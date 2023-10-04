The British are tired of the ruling Conservative Party. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is now trying to save what can be saved. An almost certain defeat still looms in the next elections, writes HS correspondent Annamari Sipilä.

British politics is full of fate.

The Conservative Party has been in power for more than thirteen years, and the Fifth Prime Minister of the reign is leaving: Rishi Sunak.

Compared to his predecessors, Sunak is an even performer. The turbulent years of politics with the chaos of Brexit and Boris Johnson – with their noises have moved away.

Still, Sunak’s conservative party faces an almost certain electoral defeat in the next parliamentary elections.

Why?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, 43, and his wife Akshata Murty, 43, in Manchester. Sunak is Britain’s first prime minister from an ethnic minority. His parents immigrated to Britain in the 1960s. Murty is an Indian-born business manager and the daughter of a billionaire.

British voters are fed up with conservative rule. The people want change.

Opinion polls by the leading position of the opposition Labor Party is even more than twenty percentage points.

Of course, Sunak also understands the closeness of defeat.

The Prime Minister himself admitted in his line speech at the Manchester party conference on Wednesday that the British political system is broken:

“Politicians just talk, and nothing ever changes. And you know what: people are absolutely right about that.”

They say that political quick wins must now be moved to proper long-term plans.

On Wednesday the concluded Manchester party meeting will possibly be Sunak’s last as prime minister. Still, he tries to save what can be saved.

Sunak announced on Wednesday that in the future bangs will be included in training. They say that education is the only way to do miracles.

“It is the best economic policy, the best social policy and the best value policy.”

There are other plans, and some of them are probably quite good: The age limit for buying cigarettes will be raised every year. The high-speed railway project, which cost Malta, is suspended. Tax reductions will not be implemented until inflation has been brought under control.

Any however, no plan or promise can change the political mood in Britain: it’s time for a change.

You Gov company’s September opinion poll by conservatives can only count on the support of older voters. Sunak’s September decision to postpone many climate measures is hardly suitable for attracting the votes of young people.

Omi is also in danger of losing faith.

It is telling that The Daily Telegraph, which is close to the Conservative Party, was widely read and commented on column is titled: “I’m a conservative, but I’ve had enough of this government.”

Backstage is already buzzing about who will replace Sunak in the leadership of the conservatives after the likely election defeat. Many of the potential candidates are women.

Popular names include the minister responsible for the government’s parliamentary relations Penny Mordaunt and the Minister of Foreign Trade Kemi Badenoch.

Penny Mordaunt, one of the ministers in Sunak's government, contested for the position of chairman of the Conservative Party in the summer of 2022, but came third when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak reached the final race.

Before that, however, parliamentary elections must be held. The prime minister decides their exact duration, but the absolute deadline for elections is January 2025.

Most likely, the elections will be held in the spring or autumn of next year. Sunak is trying to postpone the decision as long as possible to give the British economy more time to recover.

For voters longing for a fresh start, Sunak had a promise on Wednesday – albeit perhaps a little unintentionally amusing, given the Conservative Party’s long reign:

“It’s time for a change, and the change is us.”