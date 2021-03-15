HS analysis Can real life go like the curves of THL?

Yes, it is, but that is what restrictive measures are trying to prevent.

Worn out the public interest for the week was to mock the calculation that the Department of Health and Welfare presented to the party secretaries before they decided to postpone the municipal elections from April to June.

The calculation said that if the infectivity rate R remained unchanged, there could be 2,600 to 11,200 days of infection in mid-April.

The starting point was the daily number of infections and multiplied by the infectivity number R every five days. The current R reported that one infected person infected an average of 1.15 to 1.35 new people.

Such curves were drawn from it.

In particular, the biggest figure was considered a news bomb, shocking, incredible, and requiring special reasoning. It was criticized that the calculation had been made with a simple interest-to-interest formula.

The mocking axes joked about what kind of spheres the numbers would eventually rise in this way, but the mockery is futile. This is how the epidemic works in the short term. When the infectivity number is above one, the curve turns after a slow initial growth into a really fast and steep rise.

If it is difficult to believe the truth, one can look at the contagion curve in Ireland, for example.

In Ireland, the daily infection rates on December 17 were at exactly the same level as in Finland. Three weeks later, on January 10, there were 6,500 infections a day in a country of five million people.

You can also select a Czech curve for the graphic. Infections in the Czech Republic were as low as in Finland in the early autumn, but since then the infection curve has bounced three times a day to 13,000 a day in a country of ten million inhabitants. A Belgian curve of the same size plunged to a daily rate of 18,000 infections in late autumn.

Is there a need for further justification that the same can actually happen in Finland and that the interest rate calculation is not just an unrealistic calculation detached from reality?

Of the week twitter discussions have also called for an ex-post review of how THL’s calculations align with actual reality.

In Finland, additional restrictions have just been set to prevent the rise of the infection peak. In THL, therefore, it is hoped that the view it presents will not materialize. Although the result is a mockery of its failure to materialize.

For the first time, the plant did not fall to the peak of the spring epidemic in the spring of ten thousand infections a day. Such a scenario is included for the models published in December, which also take into account the contact structure of the population and the reduction of susceptibility with illness.

The peak of tens of thousands of infections in this old modeling was due to the initial assumption that the infectivity rate would increase by one-fifth from early winter. Such a fifth increase has now occurred due to viral variants. At the time of drafting the old model, more information was not yet available on more sticky transformations.

In January THL specifically modeled the spread of a 1.5-fold more contagious variant of the old virus strain to the ground. The modeling team calculated that the British variant will become mainstream within three months of it, when the conversion is a percentage of infections in the country. After that, a sharp increase in infections is promised.

The first British conversions were observed in Finland in December, and now, three months later, the share of conversions seems to be well over half, at least in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku. The more contagious virus of the entire state is projected to take up in five months.

One of the scenarios in this series is very similar to the current situation. It is assumed to have an additional restriction period of four weeks, during which the infectivity rate will be reduced by 25%. That would be enough to stop the growth of infections now.

Director of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Pasi Pohjola said earlier that the goal is to at least halve the infections. The figure shows that it will not be easy to remove the restrictions after three weeks if the curve has only been made to level off. Then, after unloading, the infections easily start to rise again.

The upward pressure comes from the fact that, despite the limitations, the proportion of more infectious virus variants without infections is increasing and pushing the infectivity rate upwards.

On the other hand, vaccinations are advancing at the same time, which in turn reverses the infectivity rate. Their effect was not yet included in this picture.

Indeed, the effect of vaccinations is difficult to predict because it is still uncertain how quickly vaccines will be obtained and how effectively they will prevent the virus from spreading. Sooner or later, however, vaccination coverage begins to bite.

To these as well models are familiar to decision makers once they have made decisions about spring actions. It will soon be seen whether the current restrictions and the progress of vaccinations are enough to turn the infectivity rate below one and prevent an increase in the infection peak, or whether even tougher extracts are needed.

Ireland eventually caused its staggering infection rates to fall with severe contact restrictions that still persist. You must not leave home for more than five kilometers. Even outdoors, members of one other household should not be met.

Critics of the interest rate calculation are, of course, right that the rise in infections will not continue forever without restrictions. When there are enough people in the population, the proportion of those who are infected decreases and the curve starts to decrease. The herd guard enters the game.

However, since last March, Finland has not been allowed to run its natural course. It wouldn’t make sense especially now that vaccines could soon solve the game.