only Mika Maliranna’s and Matti Apusen of the M/A podcast in the links. However, this location was also referred to in HS’s story.

“ “There can be quick reports.”

Maliranta explained in the panel that, for example, the mission of the research institute Labore is twofold. It conducts rigorous academic research. At the same time, however, it aims to produce relevant information regarding economic policy preparation.

“There may be reports made quickly. However, they take into account the uncertainty of the results,” Maliranta said.

Hanna Wass stated that researchers have a moral and social obligation to share information that is relevant in the given situation.

Uusitalo, on the other hand, continued to appeal to the general principles of science. In order for science to be credible, scientists cannot take any more lightly the research results that have been made on a fast schedule to support current decisions. They also have to go through a strict sieve.

According to Uusitalo, the quality criteria for research relevant to economic policy decisions should be at least as tough as research intended for academic journals.

“It’s about quality assurance,” Uusitalo said.

According to Uusitalo, the purpose of the “whole ruckus” was to get ethical guidelines for research in situations where researchers have interesting results – but do not have time to report them in a way that meets normal scientific criteria.

“Ultimately, it doesn’t matter in which form the research results are published, as long as they are published in a way that enables critical evaluation”, Uusitalo states.

Compared to the hustle and bustle of the spring summer, Monday’s panel discussion was quite calm.

Bubbles underneath -study’s survey was finally published last week research report – that is, the paper that Uusitalo had been looking for already in the spring.

The report has pretty much the same information as in the spring Powerpoint set.

But not completely.

Last week, the research team published a new, corrected one Powerpoint version.

It is clear from the report and Powerpoints that there was an error in the set announced by the research group in the spring. It was a technical coding glitch.

In the spring, the research team reported that the views of young people who support basic Finns on matters concerning different political blocs differ surprisingly little from the views of other young people.

Now, this point had been refined into this form: “The views of PS supporters and others on policy actions are largely the same. Only the attitudes towards immigration and fur farming have significant differences.”

Checked ones too in light of the results, the popularity of basic Finns is still positively correlated with following Tiktok.

On Monday, I asked Roope Uusitalo for his views on the mistake made by the research team. Uusitalo did not consider the mistake to be very significant.

And he also did not believe that the mistake would have been corrected, even if the research report had already been published in the spring.

“Sometimes such technical errors just happen in research,” says Uusitalo.