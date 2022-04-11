HS analysis Can NATO-critical Marine Le Pen reach victory in France? At least it’s closer than last time

In light of the figures, Le Pen is still a long way off compared to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

Another the right-wing populist of the knee Marine Le Pen challenges the incumbent President of France Emmanuel Macronin less than two weeks into the second round of the French presidential election.

NATO- and EU-critical Le Pen won 23.4 percent of the vote in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, compared with 27.6 percent for the liberal and pro-EU Macron. For Le Pen, the result was 2.1 percentage points better than last time. Macron improved its own by as much as 3.6 percentage points.

Le Pen’s chances of winning are now higher than five years ago, when he lost 34-66 percent to Macron in the second round.

The latest estimate from the support measurement institute Ipsos is that this time Macron would win the second round by 54-46 percent.

The bar’s customers followed the first round of earnings accounting on Sunday in Montlucon, France. The final result of both was slightly weaker than seen on the screen.

This is the third time a candidate named Le Pen is in the second round of the French presidential election. Marine’s father Jean-Marie Le Pen received in 2002 Jacques Chiracia against only 17% of the vote, while the rest of France turned to defend the republic from the far right. There was no help from voters in other parties.

In 2017, the situation was already different. Marine Le Pen had managed to soften the face of the anti-immigration party, and in the second round, a third of the electorate sat behind Jean-Marie’s daughter.

For five years, that softening has continued. For that, Le Pen received help from the new right from the candidate From Éric Zemmourwhich with its arrogance made Le Pen look like a human alternative.

French newspaper Le Monde estimates Macron’s problem was this: “The life insurance that the duel with the far right used to mean no longer exists.”

Situation is exciting for Finland considering its NATO application.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Le Pen was admired by the Russian president Vladimir Putinia. He has always been NATO-critical, and one of his campaign themes has been France’s difference from NATO’s common command structure.

It is not known how Le Pen would react to the new member states, but at least his presidency would change the core of NATO in a direction that emphasizes the self-interest of the big members.

“The choice is very clear: he [Macron] is a better candidate for globalization, I am a better candidate for the nation, ”Le Pen said when launching his campaign.

In addition, Le Pen is very critical of the EU. When he last ran for French president in 2017, one of his election themes was the exit from the euro.

Marine Le Pen gave a speech on Sunday after the first-round earnings forecast was cleared. Le Pen, formerly known as an admirer of Putin’s Russia, has distanced himself from Russia in the last meters of the election and during the war, calling Russia’s actions war crimes.

Talks about the euro divide befell him at the time, when he could not properly explain in the second round of the election debate what the alternative to the euro and the exit process would be for France.

At that time, many French voters interviewed by HS raised the euro gap as one of the major reasons for not voting for Le Pen.

Ny Le Pen tries to avoid a similar mistake where too sharp opposition from the international community would make him look insanely brave. He said in the last meters of the campaign that secession from NATO’s command structure is not relevant as long as there is war in Ukraine.

Also Emmanuel Macron realizes that the race will be tight.

“Nothing is clear! Let us be humble and determined! ” he shouted to his supporters in the festive hum after the first round.

Macron troops have been upset that there is little time left for campaigning. When Macron became president in 2017 out of almost complete obscurity with his optimistic En Marche movement, the hallmark of the movement was tireless footwork and knocking on doors in the spirit of Barack Obama’s campaign.

In the spring of 2017, Macron’s campaign was based on thousands of volunteers knocking on doors.

In the context of the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine, there has been less time for it. The president has had something else to think about. Le Pen, on the other hand, has been making provincial trips for two years now.

In the markets and markets, Le Pen says he is the candidate who cares about rural France, the safety of workers and the purchasing power of the French. The latter in particular has become a big election theme. Nearly all of the candidates promised their own versions of the reduction in the price of gasoline, and in this tender, Le Pen is offering more than a Macron in charge of the green transition.

In light of the testamentary voices, Macron still has the lead. Macron has already been promised its own vote by a group of candidates who received about 12 percent of the vote in the first round. They are the moderate right Valérie Pécressegreens Yannick Jadot and the Socialist Party Anne Hidalgo.

Le Pen has been voiced by Zemmour and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan.

The real royalists, however, are those left-wing voters in whose eyes former financial banker Macron is still a minion in the money world and Le Pen remains a dangerous racist.

Jessica Elessa (center) tried to persuade Claire Patey-Perret to vote for Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the spring 2017 election. Now Macron’s campaign has the same challenge: the left who should be critical of him should be attracted to the urn.

Their votes reached the threshold of the second round on the far left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, which garnered up to 22 percent of the vote. If the Communist Fabien Roussel would not have been in the race with 2.3 percent of the vote, Mélenchon could have even run past Le Pen to challenge Macron. Mélenchon is also deeply anti-NATO.

Both Mélenchon and Roussel have instructed their voters not to give any votes to the far right. However, neither has pronounced Macron’s name. There will probably be a lot of leftovers and empty noises in the house. Their number determines the result a lot.

Both of the second-round rivals have already courted Mélenchon voters. Macron said he understands that those voters who just want to block the far-right road don’t really support his project.

Le Pen, on the other hand, has compromised his right. He now speaks of “the right to retire in good health” and “the right to enjoy our guaranteed benefits”. Macron’s election program includes raising the retirement age to 65 and tightening the conditions for income support.

Le Pen’s campaign manager Renaud Labayen according to them, it is clear with whose votes the second round in two weeks will be decided.

“Left-wing voters are now holding the keys to this election,” Labayen said of Libération.

